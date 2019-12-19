Cats review: 'What, you may ask, the f***?'

Condemned by the court of public opinion, loathed by people who’d never seen it, hung, drawn and quartered before it had ever been released, Tom Hooper’s Cats has hardly been given a fair crack of the whip.

Back in July, when the first trailer for the film was released, it was greeted with an avalanche of jeers: the costumes were ridiculous, the online chorus hooted, the feline prancing risible, and poor old Judy Dench looked like resurrected road-kill.

Now hang on a minute, I thought, might it not be an idea to actually watch the f***ing film before you eviscerate it? Reader, I regret to inform you that this time, and for one time only, the court of public opinion got it absolutely right. Like a Khmer Rouge execution squad with impeccable aesthetic taste, they have honed in on and exposed this project’s fatal flaws: it looks awful, it’s based on a stupid idea, and most of the songs are shit.

Most of this, you would have to say, is the fault of Andrew Lloyd Webber, the impossibly rich and unfailingly smug impressario who thought it might be a good idea to base a musical on T.S. Eliot’s whimsical poetry collection Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats. In the 1970s and 80s, everything Mr. Webber touched turned to cheesy West End gold, and Cats was no exception. It took the West End by storm in 1981, earning rave reviews and sellout shows, and there was no getting rid of it: it ran there for 21 years, and on Broadway for 18.

But it always had a Marmite quality, in the sense that you either bought into its giddy whimsy or found the whole thing unspeakable. And there were other problems for Tom Hooper and Universal when they kick-started this movie adaptation: Cats was an intensely theatrical and heightened experience, and it didn’t have a plot.

Here we are in any case, with an all-star cast including Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift, James Cordon, Rebel Wilson, Ian McKellen and the unfortunately attired Ms. Dench. None of them, however, plays the protagonist, which would be Victoria, whom we first meet when she’s dumped in an alleyway by her inconstant owner in what looks like 1950s London. As she gets her bearings, Victoria (who’s played by the graceful and suitably feline ballet dancer Francesca Hayward) makes the acquaintance of various varoury and not so savoury street cats who show her the ropes.

Some are generous, others self-centred and devious, one (Macavity, played by Mr. Elba) is downright dangerous, but queen of the lot is Old Deuteronomy (Ms. Dench), a beloved matriarch who’s wise, all-knowing, and presides over the Jellicle tribe of cats, who are excitedly preparing for a very special night. Once a year they gather for an evening of wild, lunar-inspired dance and performance before Deuteronomy decides which cat will win the chance to ascend to the Heavenside Layer and return to a new and possibly better life.

What, you may ask, the f***? I have no idea: that is what passed for a plot in the stage musical, and that is what Mr. Hooper and his writers are stuck with. To paper over this wafer-thin nonsense, they give us non-stop warbling, interpretive dancing, and various bits of comic business, some of which are mildly amusing.

Rebel Wilson, a fine comic actress who’s often been misused, is very good as Jennyanydots, a lazy, sleepy indoor cat with an unexpected passion for training mouse choirs and cockroach dance troupes. James Cordon gives it socks playing Bustapher Jones, a rather grand Mayfair cat who’s obsessed with food and thinks he’s a cut above because he dines from the bins of exclusive gentlemen’s clubs. And in the film’s only genuinely touching moment, a well-cast Ian McKellen sings a delightfully wistful song as the ageing ham, Gus the Theatre Cat.

But no attempt has been made to lift Cats out of its theatrical straightjacket: in fact, were I mad enough to ever do so, I don’t think watching a West End production would be all that different. Except, it might be less stiff. This is cinema, or it’s supposed to be, but Tom Hooper’s film lurches unimaginatively from song to song, some of which seem to drag on forever. The dance sequences feel like frantic fill ins, the cute cat references become nausea-inducing after a while, and one is left with the impression that one has just sat through an egregiously dodgy panto.

Some day Idris Elba will find a good film script: this is not that script, and he is yet again wasted in a throwaway bogeyman role. And as for poor Judy, she should have insisted on a better costume.

(PG, 110mins)

Irish Independent