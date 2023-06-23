Extraction 2 review: Breakneck action and a big bad-guy body count. What’s not to love?

Netflix; Cert 15

Tyler Rake lives – that’s what will have been clear when it was revealed stuntman-turned-director Sam Hargrave, writer Joe Russo, and star Chris Hemsworth were reuniting for another round of trigger-happy black-ops carnage.

Left for dead in the first outing, Rake (Hemsworth) awakes in a Dubai hospital the worse for wear. The teak-tough mercenary has earned his retirement, and after recovery, is settled into a remote Austrian cabin by handler Nik (Golshifteh Farahani).

As is the way with such things, retirement is cut short by a visit from a mysterious stranger (Idris Elba). He has a job offer – infiltrate a prison and free the wife and children of a deadly Georgian mob boss who is also being held there.

Rake does a few push-ups and before we know it, he’s back blasting holes in walls and racking up a considerable bad-guy body count, the action bounding from location to location.

The single-take motif from the first film is wisely kept, bringing scenes of sustained adrenaline that will please lovers of breakneck action in the John Wick mould.

While it lacks the central fascination of that film’s hero, this is otherwise fit-for-purpose.

Four stars