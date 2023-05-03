Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 review: James Gunn closes the trilogy not with a whimper but a bang

In cinemas, 12A

James Gunn’s 2014 film Guardians of the Galaxy was the first out-and-out comedy the Marvel stable produced. A space opera whose giddy humour seemed at odds with the portentousness and glum professionalism of the Avengers stable,Guardians opened with Chris Pratt’s intergalactic buccaneer Peter Quill dancing around a deserted planet kicking space rats while jiving to the strains of 1970s hit Come and Get Your Love. It felt fresh.

Almost 10 years later, Guardians has been through the wars. A ragged 2017 sequel was coolly received, and in 2018, when Mr Gunn had the temerity to criticise then-president Donald Trump, he was rounded on by conspiracy theorists and other wingnuts, and briefly cancelled for having once tweeted jokes about the holocaust.

Whatever one thinks of these films, it would have been egregiously unfair if Mr Gunn had not been allowed to oversee this film and end a trilogy he says has haunted his every waking hour for more than a decade.

He gets his wish, and at two-and-a-half hours long, Guardians Vol 3 concludes proceedings not with a whimper, but a bang.

In the first one, Quill, part human, part demi-god, became a fugitive with a price on his head after betraying his pirate boss Yondu, and was pursued across the universe by bounty hunters and assassins including Rocket (Bradley Cooper), Groot (Vin Diesel) and Gamora (Zoe Saldana). When they ended up in prison together, they met Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista), a fearsome and literal-minded warrior.

The band escaped, and over time became a sort of chippy brotherhood, foiling various enemies and playing a role in the defeat of Thanos, several Avengers films later. The interwoven threads that connect the Marvel films are byzantine: I had forgotten, for instance, that Gamora was among those who perished at the end of Avengers: Infinity Wars.

Now resurrected through time travel, she has no recollection of her romance with Quill and is no longer part of the Guardians, preferring to swashbuckle around the galaxies with the Ravagers. A heartbroken Quill has hit the bottle and is three sheets to the wind when a flying figure dressed in gold descends from the skies to devastate the Guardians’ base.

In the ensuing fight, Rocket is gravely injured, and when the others try to help him they realise that his genetically engineered interior has been fitted with a kill switch that prevents them from operating. So they have 48 hours to track down the demented scientist who created the souped-up racoon, and save his life.

Voiced by Bradley Cooper, Rocket has always been the chippiest and most sarcastic of the Guardians, and here we find out why. Plucked from his litter and implanted with steel frames and an enhanced brain, Rocket endured a hellish childhood but showed such exceptional intelligence that his creator, The High Evolutionary, realised he was unique.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is ‘really special, beautiful, painful’, star Chris Pratt says

Chukwudi Iwuji plays the Evolutionary, a cookie-cutter despot intent on creating the perfect civilisation, and ruthlessly destroying the races he creates that don’t quite make the cut.

Whatever about him, James Gunn’s sequel is genuinely imaginative at times: those Rocket flashbacks are unsettling, and seem like a pointed critique of animal experimentation. And the Guardians’ journey to the planet of Counter-Earth is hilarious: on it, the Evolutionary’s race of genetically modified super people have managed to make as much of a mess of their planet as we have.

Chris Pratt was plucked from the cast of Parks & Recreation to play Quill because of his instinctive comic timing: his interplay with Karen Gillen’s Nebula here is hilarious, and Dave Bautista’s obtuseness as Drax reaches new and ludicrous heights. The special effects are spectacular, and Gunn’s screenplay is good enough to nudge you into caring about this absurd and mismatched band of comrades.

It does drag on a bit towards the end but in the main, Guardians Vol 3 is witty, smart and consistently entertaining, one of the better Marvel outings of recent years.

Three stars