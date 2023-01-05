Empire Of Light review: Simplistic view of 80s racism and Olivia Colman’s overacting take shine off nostalgic drama

Empire Of Light (15A, 115mins)

Immodest claims are currently being made for the cinema.

Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, released in a few weeks, dives deep into the mire of golden age Hollywood before culminating in a flashy montage that places cinema at or near the summit of human achievement.

In The Fabelmans, Steven Spielberg credits movies with having saved his life, given it meaning.

And in Sam Mendes’ Empire Of Light, a movie theatre becomes a refuge from the harsh realities of Margaret Thatcher’s Britain.

​Mendes, whose credits include American Beauty and several Bond films, came of age in the 1980s, when Thatcher’s free market ideologies and nationalist tub-thumping encouraged the rise of crypto-fascist white supremacism, which expressed itself in unflattering haircuts and violence against minorities.

It was countered, among other things, by the reggae and ska movements, which promoted integration and an acceptance of Britain’s complex racial heritage.

All of this seems a far cry from the tranquil waters of The Empire, a flyblown cinema clinging precariously to life on the tatty seafront of Margate, Kent.

It’s 1982 and though The Empire is in theory managed by Donald Ellis (Colin Firth), a seedy golf club type, it is actually run by Hilary Small (Olivia Colman), a middle-aged woman whose brisk efficiency masks a secret sorrow.

Hilary is lonely, so much so that she allows herself to be preyed upon sexually by the bland and thoughtless Ellis. But everything changes when Stephen (Michael Ward) joins the team.

The son of a west Indian single mother, Stephen is cheerful, bright and devastatingly handsome. And though everyone assumes he’ll fall for the punkish usherette Janine (Hannah Onslow), he is strangely drawn to Hilary, and during soulful conversations in the pigeon-infested ruin of a former café on the cinema’s top floor, they become intimate.

Hilary is shocked by this sudden attention and can’t believe her luck. But there are problems: the more she gets to know Stephen, the more insight she gains into the casual racism he faces on a daily basis.

He’s called names in the street, is disrespected by the cinema’s customers and, at one point, is attacked. He inhabits a different world, as he testily explains to Hilary. But then again, so does she.

On a trip to the beach, Hilary becomes incensed by Stephen’s mania for building neat sandcastles and starts ranting and kicking them over. She’s been diagnosed schizophrenic, has stopped taking her medication and is on the edge of a familiar downward spiral.

The balm for all this and for everyone else’s problems is cinema, lovingly dispensed in clunky reels by The Empire’s wryly philosophical projectionist, Norman (Toby Jones — a delightful performance, as ever).

What he shows are the films of that era, the Richard Pryor comedy Stir Crazy, and Hugh Hudson’s Chariots Of Fire. At a gala screening of that movie (“the southeast coast premiere!”, the idiotic Ellis coos breathlessly), Hilary will upstage her manager with a manic, rambling interjection.

But when it emerges that she’s never actually sat down and watched a film herself, Norman shows her Being There, Peter Sellers’ elegiac swansong.

There’s poetry in that moment, as she watches a great, dying actor play a wounded bird, but Empire Of Light lays it on a bit thick and tries to hit too many targets.

There’s something a little pat about the way Mendes tackles 1980s racism, and draws heavy-handed parallels with the present.

Too often, characters like Stephen feel like they’re there to contextualise issues rather than simply exist as people. And while it’s always good to see mental health explored honestly on the screen, Colman’s psychotic episode is fruity and overacted.

Mendes’ affection for ratty old fleapits like The Empire is understandable, but let’s not forget that most of them showed bad films from one end of the year to the other and smelt unspeakable.​

Rating: Three stars

Till (12A, 130mins)

In the summer of 1955, the body of a 14-year-old African-American boy called Emmett Till was dragged from the Tallahatchie River.

Raised in Chicago, he’d been visiting relatives in Mississippi when an incident in a drug store changed everything. Accused of whistling at a white female cashier and telling her she looked like a movie star, he was beaten, mutilated, shot in the head and disposed of.

When his mother, Mamie Till, was shown his body, she had to search for birth marks to be sure it was him. But instead of covering up his casket at the funeral, Mamie decided to show her son’s disfigured face to the world and turned his murder into a national story.

Danielle Deadwyler does an exceptional job of portraying Mamie Till, whose dignity in grief helped propel her to prominence in the civil rights movement. Emmett Till’s death is sensitively handled and in a subsequent trial, we’re given shocking insights into the venality of the Jim Crow south.

But the movie lacks imagination and, however worthy its subject, feels more like a TV movie than a major drama.

Rating: Three stars

A Man Called Otto (12A, 126mins)

Based on a bestselling book and a Swedish movie, Marc Forster’s A Man Called Otto has one, unique selling point — it stars Tom Hanks as a grump.

Though this bizarre concept is hard to get one’s head around, disagreeable Tom is a curmudgeon of Olympic proportions, though we soon find out that his character has much to be tetchy about.

Otto Anderson’s wife has just died, he’s been forced to retire, and all he has to cling to now are the rules and regulations of his little housing estate.

On his daily patrols, Otto berates neighbours for parking badly and not displaying their residents’ permits. But inside he’s despairing and has decided to end it all when he’s rudely interrupted by the arrival of a new neighbour, Marisol (Mariana Treviño), a force of nature who sees glimmers of warmth beneath Otto’s epic rudeness.

Forster’s film succumbs to sentiment a little too often and tiptoes uncomfortably around the subject of death. But Treviño is an excellent comedienne, Hanks the finest screen actor of his generation, and their moving interactions make A Man Called Otto very easy to watch.

Rating: Three stars