Belfast

(12A, 98mins) *****

Kenneth Branagh is perhaps the plummiest Shakespearean actor of his generation, but once he spoke with a very different voice.

Born in Belfast in 1960, he left the town at the age of nine as a consequence of The Troubles, which devastated the working-class Protestant enclave from which his family hailed.

He has often mentioned this in interviews, but his Irish roots have been swept under the carpet somewhat during his stellar career – till now.

In this sumptuous drama, filmed mainly in crisp black and white, Branagh attempts to evoke the fleeting intimacy of his Northern Irish childhood, which is about to be shattered by riots, bombs and cross-community gangsterism.

Shown this week at the BFI London Film Festival, and premiered last night in Belfast, the film is already being tipped for multiple Oscar nominations, which perhaps explains why its general release has been delayed till February 25.

When it does come out, critics will no doubt leap from the woodwork to criticise its politics, or lack of them: it is, after all, set in a part of the world where sectarian division has been elevated to an art form.

But in Belfast, politics is beside the point: this is not a drama about The Troubles, but the story of a fairly idyllic urban childhood that’s rudely interrupted by war. It’s a coming-of-age story, lush and poetic, and has more in common with movies like Truffaut’s 400 Blows than it does with Cal, or The Crying Game.

Buddy (the excellent Jude Hill) is a bright and lively nine-year-old who lives with his parents (Jamie Dornan, Caitríona Balfe) and older brother in the cramped but cosy working-class streets of north Belfast. On his way home from school, Buddy is greeted jovially by friends and neighbours, including Catholic ones, but all of that is about to change.

Civil rights marches, and the furious response of the Orange state, have led to wide unrest, and one afternoon a terrified Buddy cowers under the kitchen table with his mother while loyalist thugs throw bricks and burn cars along their previously peaceful street.

Their target is the Catholic families on the road, but as local UVF thug Billy Clanton (Colin Morgan) makes clear, “you’re either with us, or against us”.

Robust sectarianism has now become compulsory, which is bad news for Buddy’s dad, an apolitical charmer who has no truck with any of it. And it’s bad news for the family in general, because as The Troubles escalate and British troops arrive, Belfast begins to seem like no place to raise a child.

Buddy’s dad has been coming and going from the building sites of southern England, and now decides a better life awaits them all in Blighty. Though his wife is not so convinced, she will eventually bow to the inevitable, but when they sit their boys down to tell them they might be leaving, Buddy is devastated, and runs from the room.

Belfast is his universe, and besides, he’s fallen in love, with a pretty Catholic girl who attends his school.

Tying Buddy to the city are his grandparents (Judi Dench, Ciaran Hinds), a salty, loving couple full of dry jokes and northern lore. But if he leaves for England, he’ll lose them too.

From the very start, Branagh makes clear this is a deeply personal film, a lush ode to a lost time, both for Belfast and himself. In those fluid early scenes, he illustrates how the wit and warmth of daily life were engulfed by mistrust, and hatred.

Buddy’s attempts to understand sectarian differences, meanwhile, are hilarious. He’s much drawn, for instance, to the notion of confession, which allows you to do whatever the hell you want then get forgiven for it.

His father elaborates: “I’ve nothing against Catholics,” he says, “but it’s a religion of fear.” Straight after that, Branagh cuts to a bible-thumping Protestant preacher filling Buddy’s head with terrifying images of damnation. Fear, it seems, is a non-denominational currency.

Using some of Van Morrison’s jauntier songs as a backdrop, Branagh creates a moving and deliberately rose-tinted evocation of a lost era. The black and white images deepen the joy, and pain, in his characters’ faces: only when Buddy goes to the cinema does the screen explode into colour.

In a lovely scene, he goes to see Chitty Chitty Bang Bang with his granny, and as the magic car plummets off a cliff, a glint of colour lights up her monochrome glasses.

Judi Dench exudes soul as Buddy’s smiling, sad-eyed granny, and Ciaran Hinds is quite superb as his grandad, an eloquent sage with a tall story to suit every occasion. Oscar nominations seem likely, as indeed they do for Balfe, who delivers her best performance yet as Buddy’s formidable mammy.

She and Dornan might be the best-looking couple ever to have emerged from this island, but perhaps that’s how Branagh remembers his own parents, and the special Belfast childhood that was so abruptly ended.

Belfast is released in cinemas on February 25