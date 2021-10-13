| 12.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Kenneth Branagh’s film Belfast is a lush ode to a lost time

Paul Whitington

Sir Kenneth Branagh, Jamie Dornan, Jude Hill and Caitríona Balfe at the European premiere of 'Belfast', at the Royal Festival Hall in London during the BFI London Film Festival. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire Expand

Close

Sir Kenneth Branagh, Jamie Dornan, Jude Hill and Caitríona Balfe at the European premiere of 'Belfast', at the Royal Festival Hall in London during the BFI London Film Festival. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

Sir Kenneth Branagh, Jamie Dornan, Jude Hill and Caitríona Balfe at the European premiere of 'Belfast', at the Royal Festival Hall in London during the BFI London Film Festival. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

Sir Kenneth Branagh, Jamie Dornan, Jude Hill and Caitríona Balfe at the European premiere of 'Belfast', at the Royal Festival Hall in London during the BFI London Film Festival. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

Belfast

(12A, 98mins) *****

Kenneth Branagh is perhaps the plummiest Shakespearean actor of his generation, but once he spoke with a very different voice.

Most Watched

Privacy