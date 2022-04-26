Downton Abbey: A New Era review – The period fluff and shameless melodrama makes a welcome return

For those who crave social order, and a world in which the rich have manners and servants know their place, Julian Fellowes is the gift that keeps on giving. In the TV show Downton Abbey, which ran from 2011 to 2016, Mr Fellowes skilfully juggled a plethora of storylines which explored the tangled lives of underlings and toffs at a 1920s Yorkshire country house, this shameless melodrama rendered digestible by moments of insight, and wit.

The series went down a bomb, particularly in the US, where the appetite for all things snooty and British seems inexhaustible. This year, the Yanks got their own Fellowes drama, The Gilded Age, a similarly fruity affair following the dogged attempts of a 19th-century industrialist to scale the greasy pole of Manhattan society while being repelled from above by irate Astors.

Downton, though, is the drama Mr Fellowes will always be most closely associated with, and a feature film released in 2019 did brisk business. Made for a mere $20million, Downton Abbey grossed almost $200million, and the makers of this sequel will confidently expect a similar outcome.

At the end of the first film, Downton’s resident battleaxe, Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess of Grantham (Maggie Smith) announced that she would shortly die. In Downton Abbey: A New Era, she takes her own sweet time fulfilling that promise, and meanwhile throws a spanner in the works.

As a young woman, the Countess was of an amorous disposition: an entanglement with a Russian Count has been mentioned in dispatches, and now it emerges that she had a warm admirer in the south of France. He has died, and left her his stunning villa on the Cotes d’Azur: the man’s widow (Nathalie Baye) is none too pleased, but her son (Jonathan Zaccai) is more reasonable, and invites Robert Crawley, Lord Grantham (Hugh Bonneville) over to inspect the place.

When they get there, Robert reels visibly when his host suggests that they might be half brothers. The implications are dreadful: Lord Grantham may actually be French.

Meanwhile, back in Blighty, a film studio has approached the family about the possibility of using Downton as the location for a movie. Veteran butler Carson (Jim Carter) is horrified by this prospect, viewing all actors as drunks and reprobates not fit to be let within a mile of the sacred mansion. But Lady Mary Crawley (Michelle Dockery) is a pragmatist, cut from the same cloth as her grandmother, the Dowager Countess. Downton’s roof is leaking, and an urgent cash injection is needed: the film-makers are allowed to proceed.

The crew arrives, led by dashing director Jack Barber (Hugh Dancy), though the Downton servants are much more interested in the movie’s glamorous stars, Guy Dexter (Dominic West) and Myrna Dalgleish (Laura Haddock). But it’s 1929, The Jazz Singer has shattered the cosy certainties of the silent age, and midway through production, Jack realises they’ll have to turn their picture into a talkie. Only problem: Myrna talks like a Billingsgate fishmonger, and someone will have to dub her voice.

This is all very silly, and Simon Curtis’s film flits skittishly between these two storylines like a tipsy butterfly, alighting on various characters as they jostle amiably for the camera’s attention. One weapon Downton has always had in its armoury is decent actors, and Sophie McShera once again almost steals the show as irrepressible scullery maid Daisy, who now decides to matchmake for her lonely father-in-law.

Hugh Bonneville reprises with ease a role that must seem like an old shoe to him now: his Earl of Grantham is an old stick in the mud who likes to hunt and shoot and throws his eyes to heaven as the latest row breaks out among his excitable servants. Michelle Dockery’s Lady Mary has a new authority in this film, and some decent lines too, though most of the best jokes are thrown to Maggie Smith, who knows exactly what to do with them.

There is of course something morally reprehensible and reactionary hidden beneath all this period fluff. Working below stairs in an English country house in the 1920s was probably not a barrel of laughs, and the film’s opening credits should contain this warning: Marxists may find what follows offensive.