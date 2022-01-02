| 9.2°C Dublin

Licorice Pizza review: Sweet slice of nostalgia topped by a perfect cast

Corey Hoffman and Alanna Haim in LIcorice Pizza

Corey Hoffman and Alanna Haim in LIcorice Pizza

Hilary White

Licorice Pizza Five stars Cert 15A, in cinemas

It’s 1973 in the sun-kissed San Fernando Valley. Alana Kane (Alana Haim) is a photographer’s assistant helping out on a high school shoot.

