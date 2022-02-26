| 9.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

By a clear nose, Peter Dinklage is the best Cyrano

The excellent Jim Broadbent as Kempton Bunton in 'The Duke' Expand
Peter Dinklage shines as wordsmith Cyrano de Bergerac Expand
Peter Dinklage in the title role in Cyrano, and Haley Bennett as Roxanne Expand

Close

The excellent Jim Broadbent as Kempton Bunton in 'The Duke'

The excellent Jim Broadbent as Kempton Bunton in 'The Duke'

Peter Dinklage shines as wordsmith Cyrano de Bergerac

Peter Dinklage shines as wordsmith Cyrano de Bergerac

Peter Dinklage in the title role in Cyrano, and Haley Bennett as Roxanne

Peter Dinklage in the title role in Cyrano, and Haley Bennett as Roxanne

/

The excellent Jim Broadbent as Kempton Bunton in 'The Duke'

Hilary White

Cyrano Four stars In cinemas; Cert 12A

A century and a quarter after it was written, Cyrano de Bergerac has more to say to us than ever, you might say. Edmond Rostand’s play about love and longing in mid-17th century France tells of romantic contenders hiding their flaws behind written façades of perfection. Letter-writing makes for a misleading business card in the tale’s love triangle. Jump forward, and the idealised airbrushing of today’s digital dating profiles are doing much the same.

Related topics

More On New Zealand

Most Watched

Privacy