In The Heights review – Lin-Manuel Miranda’s  joyous celebration of the immigrant experience is irresistible

In The Heights (12A, 143mins)

My tolerance for jazz hands has always been low and, as a general rule, one musical per decade is more than enough for me.

When they go wrong, they go spectacularly wrong — merely saying the word ‘Cats’ will send movie financiers scattering — and the modern trend for adapting Broadway/West End shows is particularly regrettable.

Quaintly themed middle-brow musical shows of the type perfected by Andrew Lloyd Webber might seem tailor-made for movie adaptation, but tend to produce dull and glossy motion pictures that struggle to escape their staginess.

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton may have been the most streamed movie of 2020, but it was a recording of a stage show, not an actual film.

Leslie Grace (centre) as Nina

Leslie Grace (centre) as Nina

In the Heights is based on the 2005 musical that made Miranda famous in the first place — it’s two and a half hours long and its characters rarely stop leaping about the place and warbling. I ought to hate it — but found it irresistible.

It works because it’s not just teeth and tap. Beneath the show tunes, massed dancers and primal colours lurk big ideas, serious themes: community, a sense of home, the plight of the immigrant haunted by nostalgic dreams of the old country.

These issues are universal, but grounded in the particular, namely Washington Heights, a working class and predominantly Latino neighbourhood at the top of Manhattan island.

Anthony Ramos takes on the role of Usnavi de la Vega, a go-ahead young Latino businessman who runs a corner grocery store with efficient good humour, and has managed to save enough money to fulfil a lifelong dream.

Usnavi has childhood memories of helping his late dad run an idyllic beachfront bar in their native Dominican Republic: now he’s in a position to buy the place back and do it up — but there’s a complication.

Namely Vanessa (Melissa Barrera), a driven young woman who works in the local beauty salon, but is determined to become a fashion designer.

Though he takes his time to say so, Usnavi loves her, but she has no intention of decamping to a Caribbean island, and they are not the only star-crossed couple.

Usnavi’s friend Benny (Corey Hawkins) is exceedingly keen on Nina (Leslie Grace), an A-student who became the pride of the neighbourhood when she got into Stanford.

But Nina has encountered prejudice at the Ivy League College and is deeply uneasy about the fact that her dad Kevin (Jimmy Smits) is bankrupting himself to pay her tuition.

The characters in In The Heights rarely stop singing and dancing

The characters in In The Heights rarely stop singing and dancing

If leaving Washington Heights is hard, staying there is no cakewalk either, and providing solace to all and sundry is local matriarch Abuela Claudia (Olga Merediz), an earth mother whose very presence is reassuring. But in New York City, neighbourhoods change.

Kevin recalls that when he first moved to Washington Heights, all the shops had Irish names. Now the Latino community is slowly being priced out, and if the Heights is no longer home, where is?

In the Heights is more a matter of ensemble emotion than plot: the mystery over who won a $96,000 lottery ticket in Usnavi’s shop is quickly forgotten and if I, no Sherlock Holmes, can figure out straight away who the lucky person is, then so will you.

But it doesn’t matter because Miranda’s story has its feet firmly on the ground and does a wonderful job of describing the Latino experience in north America.

It’s a musical, so there are no drug deals or crime gangs, but there are hints of darkness, as when Nina describes being instantly accused of theft when a room-mate’s bracelet goes missing — simply because she is Latino.

But In the Heights is in the business of celebrating distinct cultural identity, not bemoaning prejudice, and its songs and routines are rousing and joyous.

Director Jon M. Chu finds ingenious ways of shaking up tired movie musical conventions, particularly in a wonderful scene at a public pool.

Ramos is a very exciting young actor: open-faced, unthreateningly handsome, he sings and dances effortlessly and has real dramatic range. But In the Heights is coming down with glittering talent, from the wonderful, angelic-voiced Hawkins to the dynamic Barrera and veteran Broadway actor Merediz, who is terrific as the soulful Abuela Claudia.

As I mentioned elsewhere recently, La La Land, for all its charm, was a coy tribute to past Hollywood glories, essentially an amateur musical. This is a professional one and, at times, its energy and chutzpah are breathtaking.

Rating: Five stars

Monster Hunter (12A, 103mins)

In films like The Fourth Kind and

Resident Evil, Milla Jovovich has proved herself a compelling action hero.

She made Resident Evil and several of its sequels with her husband, director Paul W.S. Anderson, and reunites with him in this sci-fi adventure based on a video game.

US Army ranger Natalie Artemis (Jovovich) is on a desert mission to find a mysteriously missing unit when a violent sandstorm propels her and her crew into a parallel world dominated by enormous predators.

They look like dinosaurs, but seem to live beneath the sand, and appear without warning to eat all in their path.

Milla Jovovich in Monster Hunter

Milla Jovovich in Monster Hunter

Pretty soon, most of her crew have been ingested and she must join forces with an agile local (Tony Jaa) to stand any chance of survival. Anderson used real locations in South Africa and Namibia rather than studio backdrops, and some of them are stunning.

But the Cgi creatures are on the clumsy side and so is the script. Artemis and her crew communicate in clichés, making them hard to believe in, which is a pity, because there are the bones of a decent action film here.

Rating: Two stars

Luca (Disney+, 101mins)

This charming little Pixar animation is directed and co-written by Enrico Casarosa and set along the Italian Riviera in what looks like the early 1960s.

Beneath the seas that lap a small and idyllic village lurks a community of sea creatures that resemble humans, but farm goat fish and live in fear of ‘land monster’ nets.

Young Luca (voiced by Jacob Tremblay) is a curious soul, and when he breaks the water’s surface one day and crawls to land, he finds he is transformed into a human boy.

Befriended by an adventurous fellow sea-dweller called Alberto (Jack Dylan Grazer), they make their way to the local village, where they discover their kind are hunted by locals.

But a girl called Guilia (Emma Berman) will involve them in a village race that entails swimming, cycling and, well, eating.

Luca’s animation has a Japanese influence, but sometimes verges on the bland. However, the storytelling is thoroughly winning, as is a redolent backdrop full of vivid details.

Abundant film references and a keen sense of humour make this a cartoon all the family can painlessly watch.

Rating: Three stars

