Chemical romance has addictive charm

A recent strain of movies has emerged that might be called romantic tragedy, or disaster romance. In these films, true love is overshadowed by the fact that one of the protagonists is either about to die (The Fault In Our Stars) or dead already (Last Christmas).

Chemical Hearts is similar to these melodramas, but focuses instead on trauma, loss and grief. Bolstered by strong performances from its young leads, it's not without a certain charm.

Henry Page (Austin Abrams) is a wispy, pale young fellow who attends a New Jersey high school, writes poetry and considers himself a romantic - this despite the fact he's never had a significant other or special friend of any kind. His young dream has been assuming the editorship of the school newspaper and he's about to do so when he's fatally distracted by the arrival of Grace (Lili Reinhart).

She's just transferred from another school, walks with a cane and mournfully quotes the poetry of Pablo Neruda. What godly vision, Henry thinks to himself, but pursuing Grace will be no easy business. "I love you like the plant that does not bloom," he will eventually pluck up the courage to tell her, and while most sensible girls would run a mile from this sort of puke, Grace seems to like it.

However, she has, as they say in psychiatric circles, issues and every time Henry thinks he's gotten close to her, she finds a way to withdraw and push him aside. But God loves a trier and as their bond grows, she begins to let him into her life.

They start walking home from school together, discussing books and poetry, and Henry soon realises she's the better read. Grace lets Henry use her car, but never takes the wheel herself. "I don't like to drive," she says enigmatically, and we eventually find out why.

Nine months previously, she was involved in a serious car crash. She'd been a talented athlete, but the collision ended all that. Worse still, the car was being driven by her steady boyfriend Dom, star high school quarterback and person most likely etc. He was killed instantly, and Grace has struggled to cope with the aftermath.

She visits Dom's grave like a widow in a Bronte novel, hanging trinkets on the headstone, muttering poems into the forest air and stubbornly refusing to move on. Henry ought to be flattered when she brings him to this shrine, but realises that no living boy will ever be able to compete with a dead and martyred one.

Based on a novel by Krystal Sutherland, Chemical Hearts is a hymn to the glorious and self-absorbed misery of the teenage state. All the assembled take themselves extremely seriously and at one point, Grace gazes tragically into the night sky and says: "When I look at that, it reminds me that people are just the ashes of dead stars." Lighten up girl!

In a futile attempt to lift her mood, Henry invites her to a Halloween costume party. Grace, who's 23 and looks 30, might wonder how the hell she ended up at a high school shindig, and wanders elegantly through the beer chuggers and shot merchants, saying things like: "I used to be good at socialising." I was never any good at it but, Jesus, she could make a bloody effort.

Actually Reinhart, whom you may know from the Netflix teen series Riverdale and her supporting turn opposite Jennifer Lopez in Hustlers, is a subtle and accomplished actress, who wordlessly fleshes out her character by letting fleeting expressions and hints of self-doubt play across her handsome, all-American face. And she battles bravely against the screenplay's clunky symbolism, much of it revolving around a shoal of carp that somehow ended up in a pond in an old mill, floating eerily through the murky waters, lost forever to the light.

So, of course, is Grace, who at one point wades into the pond wearing the wedding dress she'd planned to marry Dom in, arms aloft like some juvenile Miss Havisham.

If that's not enough symbolism for you, young Henry is a practitioner of the bizarre Japanese art of kintsugi, which entails smashing vases with a mallet and putting them back together. Alert viewers will catch the reference to Grace, but in case you don't, she rounds on Henry at one point and says: "I'm not one of your f***ing vases OK. So stop trying to fix me, alright."

There were no Lili Reinharts knocking around when I was at school and young Henry's mushy confusion is understandable. He is an unconscionable drip though, and his poetry sucks.

But Chemical Hearts is very watchable for the most part, mainly thanks to Reinhart, and for all the manufactured melodrama, the ending is surprisingly grown up.

Rating: three stars

