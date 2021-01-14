Film reviews: Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X and a timely look at the battle for the soul of black America

One Night in Miami ***

(Amazon Prime, 110mins)

One of the first plays I saw in a theatre was Tom Stoppard’s Travesties. A giddy, verbose affair, it imagined a meeting between James Joyce, Lenin and the Dadaist poet Tristan Tzara in Zurich, in 1916.

The encounter went about as well as you might expect: Joyce was a bit of a laugh, but Lenin was no fun at all. Regina King’s directorial debut One Night in Miami attempts a similar manoeuvre, although her scenario has more basis in fact.

It’s set in Miami Beach on February 24, 1964, a momentous night for Muhammad Ali, who became heavyweight champion of the world at just 22 after a shock win over Sonny Liston.

At that point Ali was still Cassius Clay (played here by Eli Goree), a cocky young man from Louisville who must have felt he now had the world at his feet. But as an African-American, he knew that the issues of race and civil rights could not be avoided.

So among the close group of friends who meet him at his motel room after the fight is Malcolm X (Kingsley Ben-Adir), the charismatic activist and Nation of Islam spokesman who has been slowly guiding Clay towards the Muslim faith.

They’re joined by singer Sam Cooke (Leslie Odom Jr) and legendary American Football running back Jim Brown (Aldis Hodge).

Everyone is in high spirits, especially Cassius, who at one point looks admiringly in the mirror and exclaims, “why am I so damn pretty!”. But before long, their differing views on black activism cause simmering tensions to explode.

Among Malcolm X’s beliefs is the idea that black people should live separately and seize their own destinies — through violence if necessary. He’s quick to point the finger at anyone tending towards the mannerisms of an Uncle Tom. Sam Cooke is in his sights.

The king of soul has had a huge influence on popular culture, and as the writer and producer of his own hit songs ought to represent a shining example of a successful African American entrepreneur. But Malcolm doesn’t think he’s black enough, and during a pivotal scene berates Sam for writing vapid songs that say nothing about the ‘cause’.

Cassius, meanwhile, for all his bluster, seems oddly persuadable, and torn between his admiration for Malcolm and his affection for Sam and Jim.

And Malcolm, like Lenin, is a bit of a party pooper: when Cassius and Sam sneak out for a sly drink, the boxer mutters, “being a Muslim sounded like a much better idea before tonight”.

What Cassius doesn’t know is that Malcolm is having problems of his own with the Nation of Islam, and is about to sever his ties with the crafty, spider-like Louis Farrakhan and strike out on his own.

And Jim Brown is an interesting character, a huge sporting icon who has quietly coped with casual racism all his life. Early in the film he goes back to the island off Georgia where he was raised and is made a fuss of by the local white grandee, who offers him lemonade on the porch. But when Jim offers help moving a sofa inside, the man says “now Jim you know we don’t allow n***ers in the house”.

This is the world all four men have to live in, and the truth is they’ve all found different ways of fighting for their people’s rights.

Apparently Clay, Brown, Cooke and Malcolm X really did meet up on the night Cassius defeated Liston — they went for ice cream, but no one knows anything more than that. Writer Kemp Powers was intrigued by the possibilities of that encounter, and this film is based on his play.

The issues it raises could hardly be more timely, sadly, and Regina King has said that her actors’ performances were intensified by the race riots of last summer.

She handles her story well, and if One Night in Miami struggles at times to rise above its stage origins, the performances of her young cast anchor the drama in reality: Hodge is particularly good as Jim, the most reasonable and pragmatic of the group.

Within a year of this meeting two of them (Malcolm X, Sam Cooke) would be shot dead, and black America would be plunged into turmoil. It would be nice to say that things have improved since then — but they haven’t.

Also released this week:

Away ****

(iTunes, Apple TV, 74mins)

Distinctive, poetic and boldly original, Away is a simultaneously gorgeous and nightmarish piece of animation, made all the more remarkable by the fact that it’s essentially the work of one man.

Latvian film-maker and animator Gints Zilbalodis spent the bones of four years creating this film, a labour of love involving a mysterious young man embroiled in colourful peril.

After the character, unnamed and silent throughout, falls from a plane, he floats through the air on a fluttering parachute and comes to earth on an island inhabited by amiable birds, cats and turtles.

But there’s a problem, namely a giant, shadowy monster that seems to be chasing him and kills anything it happens to touch.

There’s an existential metaphor knocking around in there that Beckett would be proud of, but Zilbalodis manages to blend dread and beauty seamlessly, accompanying his oddly compelling images with his own haunting synth soundtrack.

Apparently Zilbalodis made up his plot as he went along, struggling all the time to get the film made, which perhaps explains the protagonist’s creeping paranoia. Bit of a treat, this, all in all.

MLK/FBI ****

(ifi@home, 104mins)

In recent years, US state records that document the FBI’s surveillance of Martin Luther King have been declassified. J Edgar Hoover’s fixation with communism is well known, but he also took a dim view of civil rights, and feared the rise of what he charmingly called “a negro messiah”.

MLK certainly fit the bill: born in Atlanta, the son of a pastor, a pastor himself and a powerful orator, King led a brilliant, non-violent civil rights campaign, from the buses of Montgomery to the steps of the Lincoln Monument.

In 1964, when King got the Nobel Prize, Hoover was furious, but by then had ordered his clean-cut flunkies to start bugging and surveilling the Jesus out of him. He hoped to find links to communism but instead uncovered information more salacious and useful, namely Dr King’s numerous extramarital affairs.

This depressing business is explored with grim rigour in this documentary, and though King was destroyed by a bullet rather than gossip, the FBI’s actions undoubtedly fed into the culture of hatred that led to MLK’s death.