From Belfast to the River Nile – Branagh steers an uneven ship in latest Poirot outing

Death on the Nile Three stars In cinemas; Cert 12A

The best thing we can say about Kenneth Branagh’s Death on the Nile is that, for a film that begins with a story about a moustache, it somehow manages to entertain.

Yes, every element of a franchise now requires a detailed origins story and, according to screenwriter Michael Green’s salubrious take on the Agatha Christie classic, the great Hercule Poirot (portrayed with occasional sincerity here by Branagh, who also directs) was badly wounded in the trenches during World War I.

Branagh’s Death on the Nile, then, begins with a moody, black-and-white prelude that tells us it was a girlfriend of Poirot’s who suggested he grow a tache to cover his facial scars. And that, folks, is how the iconic lip tickler came about.

Thankfully, Branagh’s film improves, and besides, we’re being facetious. In fact, the best thing we can say about Death on the Nile is that it is a more accomplished and assured offering than its tepid predecessor, 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express. Obviously, it doesn’t quite boast the same talent sheet. Murder… had Penelope Cruz, Olivia Colman and Michelle Pfeiffer. Death… has Dawn French, Jennifer Saunders and Russell Brand. The balance is off there.

Both films are, however, bound by troublesome supporting chaps.

The first ‘Branagh Does Poirot’ picture featured Johnny Depp (we probably don’t need to remind you of what’s been happening with Johnny). This one stars Armie Hammer and – in case you missed it – Hollywood’s former golden boy may never work again, following a string of physical and sexual abuse allegations in 2021.

Death on the Nile was supposed to arrive in cinemas a couple of years ago and, after the pandemic threw a spanner in the works, and with Hammer’s alleged actions making headlines, we wondered if Branagh might recast Hammer’s character and reshoot his scenes with another performer.

He did not. To make matters trickier, some of the sequences in which he features are – given the nature of the allegations – a tad uncomfortable to watch. Will Hammer’s involvement hurt this film’s box-office performance? Maybe. In the meantime, we might focus our attention on the quality of Branagh's film.

You know the drill. The world’s sharpest detective is on his holliers and, for reasons we’ll never understand, he’s only gone and bagged himself a spot on someone else’s honeymoon. Linnet Ridgeway-Doyle (Gal Gadot) is the filthy rich something-or-other who has married Simon Doyle (Armie Hammer), the not-so-rich fiancée she stole from her good pal, Jacqueline de Bellefort (Emma Mackey).

Theirs is a proper whirlwind romance and they’ve invited stuffy family members (French and Saunders), jealous ex-partners (Russell Brand), questionable acquaintances (is that Annette Bening with a peculiar British accent?) and a tricksy lawyer (Ali Fazal) to join them for a swanky, post-nuptials soiree in Egypt.

One thing leads to another and, after an unstable Jacqueline shows up, our pal Poirot advises the newlyweds to head on home. Of course, they won’t listen and, instead, move the party to the water, boarding an extravagant river steamer on which one of our new friends takes a bullet to the noggin. It’s down to Poirot, then, to figure out whodunnit before they do it again.

Does Branagh’s big-screen Christie sequel work? Eventually, yes. But there are issues. For a start, it’s far too long, and it is at least an hour before the film does what it’s supposed to.

Yep, there is an awful lot of faffing around before Poirot gets to do some actual detecting. Worse still, some of our performers overstretch themselves, doing a bit more than is required to make Branagh’s Poirot film look and sound like everyone else’s Poirot film (French and Saunders, we’ll see you after class). It’s a real shame.

These things are inherently stagey – you don’t need to overdo it, and there are times when Gadot looks as if she might wink toward the camera. Branagh, too, is unsure of who and what his Poirot should be.

One minute he gives himself all the funniest one-liners. The next, he plays the Belgian sleuth as a man whose secret heartache and unmanaged anguish spills over into his work.

It’s a messy turn, and yet, oddly spellbinding – a bit like the rest of this handsome yet uneven feature. Indeed, there are signs that Branagh may yet make a Poirot film that hits the target.

We’ll give you one more shot, Ken...​​​​​​

Also showing…

Book of Love

Two stars

Sky Cinema / NOW; Cert 12

Sam Claflin is Henry Copper, a dreary London author whose debut novel, The Sensible Heart, is a flop. One day, Copper meets with his loathsome publisher, Jen (Lucy Punch), who tells him the book has become a surprise hit in Mexico.

Obviously, they’ll need to fly out there and promote his work, and that’s exactly what happens.

The problem, as Henry soon discovers, is that his Spanish translator, Maria Rodríguez (Verónica Echegui), didn’t just translate Henry’s novel – she rewrote the whole bloody thing, transforming a drippy bore-fest into a full-on, crowd-pleasing bonkbuster.

Henry is irate, but everything changes after he and Maria begin work on a follow-up. If you can’t tell where this is going, then you’ve never seen a romantic comedy before.

It’s an old-school set-up and, had it come with a fully formed screenplay, plenty of jokes and crisp direction, Book of Love could have soared. Sadly, this shoddy, underpowered comedy falls short in every department.

Echegui looks lost, Claflin wears the expression of a man struggling with heartburn. Chemistry is non-existent – so, too, are decent laughs. Honestly, the Fifty Shades films were funnier.

Chris Wasser

The Dance

Five stars

In selected cinemas; no Cert

In 2019, an international collective of dancers, musicians, and celebrated Irish choreographer Michael Keegan-Dolan convened in a community hall on the Dingle Peninsula.

There they set to work on MÁM, a contemporary dance project booked to debut at the Dublin Theatre Festival eight weeks away. Closely observing them as they workshopped the piece into existence was filmmaker Pat Collins.

It is hard to pick out what is most remarkable about The Dance. It might be its deep insight into the creation of art by skilled exponents – a theme Collins has documented repeatedly in his extraordinary body of work.

Keith Walsh’s editing moves us fluidly between the concentrated endeavour of the rehearsal room and the Atlantic horizons outside, so that you come to feel that elusive energies might be playing some role.

Aside from some speech now and again – Keegan-Dolan lightly mentoring the dancers, concertina maestro Cormac Begley telling them the history of a reel – for the most part we are watching a language alien yet familiar, that of the human body expressing things beyond the realm of words.

A beguiling and immersive synergy of dance, music, and film.

Hilary White

Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy

Four stars

Now showing at IFI; Cert 15

The portmanteau format always risks ending up with an inconsistent make-up, as some short stories turn out better than others. This is happily not the case in this steady, strange, and bemusing trio of vignettes about love.

Japanese writer-director Ryusuke Hamaguchi embraces coincidence and chance as lovers win, lose, and scheme, with the female perspective always central to proceedings.

A fashion model listens with interest to her best friend gushing over a new amour, only to realise that the man is her ex, leading to an awkward love triangle of sorts. A student and his older married lover hatch a plan to snare their college professor in a honey trap, only all does not go to plan.

Most touchingly of the three set-ups, two women run into one another on the street and play out a warm but foggy reunion that neither is quite sure about. That this takes place during a global online hiatus following a catastrophic email virus tells you much about Hamaguchi’s slightly mischievous sense of humour.

This Berlin Grand Jury Prize-winner burns slowly but intriguingly across its chapters, with beautiful performances too.

Hilary White