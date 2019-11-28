Knives Out review: Thoroughly enjoyable mystery caper with a lovely comic turn from Daniel Craig

Who has not, of a rainy Sunday, sat back and enjoyed the cozy silliness of a big house murder movie? They’re usually inspired by Agatha Christie and involve Poirots or Marples or some other condescending sleuth descending on a country pile to solve the unfortunate beaning of its owner.

Who has not, of a rainy Sunday, sat back and enjoyed the cozy silliness of a big house murder movie? They’re usually inspired by Agatha Christie and involve Poirots or Marples or some other condescending sleuth descending on a country pile to solve the unfortunate beaning of its owner.

Nothing too violent, of course, the Reverend Green in the library with a candlestick sort of thing, but dastardly enough to warrant a long list of overacting suspects and the attention of a master detective.

They’re great fun, but often quite bad films, unless you count Robert Altman’s Gosford Park among their number. But Rian Johnson’s Knives Out! is a cut above the usual amiable nonsense, and rescues a tired formula with ingenuity and wit. Johnson’s cast is not too shabby either, led with aplomb by Daniel Craig, who plays the celebrated private detective Benoit Blanc.

He arrives at the palatial home of elderly multimillionaire crime writer Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer), who has just been found dead in his study. His throat was cut, but in such a fashion as to indicate that it could only have been suicide. Benoit Blanc, however, is not convinced, and wonders why he’s been sent a generous advance to investigate the crime by a mystery client.

There’s something off about the whole thing, and if it does turn out to be murder there’ll certainly be no shortage of suspects, not least his three money-grabbing children, who seem more interested in when the will’s going to be read than who might have done it.

His elder daughter Lynda (Jamie Lee Curtis), is a successful businesswoman with a caustic tongue and designs on the vast mansion, as does her husband Richard (Don Johnson), a pompous philanderer. Joni (Toni Collette), Harlan Thrombey’s widowed daughter-in-law is broke and out for what she can get; the dead man’s youngest son Walt (Michael Shannon) feels he’s been unfairly treated; and then there’s Ransom (Chris Evans), Harlan’s obnoxious, entitled grandson, who had an argument with the old man on the night of his death.

A charming familial line-up, but Benoit Blanc is more interested in Marta Cabrera (Ana de Armas), Harlan’s nurse, carer and constant companion, who seems to know more than she’s letting on. Amusingly, Marta has a physical reaction to untruths, and throws up every time she tries to lie: the detective uses this unfortunate response to debunk a few of his wilder theories before honing in on the truth. But he’s sympathetic to Ana, and knows that her shaky alibi is being manipulated by someone else.

Apparently Rian Johnson came up with the idea for this film a decade or so, but was derailed by his involvement in an obscure low-budget art house production called Star Wars: The Last Jedi. He’s currently writing a new trilogy of Star Wars films, but somehow found the time to make this thoroughly enjoyable mystery caper - it makes you wish he took a break from the sci-fi more often.

His script gets the balance between humour and drama exactly right, and ensures that Knives Out! never descends into mere parody. The story and characters are strong enough to take seriously, and Johnson also finds time to take the odd side-swipe at the socio-political zeitgeist: the character of an alt-right teenage grandson who spends most of his time posting abrasive social media messages is apparently inspired by the director’s unhappy interactions with chippy Star Wars fans.

Films like this allow actors to have fun, and a fine cast duly oblige. Toni Collette is wonderfully fruity as Joni, a hippyish guru whose lifestyle business sounds like a bargain basement version of La Paltrow’s Goop: Joni’s right-on platitudes mask underlying neuroses and an abiding love of money, an obsession she shares will all the other ‘bereaved’, whose supposed grief quickly vanishes when they find out that there may be a problem with the will.

In a brief appearance as Harlan Thrombey, Christopher Plummer exudes twinkle-eyed mischief; Jamie Lee Curtis’s Linda seems as sharp as one of the many glistening blades that decorate the walls of the Thrombey mansion; Don Johnson is his usual smarmy self as her feckless husband; and Michael Shannon fumes impotently as the talentless, entitled Walt.

Cuban actress Ana de Armas is very good as the unfortunate Marta, whose huge eyes and unshakable decency make her the only character we really care about. But this clever, amusing film belongs to Daniel Craig, and his punctilious detective. Sporting a southern drawl Tennessee Williams would not have been ashamed of, Benoit Blanc loiters superciliously in the background, seems enormously amused by the whole situation and has a winning tendency to refer to himself in the third person. It’s a lovely comic turn, and one looks forward to more of the same from Mr. Craig once he’s finally rid of Bond.

(12A, 130mins)

The Two Popes

4 stars

Funded by Netflix, directed by Fernando Mireilles and elegantly scripted by Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes imagines a series of telling encounters between the present pontiff and his predecessor.

It’s 2013, and the papacy of Benedict XVI (Anthony Hopkins) is embroiled in sex abuse scandals when he invites Argentinean Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio (Jonathan Pryce) to Rome.

The two men could not be more different - Bergoglio a poor church Jesuit, Ratzinger a staunch conservative - but over the course of several days the German becomes convinced he has found his successor.

It’s a fond and indulgent soft-focus conceit, but beautifully acted and paced.

(12A, 126mins)

The Nightingale

4 stars

Jennifer Kent’s follow-up to her brilliant 2014 horror film The Babadook is set in early 19th century Tasmania and stars an excellent Aisling Franciosi as Claire Carroll, an Irish convict who works as a servant for a British Army unit.

Her boss Lieutenant Hawkins (Sam Claflin) is a cruel, sadistic man, and one night descends in a rage on Claire’s shack, rapes her and kills all dear to her.

Thereafter, Claire heads into the jungle in the company of an aboriginal guide (Baykali Ganambarr), seeking vengeance.

Though a little long, Ms. Kent’s film is gripping, very nicely shot and exposes the callow myth that the British empire was kinder than others.

(18, 136mins)

Charlie’s Angels

2 stars

Elizabeth Banks is the brains behind this latest revival of the franchise based on a hokey 1970s TV series. On that show, glamorous females with fantastic hair solved crimes and averted disasters at the behest of an avuncular disembodied boss called Charlie.

Two indifferent movies in the early 2000s did little to update the concept, which is given a mild MeToo makeover in this one.

Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska play Angels sent to Berlin to investigate the theft of a new green energy gismo that has been weaponised. A daft plot might be ok in the circumstances, but flat performances and a bad script make this a most forgettable caper.

(12A, 118mins)

Irish Independent