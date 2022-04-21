Happening movie review: Compelling French abortion drama a stark reminder of darker times

Happening (18, 100mins)

One associates abortion wars with this country, which for years turned a blind eye while exporting pregnant women to England, or with the American midwest, portions of which are currently attempting to overturn years of progress and Roe vs Wade.

But France, surely, home of the Simones — de Beauvoir and Veil — has long been enlightened in this regard. Well, not exactly.

It wasn’t until 1975, seven years after the UK, and almost 50 years after it had been permitted in Sweden, that the French state finally decided to legalise abortion.

Until that point, and outside Paris especially, the country remained deeply conservative and Catholic in parts, and unmarried girls who found themselves in the family way faced the same stark choices they did in Ireland. Some were desperate enough to seek backstreet abortions, which could and often did entail horrific consequences.

Audrey Diwan’s film, which is based on a semi-autobiographical novel by Annie Ernaux, compellingly recreates an era and a dilemma that must seem hopelessly arcane to young French women now.

It’s 1963, and working class student Anne (Anamaria Vartolomei) has come to the provincial city of Angoulême to study literature. She’s bright, ambitious and determined to avoid her parents’ fate, having watched them bicker and penny-pinch as they run their shabby cafe. Her life will be different, Anne thinks: then, the unthinkable happens.

In a time and place when extramarital sex was sternly frowned upon, male and female ignorance of basic biology is flabbergasting. The boys seem to know a bit more than the girls and Anne, who’s naturally curious, allows herself to be talked into some harmless experimentation.

Unfortunately, there’s a consequence and when Anne finds out she’s pregnant, she’s told in no uncertain terms by everyone she turns to that it’s her problem.

In a library, she stares furtively at a textbook showing a cross-section of the pregnant female body, the uterus expanding as if by magic as the foetus grows. Anne looks from the book to her belly in terror: the pregnancy has happened on the eve of her exams and could now jeopardise everything she’s worked for, but she quickly discovers this is a scenario she will have to deal with alone.

The boy doesn’t want to know and nor, in the end, does the medical profession. “I’m pregnant,” she tells one doctor she visits. “I want to continue my studies. It’s essential for me.” He fobs her off by prescribing pills he claims will “make your period return”, but it’s actually medication aimed at strengthening the embryo’s health.

In the 1960s, the idea of a girl worrying about careers and education still seemed preposterous to some. But Anne is desperate because she knows that having a child in her circumstance will truncate and circumscribe her life. So she goes back to the doctor who first told her she was pregnant and begs him to help.

“You can’t ask me to do that,” he tells her. “Anyone who helps can end up in jail. You too. And only if you’re spared the worst. Every month, a girl tries her luck and dies in atrocious pain. You don’t want to be that girl.”

He’s not kidding: in France, backstreet abortionists were rather poetically referred to as angelmakers, and the pain and suffering they often inflicted can only be imagined. But eventually, in her desperation, Anne will seek out one of these faiseused’anges and have to deal with the consequences.

Diwan handles all this with great sensitivity and robust honesty. Provincial France of the 1960s is nicely recreated, but not so well that the period fluff becomes a distraction from the central dilemma. Vartolomei is outstanding as Anna, a brave and resourceful young woman whose self-confidence is shattered by what she can only see as a biological cataclysm.

In all these exchanges, the word abortion is not mentioned once. Nor is the novel idea that a woman in Anne’s predicament ought to have the final say in what happens to her body next.

Rating: Four stars

The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent (15A, 107mins)

The word meta, which I loathe, is hard to avoid in reference to this frothy comedy inspired by the life, work and legend of Nicolas Cage.

The Con Air star, ever the good sport, plays himself in Tom Gormican’s film, or rather, a washed-up, histrionic version of himself, who’s on the point of quitting acting for good when he receives an odd invitation. Self-confessed superfan Javi Gutierrez (Pedro Pascal) has invited him to a party in his Mallorca mansion.

As there’s a fee of $1m involved, Cage goes, but Javi is connected to a family of gangsters and trouble’s brewing. It goes without saying this is a deeply silly film, but it’s also a rather winning one: Cage misses no opportunity to poke fun at his persona and makes several references to his widely acknowledged superpower — nouveau shamanistic acting.

Pascal is a willing accomplice, as is Sharon Horgan, who plays his witheringly sarcastic ex-wife, but this is Cage’s film and my favourite moment comes when he’s watching his old movie Guarding Tess and jumps in fright at one of his trademark sudden outbursts.

Rating: Three stars

Playground (No Cert, IFI, 72mins)

We like to think of our children swaddled in the bubble wrap of parental protection, but the playground can be a jungle, a hotbed of feral resentment.

This theme is powerfully explored in Laura Wandel’s Belgian drama Playground, which stars Maya Vanderbeque as Nora, a seven-year-old who does not like her school. Nora is shy and struggles to fit in. Then she witnesses her older brother Abel (Günter Duret) being bullied in the playground.

A gang led by a boy who clearly has psychological issues has been picking on Abel, beating him up, dumping him into bins. When Nora decides to intervene, she makes things worse for them both, but her moral sense is so strong that she cannot help herself.

Acted with incredible naturalism by its young actors, Wandel’s film is shot from the perspective of a young child, making even the best intentioned adults seem irrelevant to the primordial struggle being enacted at the lunchtime break.

Small kids playing always look cute from a distance, but up close, one can see the dark rivalries, Darwinian battles for supremacy.

Rating: Four stars