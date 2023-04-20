The fine line between domestic terrorism and civil disobedience is traced in this dramatisation of Andreas Malm’s uncompromising climate activism manifesto.

Eight young environmentalists assemble in a remote cabin in the Texas desert. They hail from different backgrounds and arrive with their own reasons for collaborating on a highly dangerous and illegal act – a plot to destroy a piece of Big Oil infrastructure.

Local farmer Dwayne (Jake Weary) resents the pipeline through his land, while bedroom explosives student Michael (Forrest Goodluck) seethes at the drilling near his North Dakota reservation. Alisha (Jayme Lawson) is there to support her girlfriend Theo (American Honey’s Sasha Lane), who has contracted terminal cancer from living next to a chemical plant.

A heist film with a muscular young ensemble cast, there are depths to Daniel Goldhaber’s tense indie drama that recommend it. Aside from the argument for direct action as society dithers through the climate crisis, the script by Goldhaber, Ariela Barer, and Jordan Sjol also takes in US health, indigenous rights, and youth disenfranchisement.

Four stars