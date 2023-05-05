Lakelands review: Cool and compassionate character study is the best Irish movie of the year

In cinemas; Cert 15A

To the misty midlands we venture for this quiet yet effective tale of a young Irishman in crisis.

Cian Reilly (Éanna Hardwicke) is stuck in a moment. By day he lends his father Diarmuid (Lorcan Cranitch) a hand on the farm; at night he trains with the local GAA squad where his concerned coach Bernie (Gary Lydon) advises players to lay off the sauce. Not likely, as Cian is especially fond of a good session.

The party comes to an end after Cian is attacked one night outside a club. His injuries are more serious than he’d care to admit. Football is no longer an option, but if Cian can’t be a star on the pitch, where can he be?

Meanwhile, an old pal, Grace (Danielle Galligan), has returned from London to care for her sick father and she might be able to help Cian while she’s at it.

Written and directed by Robert Higgins and Patrick McGivney, Lakelands has a lot to say about life and the way some people live it. It takes its time, and this cool and compassionate character study is all the better for it.

Beautifully shot and impeccably acted, this isn’t just another Irish film, it’s the best I’ve seen this year. It deserves everything good that comes its way.

Four stars