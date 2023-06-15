Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny review: Harrison Ford is in good form in this silly but entertaining instalment

Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny is the fifth movie in the Indiana Jones franchise, but can it live up to the early classics or will it falter like some of the more recent films?

Harrison Ford, now 80, has been playing Indiana Jones for over 40 years. Photo: Courtesy of Lucasfilm/Disney.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge plays Helena Shaw, a grifter who is followed to Tangier by Indiana Jones. Photo: Courtesy of Lucasfilm/Disney

Harrison Ford returns as Indiana Jones for the fifth film in the franchise: Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny. Photo: Courtesy of Lucasfilm/Disney

The omens for this fifth Indiana Jones movie were not auspicious.

Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny (12A, 154mins)

Released 42 years after Raiders Of The Lost Ark and 15 years after the last instalment, Dial Of Destiny is the first Indy adventure to involve neither Steven Spielberg nor George Lucas.

The film’s star, Harrison Ford, turns 81 next month — a little long in the tooth to be raiding tombs and decking Nazis.

The last one, Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull, was a bit of a bore — might this be even worse?

Not at all, in fact, because while one could argue that director James Mangold and his writers have taken the safe option by playing to the franchise’s strengths, there’s enough daftness, derring do and baggy humour to make Dial Of Destiny an Indy film worthy of the name.

In an action-packed opening sequence, a young Indy (a technologically de-aged Ford) is captured by the Germans in 1944 and taken to a schloss for questioning.

Harrison Ford returns as Indiana Jones for the fifth film in the franchise: Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny. Photo: Courtesy of Lucasfilm/Disney

He has managed to get his hands on a precious artefact called the Antikythera, created by Archimedes 2,000 years ago and supposedly capable of locating fissures in time through which the intrepid might travel.

Indy has it and an oily Nazi scientist called Jurgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen) wants it, but somehow, Jones and his diffident academic accomplice Basil Shaw (Toby Jones) manage to escape and take the Antikythera to safety.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny | Official Trailer

Twenty five years later, Indiana Jones is older, stiffer and, if possible, even grumpier, giving out about his neighbours’ loud music and eking out his last days teaching archaeology to indifferent students at a New York university.

But things get lively when Shaw’s daughter Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) shows up, bringing with her a world of trouble.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge plays Helena Shaw, a grifter who is followed to Tangier by Indiana Jones. Photo: Courtesy of Lucasfilm/Disney

Helena’s a grifter and, after persuading Indy to show her the Antikythera, steals the dial and hot-foots it to Tangier, where she thinks she might have a buyer.

Jones follows her, but is in turn followed by Voller, now a plausible rocket scientist who has infiltrated Nasa’s moon project.

Voller, a certified loon and a sore loser to boot, wants to use the Antikythera to travel back in time and reverse the outcome of the Second World War. Indy and Helena will have to join forces to stop him.

If that sounds silly, it should be remembered that all the Indy plots are silly.

In Raiders, he helped retrieve a biblical artefact that seemed to have as much power as a nuclear bomb; and in Last Crusade, he shook hands with a thousand-year-old knight and drank from Christ’s goblet.

A potential meeting with Archimedes then seems about par for the course and Dial Of Destiny is a decent addition to the much-loved roster, better than Temple Of Doom and definitely superior to Crystal Skull.

There are plenty of high-speed pursuits on trains, planes and automobiles, and if these chases make constant reference to previous films, the Indy franchise has always been postmodern, knowingly self-aware.

Harrison Ford, now 80, has been playing Indiana Jones for over 40 years. Photo: Courtesy of Lucasfilm/Disney.

There are moving reappearances from old hands like Sallah (John Rhys-Davies) and Marion (Karen Allen), and an all-too-brief cameo from Antonio Banderas as a salty Spanish sea diver.

Mikkelsen is a satisfyingly twitchy villain, there’s plenty of Nazis — an Indy prerequisite — and Waller-Bridge’s glib chancer Helena is a worthy foil for Indy’s grumpy cynicism.

Ford, 80 or not, carries the whole thing off with his usual aplomb, blinking with bemusement at some of the plot’s more outlandish flourishes, but every inch the intrepid explorer we’ve come to know and love.

Ford has said: “I’m Indiana Jones. When I’m gone, he’s gone.”

Looking at this film, it’s hard not to believe him.

Rating: Three stars

Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny is out nationwide on Friday, June 30.