Corsage review: This tale of the troubled Austrian Empress Elizabeth has many Princess Diana parallels

Corsage (15A, 114mins)

Harry & Meghan’s tales of royal disaffection have divided opinion, but are nothing new.

In mid-19th century Vienna, behind the forbidding walls of the royal palace, lived a remarkable and charismatic woman who enchanted her public, but was deeply unhappy and prone to eating disorders and depression.

In her bid for self-expression, the Empress Elizabeth often defied convention, causing scandal, and wrote poems in which she dreamed of taking flight. ​

All of which brings to mind Harry’s ill-starred mother, and Elizabeth’s life was every bit as spectacular and tabloid-friendly as Diana Spencer’s.

Understandably, ‘Sissi’, as she was fondly known, has fascinated filmmakers and writers for many decades: in the 1950s, a resplendent Romy Schneider played her in a trilogy of rather saccharine German films and only a few months back, Netflix released The Empress, an account of Sissi’s painful introduction to the absurd and arcane strictures of life at the Habsburg court.

Marie Kreutzer’s Corsage takes up the story a good deal further along and uses oppressive aesthetics and clever strategies to give us an idea of what being Sissi might have been like. Though an intelligent, lively, outdoorsy woman, the Empress was obsessed with her appearance.

Her famous whipped-up hairdo took a team of maids several hours to assemble, she washed that hair in eggs and cognac, bathed in olive oil and used a face cream made of almond oil and rosewater, which she had been told would preserve her legendary beauty. Hedging her bets, she refused to be photographed after the age of 30.

But time waits for no woman and as Corsage opens, the Empress (Vicki Krieps) is about to turn 40, and not one bit pleased about it.

She stalks the corridors of the royal palace looking for trouble, departs on a whim for Bavaria or her beloved Budapest, and endures an increasingly testy relationship with her husband, Emperor Franz Josef I (Florian Teichmeister).

He isn’t a bad person and seems genuinely bemused by his wife’s mercurial temperament and dissatisfaction. A man of his time, he cannot for one second imagine how profoundly bored Sissi has become, since her only function is decorative.

She’s interested in the arts, but also politics, and has pinpointed a good relationship between Vienna and Budapest as the key to maintaining an increasingly precarious Austro-Hungarian Empire.

But Franz Josef doesn’t want to know and takes her head off every time she attempts to intervene or advise. Sissi will respond with dissension.

Despite four pregnancies, Sissi managed to maintain a 16-inch waist for the rest of her life, but in Corsage, she begins to tire of this meaningless regime and puts one of her ladies-in-waiting on a diet so she can don a veil and double for the hiding Empress at tedious public functions.

She smokes Balkan Sobranie cigarettes, barely sleeps and seems vaguely bisexual.

What Sissy wants is a function, a purpose, but in the resolutely traditionalist and ultra-Catholic Habsburg regime, she will never be given one.

Sissi’s dietary quirks and manic health regime have all been taken verbatim from contemporary sources, but Kreutzer’s screenplay takes flight from history at times in search of more poetic truths.

The real Empress was assassinated at 60 by an Italian anarchist, but in Corsage, Sissi liberates herself from oppressive daily coiffure by cutting her hair off and rejects the discomfort of the restrictive corsets she’s been forced to wear since her teens. This Sissi might yet escape.

Krieps is sensational in the lead role, playing Sissi as a ball of nerves, but also a single-minded and cultivated woman who’s no longer prepared to conform to blind convention.

I’m not a fan of contemporary music in period dramas, but in Corsage, Kreutzer uses it subtly, to good effect, adding to the sensation that the Empress, a woman lost in her own time, is forever stretching towards the future.

Rating: Four stars

The Pale Blue Eye (15A, 130mins)

Christian Bale has the uncanny ability to disappear beneath the skin of characters, and does so again very convincingly in this 19th century murder mystery based on a novel by Louis Bayard.

In 1830, celebrated detective Augustus Landor (Bale) is called to West Point Military Academy to investigate a bizarre and gruesome crime.

A young soldier has been found hanging from a tree, which sounds like a suicide except for the fact that his heart has been removed.

As further evidence of serial killing emerges, Landor is assisted by a pale and clever young recruit called Edgar Poe (Harry Melling), who writes poems and ghost stories in his spare time.

Toby Jones plays the Academy’s doctor, Gillian Anderson his neurotic wife, and Lucy Boynton their delicate daughter, with whom Poe becomes besotted.

Scott Cooper’s film starts well enough and establishes its gothic atmosphere nicely. But an overripe plot overtakes it midway through, spreading confusion and leading to an absurdly melodramatic climax we assume inspired Poe’s The Fall Of The House Of Usher. Bale, though, is as good as ever.

Rating: Three stars

Peter Von Kant (15A, 85mins)

François Ozon has long been an admirer of Rainer Werner Fassbinder, and this arch drama is a reworking of Fassbinder’s play, The Bitter Tears Of Petra Von Kant.

In that work, the protagonist was a self-absorbed fashion designer who has a sadistic relationship with her personal assistant: Ozon’s film is a psychodrama revolving around the mercurial movie director Peter von Kant (Denis Ménochet).

Obsessed with future projects and anxious about his artistic reputation, Peter treats his silent and unobtrusively efficient assistant Karl (Stefan Crepon) like a slave.

Peter’s best friend is Sidonie (Isabelle Adjani), a wealthy patron of the arts, who introduces him to Amir (Khalil Ben Gharbia), a beautiful young drifter.

The filmmaker is besotted and promises to cast the boy in his next film, but this transactional relationship is bound to turn sour and all the time, Karl is watching and waiting.

Set entirely in Von Kant’s apartment, the film has a stagy feel. Ménochet has a strong likeness to Fassbinder, which adds to the sense that Peter von Kant is an elaborate, reverential tribute.

Rating: Three stars