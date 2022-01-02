Licorice Pizza review: Sweet slice of nostalgia topped by a perfect cast

Licorice Pizza Five stars Cert 15A, in cinemas

It’s 1973 in the sun-kissed San Fernando Valley. Alana Kane (Alana Haim) is a photographer’s assistant helping out on a high school shoot.

Gary Valentine (Cooper Hoffman, son of the late Philip Seymour) is the doe-eyed 15-year-old pupil who sidles up to her and begins to politely flirt with this girl several years older than him.

Alana is bemused by the callow but nonetheless cool customer hitting on her, and while an all-out romance with Gary mightn’t be quite on the cards, she decides that he is too much of ticket to not at least adopt as a friend.

Besides being endowed with the gift of the gab, Gary is also an actor, auditioning regularly for TV commercials and variety shows.

Alana ends up chaperoning him to New York for film work, and having agreed that nothing is going to happen between the pair romantically, each has to manage their feelings when the other receives attention from the opposite sex.

This theme runs into the business that the pair enter into together: that most 1970s of luxury Hollywood items, the waterbed. Gary, it turns out, is also something of an entrepreneur, and is gradually opening up new opportunities for Alana.

When he introduces her to his casting agent (Harriet Sansom Harris), Alana is briefly pulled into the world of Hollywood. She is cast alongside Jack Holden (Sean Penn channelling Golden-age screen icon William Holden), who takes her for drinks at the same restaurant Gary frequents.

Tom Waits’s party-hard film director joins them for merriment and chaos, while Gary is forced to look on. At the home of producer Jon Peters (Bradley Cooper), they are given a crash-course in jacked-up, foul-mouthed Hollywood privilege.

You wouldn’t necessarily call any of these episodes with real and imaginary Tinseltown luminaries ‘plot points’, nor would you say that director Paul Thomas Anderson’s ninth film is one that powers along via a tight and purposeful narrative. This is a saga in the great tradition of the ‘hangout movie’, where nostalgia and the simple wonderment of being young and free are the story’s engine.

Its meandering tempo and heavy sense of the era in all things fashion and music make it instantly sit alongside other greats in the genre such as American Graffiti or Dazed and Confused.

Where Licorice Pizza differs, however, is in the gorgeously sweet centre that is kept aloft by two beguiling and completely irresistible co-stars. Each is cut from a cloth we’re not used to encountering in lead roles.

They are the wave that we keep our eye on as obstacles and ecstasies flood the characters’ path. Tensions fluctuate. Gary and Alana attract and repel one another amid the pressures of their growing business, their respective romantic affairs, and the ongoing, pothole-filled project of transitioning to full adulthood.

Remember the name Alana Haim because you’re going to be hearing it more and more. A touring rock musician by day with Haim — the eponymous Grammy-winning trio she formed with her two sisters — the San Fernando Valley native is uncannily at home at the epicentre of a major feature film.

Aside from being Haim’s first time acting, she is also a muse here for Anderson, who wrote the entire project with her in mind. With awards nominations already accumulating, you wonder will Haim, and indeed Hoffman, inspire a debate about using highly trained, conventionally ‘beautiful’ actors in stories such as this, where something greener and less processed might shine brighter.

To add to all this, both of Haim’s real-life sisters, as well as her mother and father, appear in the supporting cast playing versions of themselves, yet another element in the tactile, lived-in quality that flows right the way through this entire film.

As the creator of modern classics such as There Will Be Blood, Punch Drunk Love, Boogie Nights, et al, Anderson could have cherry-picked any acting talent he liked for this affectionate, hilarious, and soulful film.

We probably shouldn’t be too surprised his casting gamble has paid off with flying colours. This is, after all, someone who makes cinema on instinct and feel, rather than rigid structures and moulds, and rarely do his senses ever fail him.

This is an LA teen-dream that manages to feel both languid and mesmerising at the same time, which, Anderson proves to us, might just be the best time.