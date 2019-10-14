El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie review: Did we need to know what Jesse did next?

The problem with El Camino, Vince Gilligan’s feature-length return to the Breaking Bad universe, is that the series has already had a proper finale – and, many of us would argue, the perfect one, too. Walter White (Bryan Cranston) got what we’d long known was coming to him, but in the process found a little redemption by saving Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul).

That final scene of Jesse speeding away into the future in a Chevrolet El Camino, laughing maniacally with tears in his eyes, was an exhilarating, immensely satisfying moment.

Nothing more needed to be said, but Gilligan decided to say it anyway with this two-hour addendum, which, despite being billed as A Breaking Bad Movie, never feels like anything grander than an extended episode. It’s a feeling increased by the fact that El Camino picks up directly from where the finale ended.

It doesn’t tarnish the memory of what is one of the greatest television series of all time (Gilligan is simply too good to muck up his own creation); at the same time, it doesn’t add a whole lot to it.

Without giving too much away, quite a few familiar characters reappear, sometimes in flashback, sometimes as Jesse’s hallucinations and sometimes in the present (seeing Robert Forster, who died the same day El Camino was released, as Ed “the Disappearer” again is deeply poignant).

An extended flashback fills us in on what happened between Jesse and psychopath Todd (Jesse Plemons, whose weight increase in the intervening six years spoils the illusion somewhat).

While it’s great to be back in the company of Aaron Paul, I’m not so sure you’d be missing out on a lot if you skipped El Camino. Viewers who know Breaking Bad inside out can probably figure out Jesse’s ultimate geographical destination.

It’s as if Gilligan felt the need to give a little fan service to fans who, for the most part, were probably perfectly happy with the service they received first time around.

Umberto Eco’s wondrous 1980 debut novel The Name Of The Rose, a historical and intellectual murder mystery set in a remote Italian monastery in 1327, was filmed, very engagingly, for the big screen by Jean-Jacques Annaud in 1986.

Sean Connery starred as Eco’s hero, the enlightened, scientifically minded Franciscan friar William of Baskerville, a proto-Sherlock Holmes (the clue is in his name), who dazzles his peers with new-fangled inventions such as reading glasses.

William finds himself investigating a series of murders at a remote Benedictine abbey that’s about to host a crucial theological disputation.

It was a splendid film in its own right; of necessity, though, the two-hour running time meant the book’s deeper exploration of semiotics, literary theory, mediaeval studies and biblical analysis were skimmed over in favour of the puzzle-box murder plot.

The eight-part Italian-German mini-series The Name Of The Rose, which kicked-off on Friday on BBC2, aims to cover the bits the film left out.

It’s a handsomely mounted production and clearly a labour of love for John Turturro, who stars as William of Baskerville and is also one of the writers and executive producers.

Turturro, giving a quieter, more watchful performance than Connery, exudes warmth, wisdom, compassion and sly wit.

His chemistry with Damian Hardung, playing his young novice, Adso (Peter Davison provides his narrator’s voice in old age), is terrific.

There’s a great international supporting cast headed by Rupert Everett, slippery malevolence incarnate as papal inquisitor Bernard Gui, and Tcheky Karyo as Pope John XXII. One to sink into and soak up.

El Camino (Netflix) - 3 stars

The Name of the Rose (BBC2) - 4 stars

Read more: Breaking Bad is back with El Camino: Are fans ready for the Netflix version of the Holy Grail?

Herald