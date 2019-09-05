By my count more than 40 Stephen King stories have been turned into movies, but none as profitably as It, Andy Muschietti’s 2017 saga that grossed over $700 million and became the most successful horror film of all time.

By my count more than 40 Stephen King stories have been turned into movies, but none as profitably as It, Andy Muschietti’s 2017 saga that grossed over $700 million and became the most successful horror film of all time.

It: Chapter Two review: Lacks the Spielbergian charm of the first film

A sequel was always intended, as the first film had only got halfway through the labyrinthine plot of Mr. King’s 1986 novel, which was set in the town of Derry, Maine and told the story of an evil, sewer-dwelling entity that preyed on children and often took the form of a chuckling clown.

In the first film, which was set in 1988, a young boy called Bill whose younger brother George was taken by the clown joined forces with a group of outsider children to confront It and find a way of killing it. They succeeded, or so we thought, but as It 2 opens Pennywise the Clown makes a dramatic comeback.

It’s 2016, but not all of Derry’s residents have evolved with the times, and when a couple of gay men wander through a fairground holding hands, they’re followed by a gang of knuckle-draggers and attacked.

They’re badly beaten, and one is left for dead and thrown in the river. On the muddy bank, a gloved hand offers rescue: the poor man takes it and has his head bitten off by a giant clown. Pennywise (Bill Skarsgard) is back, and pretty soon Derry’s children start disappearing all over again.

Of the original gang who stopped the clown in 1988, only one has remained behind in Derry. Mike Hanlon (Isaiah Mustafa) lives in cramped quarters above the old library, and has remained transfixed by those awful late childhood events. After they vanquished Pennywise, the group made a blood oath to return if ever he resurfaced, but when Mike starts ringing around his old friends, he finds them very reluctant to do so.

Eventually, they show up, but Bill (James McAvoy), Beverly (Jessica Chastain), Richie (Bill Hader), Ben (Jay Ryan) and Stanley (Andy Bean) can remember remarkably little about the traumas they endured in their early teens, and are not keen to take on the resurgent entity.

But the longer they stay, the more Pennywise gets into their minds, reviving old nightmares and adding new flourishes. It emerges that none of them have ever been able to move on from 1988, and have even replicated childhood problems in their adult lives (an interesting but half-explored theme). Bill, still traumatised by the loss of his brother, has sabotaged every intimate relationship, while Beverly has found herself a husband every bit as brutal and abusive as her mercurial father.

In the film’s scariest scene, she visits the ratty old flat she once shared with her father and is greeted by a kindly, tiny lady, who offers her tea. But as Beverly searches for signs of her old life, strange noises emanate from the kitchen.

It: Chapter 2 boasts plenty of fine moments: Andy Muschietti has good instincts as a horror director, and knows how to ramp up the terror by increments in delicately assembled scenes. But this film never reaches the giddy heights of its sleekly efficient predecessor, and that’s all down to shoddy construction.

The King novel flitted back and forth between the characters’ childhoods and their adult present, but on It Muschietti and his writers made the decision to divide the timeline neatly in two. Which might have worked, had they not then decided to so slavishly draw out all the adult threads in the story here.

After Beverly, Bill and co arrive in Derry, we are reintroduced to their various problems. The film then formulaically goes through their separate encounters with Pennywise and his agents, at some length, one by one. As a result the film is a stop/start affair that’s never allowed to gather any dramatic momentum.

Read more: ‘That kind of success was something that nobody was expecting’ - Director Andy Muschietti on following up on IT

In the first film, Pennywise appeared as sparingly as the shark in Jaws, but here, perhaps necessarily, we see a lot more of him, and however brilliant Bill Skarsgard’s pantomime portrayal of him is, he grows less frightening, more tiresome, every time he appears.

There are good actors here: Bill Hader provides welcome moments of humour, and Jessica Chastain makes Beverly the character you care most about in this film. But the Spielbergian charm of It is largely absent, and this sequel feels contrived and rambling by comparison.

Ninety minutes is a good length for a horror film, two hours is hard to justify, three seems obscenely long. When I interviewed him he told me his original cut was four hours: he should have kept cutting.

(16, 169mins)

Also releasing this week:

Aniara

Aniara

Based on a singularly gloomy 1950s poem Harry Martinson, Aniara cogently makes the point that if mankind ever does manage to leave this blighted planet for another, we’ll bring our problems with us.

In the future, freak storms and raging fires have made life on Earth a purgatory, so Sweden’s wealthiest file on board a luxury spaceship bound for Mars.

The Ariana is a bit like one of those pimped-up cruise liners, but early in the voyage something goes amiss, the ship drifts off course and the well-heeled guests succumb to their worst excesses.

The special effects are at times pedestrian, but this is a film full of ideas.

(No cert, IFI, 106mins)

Thank You Come Again

John Sweeny, John Kennerk, Dannii Byrne in Thank You Come Again

Begun some years ago but struck by tragedy when one of its actors, Steve Harris, died in a dreadful accident, Stephen Clarke Dunne’s bawdy comedy is set in a Dublin sex shop called, you guessed it, Thank You Come Again.

The owner and his assistants spend most of their time bickering and operating a surprisingly enlightened returns policy, but the discovery of a handful of jewels changes everything.

Well sort of: nothing much happens in this film, which was made for half nothing and is full of giddily overwritten scenes involving eccentric customers and a confession box sequence that feels like bad Dave Allen.

It all seems a bit old-fashioned.

(18, 105mins)

The Shiny Shrimps

The Shiny Shrimps

Shiny Shrimps is a bawdy but thoroughly modern comedy with a big heart.

When swimming champion Matthias (Nicola Gob) loses his temper with a gay TV reporter and calls him a queer on air, the Olympic Federation orders him to do penance by training a gay water polo team.

The ‘Shiny Shrimps’ are a volatile bunch who seem more interested in choreography than water polo, at which they epically suck.

They’re hoping to qualify for the Gay Games, but Matthias is determined not to help until he’s drawn into their noisy family. It’s camp as Christmas, and a great deal of fun.

(15A, 103mins)

Irish Independent