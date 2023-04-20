For his next cinematic trick, Skerries filmmaker Lee Cronin (The Hole in the Ground) breathes fresh life into a cult horror franchise. Evil Dead devotees will already know how this pans out. Cronin’s twist is to relocate the grisly shenanigans from spooky countryside cabin to decrepit urban apartment block.

A couple of nervy teenagers (Morgan Davies, Gabrielle Echols) stumble upon an ancient malignant text in an underground car park. The accompanying vinyl spells bad news and, after it’s played, things get weird. In another tantalising shift, Evil Dead Rise incorporates a tense family reunion involving estranged sisters, Beth (Lily Sullivan) and Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland).

One is hijacked by a flesh-possessing demon – the other is forced to protect the teens. Chaos ensues. Freaky stuff, and Cronin’s lean, claustrophobic chiller combines thrilling scares with snappy melodrama. It does what it’s supposed to – and it does it well.

This being an Evil Dead chapter, a touch more humour might have been nice, but that’s a minor quibble. These films haven’t always delivered the goods – Cronin’s eerie, blood-soaked joint is one of the good ones.

Four stars