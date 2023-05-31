Carmen review: Mescal-maniacs are in for a treat as Paul breaks out the dance moves – but can he sing?

Paul Mescal’s effortless naturalism grounds the choreographed daftness of this seductive, stylishly made opera adaptation

Paul Mescal breaks into song in Carmen. Image: Pathé

Paul Whitington

Adorers of Paul Mescal are now so numerous, they have earned a collective noun — Mescal-maniacs.