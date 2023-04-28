Disney’s Peter Pan remake misplaces the magic and suffers from a Jude Law problem

It’s a tricky film to hate, but a difficult one to love

It brings me no joy to report that David Lowery’s long-awaited handling of a treasured children’s story appears to have fallen in on itself.

Few among us will blame the guy for trying. Lest we forget, it wasn’t all that long ago the Texan filmmaker crafted a superlative, live-action thing of wonder from a largely unloved cartoon hybrid from the 1970s.

Indeed, Lowery’s Pete’s Dragonis a thing of beauty, a tremendous, thoughtful venture about a young orphan raised in the woods by a lumbering, loveable fire-breather.

Peter Pan & Wendy is inclusive and diverse, with a likeable young cast at its centre

Cool, clever yet undeniably wholesome, the film ranks among the finest family features of the 21st century – and for that reason alone we approached Lowery’s buzzy Peter Pancover with a great deal of excitement.

Some called it a passion project. Others will have their concern about that Disney+ release. Does Peter Pan & Wendybelong in cinemas? Probably.

But we don’t make those calls, and besides, perhaps a streaming launch is a blessing in disguise. Lowery’s film will no doubt find an audience, but there is something inherently off about this chilly, live-action rendering of the JM Barrie classic.

The Jolly Roger takes flight in 'Peter Pan & Wendy' — © DISNEY

We begin, as always, in the Darling household in London, where young Wendy (Ever Anderson) is about to be shipped off to boarding school. Hardly ideal, but dad George (Alan Tudyk) and mum Mary (Molly Parker) have made up their minds.

It’s time to grow up, says George, who scolds Wendy and her brothers for indulging in playful bedtime stories about pirates and brave young warriors in faraway magical lands. No sooner has everyone gone to bed – when suddenly a flying adventurer crash-lands in Wendy’s bedroom.

The lad calls himself Peter Pan (Alexander Molony) and he seems to have misplaced his shadow. If she helps him find it, he’ll be more than happy to escort Wendy and her siblings to the enchanting, dream-like destination of Neverland – where nothing is impossible.

Pan’s teeny sidekick Tinker Bell (Yara Shahidi) has her concerns, but they’ll have to wait.

A breezy voyage ensues, but it’s not all fairydust and happy thoughts.

JM Barrie’s novel was deeply problematic. So, too, was the Disney cartoon

Wendy and her clan have only just arrived in Neverland when, out of nowhere, they’re attacked by a band of dastardly pirates – chief among them the awful Captain Hook (Jude Law), who has a bone to pick with our cocky protagonist.

For a start, young Peter sliced off one of Hook’s hands during a violent duel, and now the pirate wants his revenge. Oh, and there’s a nasty crocodile in the mix, too. We probably don’t need to explain the rest.

A noisy reimagining of the 1953 animation, Peter Pan & Wendydoesn’t mess about. With just 106 minutes on the clock, it can’t afford to. And yet, it seems a little unsure of itself.

Lowery’s scattershot screenplay – co-assembled by Toby Halbrooks – tinkers with the source material, and with good reason. Barrie’s novel was deeply problematic. So, too, was the Disney cartoon.

It’s a minor miracle, then, that everyone involved managed to deliver a successful clean-up job that thankfully eschews the racist, sexist undertones of the original. This new Peter Panis inclusive and diverse – a well-intentioned display, with a likeable young cast at its centre.

Jude Law as Captain Hook

Every now and then, it looks as though it might soar. It’s a tricky film to hate, but a difficult one to love – and though I admire the ideas and the ambition, Lowery’s Peter Panfeels rushed and cobbled together, like a copy of someone else’s work. Technically, that’s sort of what it is.

Like so many other live-action Disney remakes, this one is miserable to look at, grey and gloomy and curiously light on thrills and humour. Pete’s Dragonwas Spielbergian in both tone and presentation. In contrast, this rickety, rigid display often resembles a run-of-the-mill TV movie.

I spent half its run time willing it to be better, the other half wondering why it wasn’t.

The effects aren’t all that special (for whatever reason, flying kids just look silly) and the fight sequences are a mess. And then there’s the Jude Law Hook problem.

One must never portray the captain with a straight face. Alas, Law’s Hook is both peculiar and putrid – a witless, pointless villain in a creaky, choppy film.

Mr Barrie’s enduring bedtime yarn is ripe for an awesome cinematic adaptation. Sadly, this isn’t it.