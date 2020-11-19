| 6.3°C Dublin

Hillbilly Elegy review: Glenn Close and Amy Adams steal the show in chaotic story of Trump’s America

Paul Whitington

Netflix, 115mins

Hillbilly Elegy ***

Who voted for Donald Trump? Ron Howard’s new film might give us one or two clues. And Hillbilly Elegy is not without a certain veracity, being based on a best-selling memoir by JD Vance, an Appalachian hillbilly by heritage who pulled no punches in describing his extended family’s travails.

Played as a boy by Owen Asztalos, as an adult by Gabriel Basso, JD is very much the focus of this film, but he is not its star. That title is fought over by two thespian heavyweights, Amy Adams and Glenn Close, who throw the kitchen sink at it playing the boy’s mother and grandmother respectively. Who wins? La Close, but only on points.

