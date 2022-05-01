| 9.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Downton Abbey film sequel brushes dowager’s ailing health under the Aubusson rug for a roaring melodrama

The cast of Downton Abbey: A New Era Expand
Penelope Wilton stars as Isobel Merton and Maggie Smith as Violet Grantham in Downton Abbey: A New Era Expand

Close

The cast of Downton Abbey: A New Era

The cast of Downton Abbey: A New Era

Penelope Wilton stars as Isobel Merton and Maggie Smith as Violet Grantham in Downton Abbey: A New Era

Penelope Wilton stars as Isobel Merton and Maggie Smith as Violet Grantham in Downton Abbey: A New Era

/

The cast of Downton Abbey: A New Era

Chris Wasser

Downton Abbey: A New Era Three stars In cinemas now; cert PG

Was the Dowager Countess not on her way out?

Related topics

More On Dominic West

Most Watched

Privacy