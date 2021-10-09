Film review: Arracht – a Famine epic, as Gaeilge, that finds hope amid the grim ghosts

From Friday, audiences will finally be able to see Tom Sullivan’s Arracht on the big screen. And the big screen is where this gorgeous Irish film belongs. Thoughtful, thought-provoking, beautifully shot and acted, Arracht lingers long after it has finished.

Sometimes it seems as if mental health is a modern construct. It can be easy to imagine that grief is less acute in times, or societies, where mortality rates are high because the impact of each grief gets lost in large-scale tragedy. Arracht, which means monster, dispels such beliefs.

The film deconstructs the big, bad, solid block of Irish history that is The Great Famine. Rather than focus on the enormity of the death and decimation, it tells one man’s story. Rather than focus on blame or cause, it looks at effect.

We know that more than a million died and millions more would have to emigrate, and we know why. In showing one story, Tom Sullivan shines a light on every story.

In Connemara in 1847, Colmán Sharkey (an excellent Dónall Ó Héalaí) is alone and emaciated. He lives in a cave, he hears voices. In one of many beautiful shots, Colmán walks into the sea, the shoulder blades on his malnourished body look like angel wings. The question of the threshold between life, or living, and death echoes throughout the film.

The story returns to 1845. Colmán and his wife Maggie (Elaine O’Dwyer) dote on their small son and live from farming, fishing and poitín making. They take in a man called Patsy (a fabulously sleveenish Dara Devaney) who has recently left the British navy.

When the potato crop fails, Colmán, his brother (Eóin Ó Dubhghaill) and Patsy approach the landlord (Michael McElhatton). The events of that night change everything. When he is at his lowest ebb, Colmán meets Kitty (Saise Ní Chuinn) a traumatised and starving orphan and the film shifts into redemption story mode.

There are a few possible interpretations of what the monster of the title might be in this simple but layered film. It packs a lot into its 86-minute running time. The filmmakers also got a lot of bang for their buck in the small-for-a-movie €1.2m budget.

Part of this was achieved by using the stunning natural landscape around Lettermullan in Co Galway. The result is very beautiful and Kate McCullough’s cinematography contains shots that look like glorious still-lifes.

It’s not an overly wordy film so your Leaving Cert Gaeilge isn’t under relentless pressure. The film is subtitled and Connemara Irish is relatively easy to understand – so there was, for this embarrassed lapsed Gaeilgeoir, a wistful enjoyment in matching subtitle and dialogue.

Lance Daly’s Black 47 was set in the same time period and scenario. But Daly’s great revenge Western is utterly different to Arracht. Sullivan’s film is more of an internal journey; more philosophical, and focuses on the grey areas rather than on black and white.

The issue of blame, especially between Ireland and England, is such an emotive and polarising one that it can overshadow a story and detract from the humanity of the people whose story it is. Sullivan doesn’t shy away from the reasons for what has been called “a genocide”, but he doesn’t overplay them either.

The landlord character, the Lieutenant, is a haughty, supercilious man. However, he is not an entirely distant ogre-like figure. He clearly loves Connemara, he has a drink with, and a kind of respect for, some of his tenants. His attitudes are as much a product of his class as his nationality. The rich need to believe that the poor are at least partially to blame for their situation.

In refusing to make blame a big part of the story, Sullivan again turns the focus on its humanity. This is very effective in channelling the suffering that people endured – not just the hunger, but how hardship, despair and isolation can diminish us.

The film also addresses questions like why people on the coast did not survive by fishing. It honours the skills honed over centuries of what seemed a deceptively simple life. Skills that up until recently our post-colonial mindset perhaps felt embarrassed by, or even ashamed of. Skills like native herbal medicine, fish-smoking, wall-building, shoe-making. And, above all, our language.

In a classic example of less is more, there really is so much to like, in this lovely film.

Also on release

Deadly Cuts

Four stars

In cinemas now; Cert 15A

Rachel Carey’s first feature won her the Discovery Award at DIFF this year. Since then her colourful Dublin-based comedy has had mixed reactions from critics.

In terms of filmmaking, you can see the cracks – it has a low budget and the bawdy humour might not appeal to some (though it made me laugh). There are some great lines, some familiar character types, and it has enormous energy.

In the working-class Dublin suburb of Piglinstown, hairdresser Stacey (Ericka Roe) dreams of winning the prestigious Ahh-Hair hairdressing competition. However Stacey’s boss Michelle (Angeline Ball) has PTSD from a previous instalment of the contest, thanks to her rival, Pippa (Victoria Smurfit).

There are problems in Piglinstown too, with local thug Deano (Ian Lloyd Anderson) and with the threatened sale of the salon. But the Deadly Cuts team, which also includes Gemma (Lauren Larkin) and Chantelle (Shauna Higgins) are not easily deterred.

Alongside the dirty jokes, there are some really clever lines. It has that Derry Girls confidence of being utterly place-specific without pandering to other audiences. Let them have subtitles.

Sweetheart

Four stars

In selected cinemas now; Cert 15A

Marley Morrison’s debut feature is aptly titled, for it is very sweet. The film, written and directed by Morrison, is a familiar tale, well told – and with plenty of laughs and bittersweet observations.

Tina (Jo Hartley) wants a family bonding holiday. Her eldest daughter Lucy (Sophia Di Martino) is pregnant by the nicest boyfriend ever, Steve (Samuel Anderson). Her youngest daughter Dayna (Tabitha Byron) is a Little Miss Sunshine-ish nine year old, and her middle daughter, 17-year-old AJ (Nell Barlow), is having issues.

AJ, from whose perspective we see the action, does not want to be in the English holiday camp, a setting that Morrison uses to great effect. AJ is gay and politically aware, and is also upset about her parents’ marriage ending. But her classic teenage recalcitrance morphs into enthusiasm when she meets beautiful bodyguard Isla (Ella-Rae Smith).

This film will speak to both the intractable teenager and the mother of an intractable teen – and Morrison does a skilled job of evoking that confused feeling of frustration, love, loss, and fear that both can feel. It’s all done with a light touch, and works as much as a comedy as a family drama.

The Addams Family 2

Three stars

In cinemas now; Cert PG

The first film adaptation of the The Addams’ Family TV show is now 30 years old. That original movie – which starred Angelica Huston, Raoul Julia and Christina Ricci – was hugely popular and a beloved part of many childhoods.

Many of those children are now parents, and many of them are not happy with this animated reincarnation of the Addams Family. But perhaps this unhappiness is more a reaction to a perceived plundering of childhood memories than about the quality of the cartoon.

Gomez (voiced by Oscar Isaac) and Morticia Addams (Charlize Theron) are worried about their daughter Wednesday (Chloë Grace Moretz), and plan a family road trip. But before they set off in their giant hearse, a man appears – claiming that Wednesday is not their child, but is instead the daughter of mad scientist Cyrus Strange (Bill Hader).

The standard US tourist destinations – like Niagara Falls and the Grand Canyon – are good backdrops to highlight the family’s peculiarities. Wednesday’s relentless desire to torment her brother Pugsley (Javon Walton) should get laughs, and there is lots more to entertain the kids at whom the film is aimed.

It’s not a classic, but it is fun.