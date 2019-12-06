Honey Boy review: Shia LaBeouf's autobiographical tale is one of the year’s warmest, cinematic oddities

This is a bit of a conundrum. What if we weren’t to know that Shia LaBeouf — the former clown prince of Hollywood, whose behaviour took a turn for the worse earlier in the decade — was the person responsible for Honey Boy’s screenplay?

Would it make a difference had someone else come along and polished up LaBeouf’s raw, autobiographical account of life on the edge of superstardom? Should LaBeouf really have played his old man on film?

We should probably provide some context. Honey Boy — a fine, soulful offering, handsomely directed by Israeli-American filmmaker Alma Har’el in her narrative feature debut — tells the story of a boy named Otis, who lives in a crummy motel with his hopeless and helpless father, and who makes a living for them both as an actor on an undisclosed family sitcom. There are flash-forwards to the future, too, when Otis hits the big time. He is front and centre of ginormous, explosive blockbusters. He is living the life he always dreamed of. He is also an alcoholic and has been forced to check into rehab.

This is, essentially, the route taken by Shia LaBeouf — the former Disney star, who cashed in his chips for Transformers fame, became a ‘real’ actor, turned his back on it all to be a kooky performance artist, and at one stage, lost himself to his addictions. This is his life. Which is why I ask if it might have been better had someone other than LaBeouf written Honey Boy. But we’ll never know, will we?

