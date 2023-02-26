Cocaine Bear’s bizarre binge puts the ‘low’ in Wicklow

Cocaine Bear Two stars Now showing; Cert 18

Take one vaguely noteworthy folk legend; the 1985 case of cocaine being jettisoned from a plane over the state of Georgia during the height of America’s war on drugs. One such package happened to land in the path of a black bear.

Investigators know this because the 80kg creature was found dead having ingested several grams, if not more, of the narcotic. After a trip to the taxidermist, the animal sat for a time in the Las Vegas home of country singer Waylon Jennings, before permanent relocation to a mall in Kentucky.

Now, put that yarn through a Hollywood mill that will leave no stone unturned in its hunger for a movie plot. Inject litres of silliness, inflate to preposterous proportions, and slap a post-irony label on the whole thing – something akin to Snakes on a Plane – because the subtly ship has long departed at this stage.

Et voilà, Cocaine Bear, a film that has managed to garner huge interest pre-release. Besides that “does what it says on the tin” title and a trailer that boasts catastrophic levels of dumb fun, it also has the added perk of being filmed in Co Wicklow (presumably a tax decision to free up more of its $39m/€36m budget for hefty amounts of CGI animation).

What’s more, actor-turned-director Elizabeth Banks used Dalkey as her base throughout the shoot, relocating with her family in summer 2021 and taking to social media to show off her affinity with Tayto crisps, the Tricolour, and driving on the left.

On a more poignant note, Cocaine Bear would also go down as the final screen outing for Ray Liotta, the iconic Goodfellas star who died in his sleep in May of last year, aged 67.

Banks’s previous outings in the director’s chair (Pitch Perfect 2, Charlie’s Angels) may not offer much preparation for this proudly fanciful comedy-horror romp that never uses a feather where a cricket bat will do. Although she’s rounded up a cast to punch above the film’s lightweight premise – bear gobbles coke and turns murderous – Jimmy Warden’s screenplay is so barmy and confusingly plotted that no amount of star-factor could lift it above the level of “stoner curio”.

What it does have going for it are some decent production values, with Weta FX doing a grand job on the four-legged CGI star of the show. As for the Garden of Ireland backdrop masquerading as Georgia, it couldn’t look less New World if it tried, but then again this isn’t really the place to come if a grounding in reality is important to you.​

Setting the tone is an opening Wikipedia quote informing us that black bears, unlike grizzlies, rarely attack and are easily scared off during encounters with people. It might as well read: “For the next 90 minutes, your brain is surplus to requirements.”

Shortly after we see Matthew Rhys’s drug smuggler chuck bundles of cocaine from his plane, a Dutch couple (Kristofer Hivju and Hannah Hoekstra) is coming a cropper while out hiking in the wooded valleys of Georgia. The culprit? A demented black bear seen banging its head off a tree trunk before deciding it fancies a chomp of the kooky Europeans.

With that crash course out of the way, Cocaine Bear begins putting in place its narrative threads with all the delicacy of a bulldozer. Daveed (O’Shea Jackson Jr) is the good-natured foot soldier dispatched by Liotta’s mob boss to grab his forlorn heir Eddie (Alden Ehrenreich) and scour the woods for the lost contraband. A local detective investigator (The Wire’s Isiah Whitlock Jr.) has got wind of what went down and is headed that direction as well.

Things are more wholesome in the Chattahoochee National Forest, where two local kids (Brooklynn Prince and Christian Convery) are out in the woods.

Before long, they have not only happened upon bails of coke but also a hulking bear on the rampage. Keri Russell’s concerned mother goes in search of them, with the less than adequate assistance of a gun-toting park ranger (Margo Martindale) and a biologist (Modern Family’s Jesse Tyler Ferguson).

Severed limbs fly through clouds of white powder as an off-its-face Yogi shows no let-up in its craving for human flesh and Colombia’s finest. The latter – now so prevalent in today’s Ireland it makes the 1980s look quaint by comparison – is depicted as some kind of speed and strength elixir to the mammal, only to bring on a goofy crash as the metabolic party draws to a close. You don’t get that in Scarface.

Also on release

Sharper

Two stars

Apple TV+; Cert TBC

Allow me to count the ways that Sharper should be a hit. Julianne Moore is in it. John Lithgow, too, shows up as a ruthless billionaire with a plan to make his annoying stepson disappear. Always a smooth operator, the great Sebastian Stan swings by to play a greasy con artist (he also gets to show off his dance moves).

Between them, these tremendous performers share more than enough star wattage to power a small village. And yet, Sharper struggles to take off. What, you may ask, happened? Dunno. Maybe – and this is just a wild guess – the script isn’t nearly as clever as it thinks it is.

I wouldn’t dare spoil the convoluted set-up. Let’s just say that nobody in this moody, noir-ish New York thriller is who they say they are, and that Benjamin Caron’s film divides itself into watery, non-linear chapters. Some (Justice Smith’s depressed book shop owner being scammed out of a fortune) work better than others (the finale is all over the shop).

Indeed, Sharper dresses the part – its confidence is off the charts, and you’ll find fewer twists in an old-school M Night Shyamalan flick – but it’s a silly, empty shell of a film, wildly implausible and oddly unlikeable. Chris Wasser

Luther: The Fallen Sun

Two stars

Select cinemas/Netflix; Cert 16

Few will wander into this belated film version of a BBC favourite expecting a cinematic gem. Fewer still will expect a charmless superhero endeavour disguised as a grisly crime thriller.

It’s as though creator Neil Cross set out to write a feature-length episode of his beloved Luther, and accidentally came up with a second-rate Batman picture instead.

Watch as DCI John Luther (Idris Elba) is imprisoned for reckless vigilantism and – in a series of convenient twists – breaks out of the slammer to catch a cackling maniac with a bad hairdo (Andy Serkis’s David Robey).

One plays by his own rules and is virtually unkillable, while the other wants to watch the world burn. Isn’t that just a Dark Knight and Joker yarn, repositioned in rainy-old Soho?

Sadly, this vicious, violent presentation struggles to make sense of itself and, indeed, the world it inhabits. Elba looks and sounds exasperated (he’s better than this), and God knows what sort of noisy cartoon actioner an over-the-top Serkis thinks he’s making (probably a Batman one).

Oh, and what’s with the loopy, James Bond-esque third act? You can’t have it every way, Cross. Chris Wasser

Broker

Four stars

Selected cinemas; Cert 15A

A “baby hatch” at a suburban church provides a facility for unhappy mothers to orphan their children in a safe, discreet fashion. Ha Sang-hyun (Song Kang-ho), the owner of a local laundry, runs a kind of black market service with sidekick Dong-soo (Gang Dong-won) whereby they smuggle these children out and find them new and loving homes.

The morning after one such deposit, So-young (Ji-eun Lee), the child’s mother, turns up at their door. Suspicious of the operation but not quite up for taking back her baby, she decides to accompany them on a road trip to meet prospective parents.

All the while, they are trailed by a detective (Bae Doona) and her younger colleague (Lee Joo-young) who are on to them.

A road movie that unwraps itself in sweet and hilarious ways to reveal a soft centre, this is more wonderful storytelling by Hirokazu Koreeda (Our Little Sister, Shoplifters). Few filmmakers seem to achieve a harmony between honey and acid quite like the great Japanese writer-director, who also has an uncommon eye for a shot. At his disposal is a fine South Korean ensemble cast headed by Song and Lee. Hilary White