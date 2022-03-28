Have you seen Kenneth Branagh's ‘Belfast’ yet? Here is the trailer and our reviews

‘A lush ode to a lost time’ and ‘capturing Belfast exactly as I remember it’ – Kenneth Branagh’s Oscar award-winning film ‘Belfast’ had certainly received positive reviews before it became an Oscar-winning film overnight.

Kenneth Branagh scooped his first Oscar last night for winning best original screenplay for his film Belfast.

Branagh has notched up eight Oscar nominations over four decades of acting, writing and directing, spanning seven different award categories, itself a record, but until this year had always come away empty-handed.

His win for best original screenplay comes 40 years after he made his screen acting debut on BBC television in 1982.

Collecting the statue, he said: “This is an enormous honour for my family and a great tribute to an amazing city and fantastic people.”

He added: “This story is the search for joy and hope in the fact of violence and loss.

“We lost some people along the way.”

He continued: “We miss them, we love them and we will never forget them and we will never forget all of those lost in the heartbreaking, heart-warming human story of that amazing city of Belfast on the fabulous island of Ireland.

“This means a lot.”

Irish Independent film critic Paul Whitington gave the film a five-star review in October, writing; “In this sumptuous drama, filmed mainly in crisp black and white, Branagh attempts to evoke the fleeting intimacy of his Northern Irish childhood, which is about to be shattered by riots, bombs and cross-community gangsterism."

He adds; “From the very start, Branagh makes clear this is a deeply personal film, a lush ode to a lost time, both for Belfast and himself. In those fluid early scenes, he illustrates how the wit and warmth of daily life were engulfed by mistrust, and hatred.”

Writing in January as it hit cinemas, critic Hilary White awarded the film a four-star review, writing; “For Branagh, Belfast would not be a harrowing journey into the roots of sectarian horror, but something more sweet-centred where the charm and humour could shine.”

And in February, George Hamilton draws parallels with his own upbringing in the Northern Ireland city, writing; “Branagh’s film captures this perfectly. I recall that awfulness, the events unfolding around ordinary folk who had nothing to do with anything, who just wanted to lead their lives, who found themselves trapped.

"And who still tried to get on with the simple business of daily living and loving.”

