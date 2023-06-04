Carmen review: Paul Mescal fails to convince in this awkward, absurd affair

Selected cinemas; Cert 15A

Benjamin Millepied’s Carmen would be an easier film to like if it knew what it was doing.

The accomplished dancer and choreographer marks his directorial debut with an awkward, absurd feature that rarely, if ever, comes together. Sometimes his Carmen is a musical. Sometimes it’s an experimental dance piece. It occasionally reminded me of Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet – a wobbly endeavour indeed.

Paul Mescal is Aidan, a troubled ex-marine living in Texas. Things haven’t quite worked out the way that Aidan hoped; you might say the same for Carmen (Melissa Barrera), a young Mexican immigrant with a tragic past, looking to start over in Los Angeles.

Their lives converge after Aidan accepts a job on a dodgy border security crew. Let’s just say their initial encounter is an eventful one and that our traumatised leads end up on the run together. A doomed romance ensues.

A loose reimagining of Georges Bizet’s 1875 opera, Millepied’s film tries to be too many things at once. It’s a fractured, frustrating piece, confused and pretentious, better suited to a stage perhaps. Nice cast, and Mescal works well in the dance department. Sadly, it’s his acting that falls short.

Two stars