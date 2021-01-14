| 3°C Dublin

Film reviews: Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X and a timely look at the battle for the soul of black America

Also reviewed this week: Away and MLK/FBI

Aldis Hodge as Jim Brown, Kingsley Ben-Adir as Malcolm X, Leslie Odom Jr as Sam Cooke and Eli Goree as Muhammad Ali in in One Night in Miami Expand

Close

Paul Whitington

One Night in Miami ***

(Amazon Prime, 110mins)

One of the first plays I saw in a theatre was Tom Stoppard’s Travesties. A giddy, verbose affair, it imagined a meeting between James Joyce, Lenin and the Dadaist poet Tristan Tzara in Zurich, in 1916.

