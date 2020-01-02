Jojo Rabbit review: Taika Waititi uses a child’s eye to offer new perspectives on insanity of Nazism

What was it like to be a child in the Third Reich? The topic has been explored many times in literature, but rarely on film, and gets a thorough going over in Taika Waititi’s new film Jojo Rabbit, which has divided critics and ruffled feathers.

What was it like to be a child in the Third Reich? The topic has been explored many times in literature, but rarely on film, and gets a thorough going over in Taika Waititi’s new film Jojo Rabbit, which has divided critics and ruffled feathers.

Waititi, a New Zealand actor and comic, who’s best known for his brilliant reinvention of a tired superhero franchise in Thor: Ragnarok, has Jewish heritage on his maternal side, and it was his mother who gave him the book (by Christine Leunens) on which this film is based.

It’s told more or less completely from the perspective of Johannes ‘Jojo’ Betzler, a 10-year-old living in an unnamed German city at the business end of the Second World War. He’s an ardent member of the Hitler Youth, and a fervent admirer of Der Fuhrer himself, who’s become an imaginary friend. ‘Adolf’ (played with giddy, Chaplin-ish gusto by Waititi himself) appears in Jojo’s bedroom at low moments, acting as a kind of cheerleader and reinforcing the boy’s necessarily skewed vision of the world. But his childish fascist schema is about to be challenged by the messiness of reality.

When he’s sent to a Hitler Youth country camp, Jojo badly injures himself by throwing a grenade that bounces back at him off a tree, and is left with facial scars and a limp. And as he recovers, he begins to realise that something is up with his mother.

Beautiful, lively and widely admired, Rosie Betzler (an ethereal, shimmering Scarlett Johansson) dotes on her son but does not respond enthusiastically when he lapses into the Nazi mantras. For she is not a Nazi at all, and when Jojo hears strange noises upstairs one day, he discovers that his mother has hidden a teenage Jewish girl in the attic. Elsa (Thomasin McKenzie) is 14 years old and has been orphaned by fascism: Jojo, ingrained since birth with Hitler’s nonsensical race theory, nearly leaps back in horror when he realises he’s in the presence of an actual Jew. But Elsa does not conform to the bogeyman stories the Third Reich has been peddling: she has no horns, or scales, and is in fact rather pretty. Despite himself Jojo develops a crush, and as he gets to know the girl his flimsy geopolitical construct begins to crumble.

The thousand-year Reich is crumbling too, and Jojo’s awakening coincides with the war’s bloody endgame. Impending defeat has made the Nazis desperate: every day, Jojo strolls past the dangling feet of ‘traitors’ strung up in the town square, and he and Elsa hold their breath when a blandly polite Gestapo officer (Stephen Merchant) raids the house. The end is nigh, but survival is by no means guaranteed.

One takes a risk when poking fun at Nazis, and if you get your satire even slightly wrong the righteous knives will be out for you. The Guardian’s Peter Bradshaw gave Jojo Rabbit just a single star, and called it a “terrible” and “intensely unfunny” film; Slant Magazine was similarly unimpressed, and furiously decried the film’s use of anti-Semitic canards and stereotypes for cheap laughs.

This seems a singularly dim-witted argument, given the fact that medieval anti-Semitic myths were central to Hitler’s race theory, and that whenever the boy spouts them they, and he, sound ridiculous. As to whether the film is “intensely unfunny” or not I will leave to you, but I must say I found it amusing and even cutting in parts.

The question is, what is Jojo Rabbit attempting to do? To me, Taika Waititi is using a child’s eye to offer new perspectives on the insanity of Nazism, giving us snatches of anti-Semitic nonsense that are all the more disturbing for being imperfectly understood. It becomes impossible for Jojo to retain his doctrinaire contempt for Jews once he actually meets one, and it takes two children to deconstruct the mesh of gibberish first spewed forth from the pages of Mein Kampf.

The boy’s relationship with his mother is touching, and she has the good sense to let him reach his own conclusions about the personality cult he’s been immersed in. Taititi’s Hitler is a capering goon, a child’s attempt to accommodate the bombastic charisma of an omnipresent despot, and his performance has a kind of crazy grace. Stephen Merchant’s oily Gestapo man is more sinister, his Gromit smile concealing an immense capacity for casual viciousness. The horror of the Reich is here, loitering as it would on the edges of the child’s consciousness. It may not be perfect, but Jojo Rabbit is an honest film.

(12A, 108mins)

Also releasing this week: Amanda review: A slow, thoughtful film exploring impact of a terror attack on victims

Irish Independent