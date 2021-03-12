| 2.1°C Dublin

Judas & The Black Messiah review: The visionary Black Panther activist murdered by the FBI

Also reviewed this week: Yes Day and Locked Down

Soaring oratory: Daniel Kaluuya as Fred Hampton in Judas & the Black Messiah

Soaring oratory: Daniel Kaluuya as Fred Hampton in Judas &amp; the Black Messiah

Soaring oratory: Daniel Kaluuya as Fred Hampton in Judas & the Black Messiah

Soaring oratory: Daniel Kaluuya as Fred Hampton in Judas & the Black Messiah

Paul Whitington

Judas & The Black Messiah ****

(Apple, Google, Sky Store, 126mins)

America’s recent race wars have brought the dead to life.

