Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore review – Mads Mikkelsen adds some magic but Harry Potter prequel is confusing and dull

Also reviewed this week: The Outfit and Murina.

Fantastic Beasts: Secrets Of Dumbledore (12A, 142mins)

No, no Grindelwald, don’t tell me — you’ve changed your hair, have you? Or had your teeth capped? Fantastic Beasts 3, an unlucky production, had its schedules shredded by Covid, and was then forced mid-shoot to make a major cast change.

In the first two films, Johnny Depp had appeared as Grindelwald, a wizard with issues. But on foot of his libel trial and accusations of marital abuse, he was relieved of his duties and replaced by Mads Mikkelsen.

Where Depp minced, Mikkelsen smirks and schemes: his portrayal of Grindelwald is far more effective, but gets lost to some extent in this confused and meandering film.

To summarise: the first Fantastic Beasts film was based on an idea by J.K. Rowling and set in 1920s New York, where eccentric zoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) got in big trouble with the Magical Congress when several of his strange creatures escaped into the Muggle world.

In Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald, Gellert Grindelwald fled to Europe, hotly pursued by Newt, Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) and an assortment of cuddly hangers-on.

Now, from his wintry redoubt in the Austrian Alps, Grindelwald plans to set Muggle against Muggle in a global conflict that will leave the way clear for him. He’s in the right place and time (the 1930s): curiously, though, no actual Nazis appear in this production and a magical version of fascism is only hinted at.

At the bitter end of the last film, we discovered that Dumbledore had been close to Grindelwald in his youth and made a magical blood pact preventing them from ever fighting. This then is a battle that others will have to wage, against an enemy who can predict your every move.

Grindelwald, meanwhile, is hoping to get elected president of the International Confederation of Wizards. To ensure victory, he needs to get his hands on a rare animal that’s used in the election process to determine the worthiness of the candidates. Newt has it and brings it to Germany: a game of cat and mouse ensues.

Also along for the ride is affable Manhattan baker Jacob Kowalski (Dan Fogler), a lionhearted Muggle whose bride-to-be Queenie (Alison Sudol) has been seduced to the dark side by Grindelwald.

The scene is set for an epic showdown, but it takes its own sweet time coming and in the interim, there are endless subplots to detain us. Dumbledore has a brother, Aberforth (Richard Coyle), a grumpy inn-keeper. He had a son, now estranged, who’s a key member of Grindelwald’s nefarious gang. Newt Scamander has a brother too, Theseus (Callum Turner), a handy action sidekick.

Jude Law's smug Dumbledore isn't much of a protagonist

Confused? After two and a quarter hours of all this, I found myself none the wiser. With a screenplay by J.K. Rowling and Harry Potter veteran Steve Kloves, Secrets Of Dumbledore manages to get thoroughly lost in Rowling’s wizarding world. I know he’s supposed to be shy and introverted, but Redmayne’s Scamander is such a drip that he hardly amounts to a protagonist. Nor does Jude Law’s slightly smug Dumbledore.

In fact it’s hard to care about anyone, so frenetic is the storytelling. Frenetic and yet somehow also dull. In the first film, Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them, a clever balance was struck between action, magic and storytelling, with the budding romance between the Muggle Kowalski and Queenie the witch providing a vital injection of warmth and humour.

They’re kept apart here and as the goodies muddled their way across pre-war Europe, I found myself almost rooting for Grindelwald, a hocus-pocus Hitler perhaps, but the only truly focused person in this entire film.

Its problem lies in its screenplay, but with Rowling among the producers, which brave soldier was going to volunteer to suggest that her script needed a little trimming?

Trimming and clarifying, but it gets neither, and while Secrets Of Dumbledore looks very nice, it’s a drudge to watch.

Rating: Two stars

Mark Rylance in The Outfit

The Outfit (15A, 105mins)

Mark Rylance has a stillness that at times is mesmerising: he’s the heart and soul of Graham Moore’s noirish thriller and the only reason it works.

He is Leonard Burling, a London tailor who’s relocated to 1950s Chicago, where he runs a small shop. “I’m not a tailor, I’m a cutter,” he explains patiently to his clients, most of whom are members of the local Irish mob. Their boss, Roy Boyle (Simon Russell Beale), has coerced Leonard into letting his gang use his shop to stash their dirty money.

An incriminating audio tape has come to light, made by the FBI with the collusion of an informer. Roy wants it. Meanwhile, a gang war has ensued. That war spills into Leonard’s shop when Roy’s son Richie (Dylan O’Brien) is brought in by fellow gangster Francis (Johnny Flynn) with a gunshot wound and during an eventful night, Leonard and his secretary Mable Shaun (Zoey Deutch) are dragged into the chaos.

Moore’s film is so geographically static, it feels like a play, and the plot twists beggar belief, but somehow Rylance, the master craftsman, manages to stitch it all together.

Rating: Three stars

Cliff Curtis takes an interest in Gracija Filipovic in Murina

Murina (No Cert, IFI, 96mins)

Winner of the Caméra d’Or at Cannes last year, Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic’s outstanding debut feature is a coming-of-age story without sentiment, full of bite. Julija (Gracija Filipovic) is a handsome, clever teenager who spends most of her time swimming and diving in the crystal waters beside her Dalmatian home.

But she is sick and tired of her overbearing father Ante (Leon Lucev), and blames her mother Nela (Danica Curcic) for not having left him.

When his old friend Javier (Cliff Curtis) turns up for a visit, Ante bullies his wife and daughter into laying out the red carpet: Javier is wealthy and Ante is hoping he’ll buy his plot of land along the coast and develop it as a resort.

But Javier seems more interested in Nela, an old flame, and is not immune to Julija’s charms either. She’s aware of this and hopes the suave but wily older man might be her salvation.

The ensuing psychodrama is played out against the steely blue backdrop of the Adriatic, and newcomer Filipovic is outstanding as Julija, a sea-nymph with a will of iron.

Rating: Five stars