Haunted Mansion review: The only scary thing about this film is how unfunny the jokes are

It’s time Disney gave up on the idea of making the Haunted Mansion anything more than a Disneyland ride. As though they learnt nothing from their failed attempt with the 2003 film of the same name starring Eddie Murphy, they’ve brought it back, again. And all for a reboot that feels bumpier than the actual ride.

Directed by Justin Simien, the creator of Dear White People, and scripted by Katie Dippold (The Heat, Spy), the film is definitely not lacking in talent but it sadly fails to impress. And yes, one could imagine that the audience for it is children, but with an overarching theme of grief and jokes that fail to land, like Owen Wilson playing a priest who makes the same tired joke about “being in it for the money”, that doesn’t add up either.

Haunted Mansion begins in New Orleans where astrophysicist Ben Matthias (LaKeith Stanfield) meets and falls in love with Alyssa, a ghost-tour guide, on a night out, and they both connect over their jobs that are about “seeing the unseen”. The film cuts to the present where Alyssa has passed away — Ben, who is alone, miserable and doesn’t believe in the supernatural anymore, is now running the ghost tours.

Around the same time, Gabbie (Rosario Dawson) and her son Travis move from New York into Gracey Manor, an eerie mansion in the middle of nowhere. They immediately realise that their new home is haunted when the statue of a beheaded knight comes to life and they run for their life. However, they learn that once you enter the mansion, the spirits follow you wherever you go.

Father Kent (Owen Wilson), a priest who is helping the family, appears outside Ben’s house asking for help. He asks him to use a spectral camera he built for Alyssa to help Gabbie and Travis with their ghost problem. The camera can capture signs of supernatural life and they hope he can use it to find and capture the spirits at the mansion. Ben, cynical as ever, goes along only to con them out of the prize money they offer. But he returns home to find that the ghosts have followed him home.

He goes back to the mansion to join Father Kent and the family to put together a “dream team” with a professor (Danny DeVito) and a medium called Harriet (Tiffany Haddish). Together they realise that the house is haunted by 999 ghosts who are, in turn, all being haunted by a stronger, evil spirit. This former owner of the house, Alistair Crump or the Hatbox Ghost, is voiced by Jared Leto. So the team work together to find an item that belonged to him to rid the mansion of his spirit forever.

They conjure up Madame Leota (Jamie Lee Curtis, who is hard to recognise under all the CGI), a medium who was trapped in her own crystal ball by Crump. Leota helps them in their attempt to destroy the Hatbox Ghost.

There’s a breakfast scene in the film where Stanfield makes three consecutive puns about eggs — don’t “egg” him on, “eggcellent” and “eggsactly” — and it was so unfunny and repetitive that it was scarier than the whole movie combined.

If you’re hoping to get into the Halloween spirit two months ahead of time, this movie will not do that for you. It’s not very funny either and features a cast of extremely talented actors who look like they’re being held hostage for most of it.

