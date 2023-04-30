Castro’s Spies review: Irish-produced documentary is an intriguing, atmospheric tale

Selected cinemas; Cert PG

The Cuban Five was the media nickname for a cell of spies that was rumbled in Florida in 1998 and charged with conspiracy to commit espionage and conspiracy to commit murder. This Irish-produced documentary tells their story from the horse’s mouth, and in doing so takes us inside two delectable landscapes in Cold War history – Castro’s Cuba, and the life of a spy.

Co-directors Ollie Aslin and Gary Lennon give us a potted history of the communist enclave, before sitting down with all the key players and hearing their story. FBI surveillance footage and never-before-seen material from the Cuban Film Institute are mixed with clips from a schlocky Latino spy show, creating a telling contrast between the glamorised connotations of spy games and the unhappy, stressful reality for these ordinary Joes.

This was not the stuff of James Bond, as one of the agents says – all risked much by being torn away from their families to live undercover in the US and report back to Mr Castro.

Following a limited IFI run last year, this intriguing, atmospheric Ifta-nominee gets a broader nationwide release, and rightly so.​​​​​​

Four stars