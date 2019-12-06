Honey Boy review: Shia LaBeouf's autobiographical tale is one of the year’s warmest, cinematic oddities
4 stars
This is a bit of a conundrum. What if we weren’t to know that Shia LaBeouf — the former clown prince of Hollywood, whose behaviour took a turn for the worse earlier in the decade — was the person responsible for Honey Boy’s screenplay?
Would it make a difference had someone else come along and polished up LaBeouf’s raw, autobiographical account of life on the edge of superstardom? Should LaBeouf really have played his old man on film?
We should probably provide some context. Honey Boy — a fine, soulful offering, handsomely directed by Israeli-American filmmaker Alma Har’el in her narrative feature debut — tells the story of a boy named Otis, who lives in a crummy motel with his hopeless and helpless father, and who makes a living for them both as an actor on an undisclosed family sitcom. There are flash-forwards to the future, too, when Otis hits the big time. He is front and centre of ginormous, explosive blockbusters. He is living the life he always dreamed of. He is also an alcoholic and has been forced to check into rehab.
This is, essentially, the route taken by Shia LaBeouf — the former Disney star, who cashed in his chips for Transformers fame, became a ‘real’ actor, turned his back on it all to be a kooky performance artist, and at one stage, lost himself to his addictions. This is his life. Which is why I ask if it might have been better had someone other than LaBeouf written Honey Boy. But we’ll never know, will we?
It doesn’t take away from the fact that Har’el and LaBeouf’s film — though a tad unfocused in the plot department — is a remarkably well-made picture.
The year is 1995 and young Noah Jupe portrays Otis as a would-be superstar; a wise, confident 12-year-old, and the sole provider of his dysfunctional family set-up. He’s an actor on a daytime television show. He’s going places. He also seems to have developed a problematic relationship with a young woman (an excellent FKA Twigs) on his block.
Otis’s mother isn’t around. His father, James (LaBeouf), is a waste of space. A recovering alcoholic and a reckless, abusive war veteran with crippling anger issues, James used to make a living as a clown, but is no longer able to find work because of his criminal record. Instead, he acts as his son’s manager. But the boy doesn’t need a manager; he needs a dad.
Fast-forward to 2005, and Lucas Hedges — capturing the dangerous intensity and enthusiasm of the real-life LaBeouf — portrays Otis as an out-of-control Hollywood sensation, who, after a particularly bad bender, ends up in rehab, where he is politely informed that he is suffering from PTSD.
What we’re dealing with here is a curiously assembled piece of cinematic therapy for its writer and star. There aren’t many performers who’d lay it all out the way that LaBeouf has. There are fewer that would be so ballsy as to portray one of their parents on screen. True, Har’el and LaBeouf’s film is a tad unsure of its limits, and of where the drama ends and the real story begins. It focuses more on the characters than on story. It’s a little too autobiographical, if that’s possible.
Still, Honey Boy (Shia’s childhood nickname) hits you where it hurts. It is a powerful and engaging piece of work.
Jupe is extraordinary; Hedges, too, adds another winning entry to his scorecard. It looks gorgeous, with Har’el working hard to create something rich, vibrant and playful out of LaBeouf’s poignant, insular screenplay (which, by the way, he wrote in rehab). It helps that there is both heart and lightness in their story, and though it may well have its flaws, Honey Boy remains one of the year’s warmest, cinematic oddities.
