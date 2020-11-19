Hillbilly Elegy review: Glenn Close and Amy Adams steal the show in chaotic story of Trump’s America

Netflix, 115mins

Who voted for Donald Trump? Ron Howard’s new film might give us one or two clues. And Hillbilly Elegy is not without a certain veracity, being based on a best-selling memoir by JD Vance, an Appalachian hillbilly by heritage who pulled no punches in describing his extended family’s travails.

Played as a boy by Owen Asztalos, as an adult by Gabriel Basso, JD is very much the focus of this film, but he is not its star. That title is fought over by two thespian heavyweights, Amy Adams and Glenn Close, who throw the kitchen sink at it playing the boy’s mother and grandmother respectively. Who wins? La Close, but only on points.

Dramatically unwieldy, but thoroughly watchable, Hillbilly Elegy comes and goes between the 1990s and the present day, as JD attempts to accommodate past traumas with present success. Against the odds, he has overcome his chaotic childhood to study law at Yale, and is trying to wangle a summer internship at a top legal firm when he gets bad news from back home. His mother, Bev (Adams), has overdosed on heroin.

Amy Adams stars as Bev. Photo: Lacey Terrell/NETFLIX



Wearily, JD returns to Middletown, Ohio, to bargain with doctors and counsellors. But as he and Bev bicker, JD’s sister Lindsay (Haley Bennett) reminds him that he doesn’t know everything about their mother’s traumas. Clumsy flashbacks then reveal the domestic abuse Bev witnessed and endured as a child.

The only reason any of them have survived at all is Mamaw (Close), the Vance family’s formidable, fag-chewing matriarch who believes in frontier justice, and clan above country. Having had the tar beaten out of her regularly by her drunken husband, she nevertheless managed to retain a loving relationship with him, and protect her children as best she could.

Bev, though, was a sensitive type to begin with, and the constant presence of violence and drunkenness pushes her down the same path. As a parent, she is every child’s worst nightmare, acting out in public, fighting in the street and getting fired from her nursing job for roller-skating through intensive care. Bev’s a mess, but also a loving mother — in other words, impossible to extricate yourself from, as JD now finds.

This is a story of the supposedly dispossessed white American working class, but Vanessa Taylor’s screenplay paints them in such broad strokes that they’re hard to take seriously. The Vances are angry, and feel left behind. Dogged by obesity, unemployment, drug and alcohol abuse, their lives are one long, unedifying struggle, and there’s little reason for hope. So what will they do? Vote for the individual least likely to give a flying f**k about their predicament.

Of course the problem with all this is that working-class white Americans are not the country’s only poor people, yet they think their whiteness ought to guarantee them a better life. In his book, JD Vance was accused of conveniently avoiding the role racism played in white, blue-collar enthusiasm for Trump, and distaste for Barack Obama. The issue is sidestepped here also, and seems a glaring omission. And the portrayals of Appalachian folk do border at times on caricature.

And yet there’s a bracing veracity to the character of Mamaw, a woman clinging tenaciously to life while remaining immensely quotable. “Perch and swivel,” she says neatly, while giving her daughter the finger. And when the grown-up JD uses the term Native Americans, Mamaw tetchily corrects him. “They’re called Indians, and they don’t know more than other people. They’re not magic just cos they don’t have microwaves.”

All very amusing, and mildly racist, but Hillbilly Elegy should be commended for addressing issues like domestic violence and substance abuse within the context of a mainstream Hollywood film. It’s a bit of a soap opera, to be honest, but very entertaining I have to say, and at times the overacting is bracing, especially from Madames Close and Adams, who rage through scenes like twin tornadoes, laying waste to all around them.

Finding Jack Charlton ****

Amazon, Apple TV, Sky Store, 97mins

When Jack Charlton died this summer, the outpouring of grief in this country was telling, for Jack was a seminal figure in recent Irish history in ways a Frenchman or an Englishman simply would not understand. He took the Republic to two World Cups and a Euros at a time when Irish people were starved of success in all other avenues, and while purists might frown at his team’s agricultural style, we probably wouldn’t have reached those giddy heights without him.

Jack Charlton after the FIFA World Cup 1990 Group F match between Republic of Ireland and Netherlands in Palermo, Italy. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile



Gabriel Clarke and Pete Thomas’ fine documentary uses archive footage to recall Jack’s career as player (a ‘robust’ centre half with Leeds and England) and his glorious spell as manager with Ireland. There are contributions from the likes of Roddy Doyle, Bertie Ahern, Paul McGrath, David O’Leary, Larry Mullen and his fiercest critic Eamon Dunphy, and clips of press interviews that remind us how witty and plain-spoken Jack was. But the film-makers were also given access to Jack and his family in the last year of his life, when dementia had robbed him of his precious memories, the condition possibly caused by heading footballs.

The Real Right Stuff ****

Disney+, 90mins

Made to tie in with Disney’s new drama series The Right Stuff, this insightful National Geographic documentary uses a wealth of archive footage to tell the stories of The Mercury Seven, a pioneering group of astronauts who paved the way for all that Nasa would subsequently achieve. Tom Jennings’ film correctly locates the impetus for a serious US space programme — the early success of the Russians, who’d fired the first rocket, and sent the first man (Yuri Gagarin) into space. US prestige was wounded, and experts now worried that the USSR was capable of launching a long-range missile attack. Something would have to be done.

Working at breakneck speed, Nasa put their best scientists to work on creating propellable rockets that would not explore. But the real heroes were the test pilots who agreed to sit on prototype bombs and get fired into space. John Glenn, Alan Shepard, Gus Grissom and Scott Carpenter would become household names, revving up the space age and giving their country new pride. But as we discover in this fascinating documentary, they didn’t always get on.

Nasa's Mercury Seven astronauts in April 1959. Photo: Nasa

