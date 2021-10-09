| 17.6°C Dublin

Film review: Arracht – a Famine epic, as Gaeilge, that finds hope amid the grim ghosts

In telling one man's story, Tom Sullivan's Arracht shines fresh light on this dark period of history

Dónall Ó Héalaí and Peter Coonan in Tom Sullivan's 'Arracht'

Dónall Ó Héalaí and Peter Coonan in Tom Sullivan's 'Arracht'

Áine O'Connor

From Friday, audiences will finally be able to see Tom Sullivan’s Arracht on the big screen. And the big screen is where this gorgeous Irish film belongs. Thoughtful, thought-provoking, beautifully shot and acted, Arracht lingers long after it has finished.

Sometimes it seems as if mental health is a modern construct. It can be easy to imagine that grief is less acute in times, or societies, where mortality rates are high because the impact of each grief gets lost in large-scale tragedy. Arracht, which means monster, dispels such beliefs.

The film deconstructs the big, bad, solid block of Irish history that is The Great Famine. Rather than focus on the enormity of the death and decimation, it tells one man’s story. Rather than focus on blame or cause, it looks at effect.

