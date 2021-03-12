Judas & The Black Messiah review: The visionary Black Panther activist murdered by the FBI

Judas & The Black Messiah ****

(Apple, Google, Sky Store, 126mins)

America’s recent race wars have brought the dead to life.

In Ava DuVernay’s Selma, Martin Luther King once again bestrode Alabama streets, sparking a campaign for racial equality that’s never really ended. In Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman, the spectre of the Ku Klux Klan re-emerged in 1970s Colorado.

And now comes Judas & the Black Messiah, which unearths one of the key figures of the Black Panther era.

So thoroughly did the American media besmirch the name of the Black Panther movement that it became synonymous with terrorism, communism and armed insurrection.

In fact the Panthers were primarily a community-based self-help group, opening soup kitchens in poor areas, attempting to widen access to education and health. They did have armed recruits, but these were primarily used to monitor the shenanigans of racist police forces like the ones in Oakland and LA.

The Panthers were radicals, though: they called for armed class struggle, and at their peak boasted thousands of followers in cities across America.

This rapid mobilisation prompted our old friend J Edgar Hoover to describe the Panthers as “the greatest threat to the internal security of the country”.

They were nothing of the sort, but nevertheless Hoover’s agents went to work, infiltrating chapters and even orchestrating the deaths of key members.

One such was Fred Hampton, played in Shaka King’s roving, energetic drama by Daniel Kaluuya: his performance has already earned a Golden Globe and made him at Oscar favourite. Whatever about all that, the character he plays is a fascinating man.

A Marxist-Leninist firebrand, Hampton was just 18 when he rose in prominence as an organiser in Chicago’s chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP); he moved on to the Panthers, where his soaring oratory made him the party’s rising star.

None of this escaped the attention of Hoover, the Washington Sauron, whose agents were already dreaming up crafty ways of scuppering Hampton’s advance.

Infiltrating chapters with spies was the preferred option, and when petty criminal Bill O’Neal (Lakeith Stanfield) is caught trying to steal a car while posing as an FBI agent, real agent Roy Mitchell (Jesse Plemons) sees an opportunity.

Still a teenager, bright but frustrated by his lack of options, O’Neal is intrigued and vaguely flattered when Mitchell suggests that he become a spy, win Hampton’s trust and feed the FBI with information.

Compromised: Lakeith Stanfield's Bill O'Neal is coerced into infiltrating the Black Panthers

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Compromised: Lakeith Stanfield’s Bill O’Neal is coerced into infiltrating the Black Panthers

There’s money on offer too of course, but the closer O’Neal gets to Hampton the more conflicted he becomes. Because Hampton really was a visionary, with a Robin Hood streak and a rare ability to see beyond the smokescreen of race politics.

Hampton was jailed for stealing ice cream and giving it to local children; later, he joined forces with white and Puerto Rican class activists to form the Rainbow Coalition.

For Hampton, the class struggle and laissez faire capitalist oppression were the real targets. No wonder the FBI would — and did — go to any lengths to stop him.

As the title suggests, King’s film has strong New Testament analogies, but this is not the thematic reach it might appear. It was Hoover himself who coined the term “black messiah”, and there was something vaguely Christ-like about Hampton, with his concern for the poor and his pan-racial dreams of social justice.

O’Neal, very intelligently played by Stanfield, is a truly pathetic figure. Enticed into becoming a snitch by the lure of money, and significance, he feels deep guilt about his actions, but that doesn’t stop him going through with them.

According to this film and various accounts, it was he who gave the FBI detailed information of the layout of Hampton’s flat, he who slipped a sedative into Fred’s drink so he’d be safely drugged when the authorities struck.

On December 4, 1969, they duly did, and the film’s climax will not come as a surprise to anyone familiar with the Panthers’ history.

Hampton has been dead for over 50 years, but in Judas & The Black Messiah, Kaluuya restores him eerily to life. I’ve watched videos of Hampton online, and Kaluuya brilliantly catches the wide-eyed intensity and oddly musical cadence of his speeches.

His Fred is a man not much given to self-doubt: he’s sure his dreamy brand of enlightened Marxism is the answer to urban America’s problems. But he’s also shy, as revealed in his awkward courtship of fellow traveller Deborah (Dominique Fishback).

It’s a great performance, and the film’s shocking climax leaves you mourning all that wasted potential. Fred Hampton was only 21 when he was murdered; what might he have achieved, or become?​​​​​​

Yes Day **

(Netflix, 90mins)

In Yes Day, Jennifer Garner plays a suburban mom whose situation calls for desperate remedies. Allison Torres is happily married to Carlos (Edgar Ramirez), with whom she has three kids.

But Allison always ends up playing the bad cop, a situation nicely clarified when the couple are called to their kids’ school.

Their son Nando (Julian Lerner) has made a video in which he outlines his mom’s tendency to say no to everything, and winningly compares her to Stalin and Mussolini. “My mom hasn’t actually had anybody killed,” he admits in the video. “Not yet,” Allison mutters darkly as she watches it.

In response, Allison decides to hold a ‘yes day’, in which the kids set the rules. The result? Jolly carnage involving ice cream blowouts, going through a car wash with the windows down, playing a high-stakes game of kablooey.

Jolly carnage: The kids get their way in Yes Day. Photo courtesy of Netflix

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Jolly carnage: The kids get their way in Yes Day. Photo courtesy of Netflix

The film’s destination is clear from the get-go: Carlos, an affable wimp, will limp to the sidelines while mom earns her kids’ respect by out-doing them at every dare.

It lacks colour, though, and likeable as they are, the Torreses seem more like cardboard cut-outs than an actual family.

Locked Down **

(Apple, Sky Store, Google, 118mins)

Covid lockdowns have severely tested the strongest relationships, but in this gloomy satire a mismatched couple are on the verge of open warfare.

Sour fashion CEO Linda (Anne Hathaway) is going stir crazy in her spacious London terrace, driven mad by the increasingly erratic behaviour of her husband, Paxton (Chiwetel Ejiofor), who has taken to reading poetry aloud in the street, and may be suicidal.

“We’re only together because we’re living in the same house,” Linda tells him bluntly after one particularly unfortunate evening. The writing, it seems, is on the wall.

Then, redemption presents, in the form of criminal endeavour. Linda’s sources at Harrods inform her that a diamond worth £3 million is about to be transported from the store’s vaults to New York.

Paxton works as a van courier, and she has the bright idea that he might switch the diamond with a duplicate.

Heist: Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor in Locked Down

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Heist: Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor in Locked Down

Will the heist be a bonding experience? Sort of, but Locked Down is vastly overwritten and only the energetic performances of Hathaway and Ejiofor make it bearable. Ben Kingsley is a hoot as Paxton’s unhinged boss, however.