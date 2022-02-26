By a clear nose, Peter Dinklage is the best Cyrano

Cyrano Four stars In cinemas; Cert 12A

A century and a quarter after it was written, Cyrano de Bergerac has more to say to us than ever, you might say. Edmond Rostand’s play about love and longing in mid-17th century France tells of romantic contenders hiding their flaws behind written façades of perfection. Letter-writing makes for a misleading business card in the tale’s love triangle. Jump forward, and the idealised airbrushing of today’s digital dating profiles are doing much the same.

After countless interpretations on stage and screen since its 1897 debut, the Gallic saga has also now found a depiction of its hero for the ages. Farewell, prosthetic noses glued on to otherwise strapping swashbucklers – Peter Dinklage has stepped into the role of the titular swordsman and unveiled a career milestone to match his indelible Tyrion Lannister from Game of Thrones.

Dinklage has had time with the part by this stage. This lavish, easy-on-the-eye film adaptation from Joe Wright (Atonement, Anna Karenina, Darkest Hour) transplants from the stage a 2018 musical version written and directed by Dinklage’s wife, Erica Schmidt. Somewhat by accident, she had discovered that her husband, with his deflective humour and world-weary charisma, was the perfect reconfiguration of a character defined by a cocktail of bravery and self-doubt. When Wright saw an off-Broadway staging of the work, he began looking into a film production of it.

Schmidt and Dinklage remained in place for Wright’s film, as did Dinklage’s co-star Haley Bennett, and a songbook crafted by Bryce and Aaron Dessner, and Matt Berninger of US rockers The National, with Berninger’s wife Carin Besser.

The town of Noto in southern Sicily provides warm light and Baroque architecture for Irish cinematography giant Seamus McGarvey to work with. Against these golds and oranges, we meet the fair Roxanne (Bennett), who is submitting to a date with the ghastly Duke De Guiche (Ben Mendelsohn) only because it involves a trip to the theatre.

In the audience, she claps eyes on Christian (Kelvin Harrison Jr), a lowly recruit, and the feeling of love at first sight is mutual. At that very moment, the show is stolen by the diminutive but dashing soldier Cyrano (Dinklage), a master of cut-and-thrust with tongue and sword.

As distant cousins, Cyrano and Roxanne go way back. What Roxanne doesn’t realise, though, is that he has been holding a candle for her for many years. Despite his skill as a fighter and wordsmith, Cyrano deems himself unworthy of Roxanne’s love, so when she suddenly requests a private meeting, he wonders has his ship finally come in. The reality is crushing – Roxanne asks him to mind Christian and keep him safe from harm.

Wishing only for her happiness, Cyrano agrees, and after making contact with Christian, goes on to compose swooping romantic missives to Roxanne on Christian’s behalf. Cyrano’s poeticism works a little too well at intensifying her longing, but the ruse can only continue so long and, as with all such things, the truth must eventually be confronted.

To make things even more interesting, dastardly De Guiche will stop at nothing to make Roxanne his, and as commander of the guards during wartime he is capable of exerting pressure on both Cyrano and Christian should he chose to.

Between its Mediterranean light, wondrous costume and production design, and the occasional burst into action and intrigue, Cyrano is a potent mix. And that’s before you take into account the evergreen structure of Rostand’s plot.

As it moves along, the soul-searching repertoire of songs bloom in a way that feels pleasingly organic, the highlight a wrenching battlefield hymn called ‘Wherever I Fall’ sung by Glen Hansard (in his first feature film role since Once), Sam Amidon, and Scott Folan.

Harrison Jr and Bennett never quite find any chemistry in their scenes together, and you hope that is by design rather than a casting mispairing. Mendelsohn is slightly on autopilot as the oily pantomime villain, a role he could pull off in his sleep. Perhaps these are just symptoms of Dinklage’s relentless charisma at the film’s core. His casting in this role is the type of happy accident that crops up now and again in the creative arena. Until a better idea comes along, this character of countless portrayals and dodgy fake noses belongs to him.

Also showing

Studio 666

One star

In cinemas; Cert 18

This is what happens when rock stars lose the run of themselves. The biggest problem with Studio 666 is not that it’s a bad film, or that it’s a horror comedy without scares and jokes. It’s that the people around Dave Grohl – who, incidentally, came up with the story – thought it would be a good idea to spend millions of dollars on a proper Hollywood feature starring Foo Fighters.

Grohl and pals are essentially playing fictionalised versions of themselves here. Basically, the Foos are hard at work on their tenth album and, in a bid to find a new sound, the boys agree to rent a mansion out in sunny Encino, California, where they’ll scrabble to complete their magnum opus.

Trouble is the place is haunted and, following the death of a crew member, Grohl ends up possessed by supernatural, hard rock forces. Things get grisly for his band mates.

It’s not a bad concept and would work just fine as a music video. But Studio 666 has no business being 106 minutes long and, despite some talented involvement (John Carpenter and Lionel Richie show up), Grohl’s film bears all the hallmarks of a comedy sketch that got out of hand.

Tiresome, tedious claptrap.

Rūrangi

Three stars

IFI; No Cert

We were rooting for Rūrangi. Director Max Currie’s pensive, honest drama aims high and is an important film, not just for the people involved, but for everyone who sees it. Such a shame, then, that its jumbled execution gets in the way of a terrific story.

Newcomer Elz Carrad is Caz Davis, a young transgender man who returns to the small dairy farming community of Rūrangi, New Zealand, where he was raised. It’s a decade since he left without saying goodbye and neither Caz’s dad Gerald (Kirk Torrance) nor his best mate Anahera (Awhina-Rose Ashby) were aware of his transition. Gerald is angry with his son for missing his mother’s funeral, and Caz struggles to make things right with his estranged loved ones.

Working with a compassionate, authentic screenplay by Cole Meyers and Oliver Page, Rūrangi features trans actors in trans roles and works hard to inform, educate and engage. It’s nicely performed, and its heart is in the right place. The problem is that it was originally conceived as a web series – and you can tell. There is far too much going on, the editing is a bit messy, and it looks as though Currie’s film was pieced together in a hurry. A flawed yet admirable presentation.

The Duke

Four stars; in cinemas; Cert 12A

Thank goodness for Jim Broadbent. With The Duke, director Roger Michell (who sadly died ahead of the film’s release) carves an amiable cinematic tale out of a bonkers true story that, thanks to an irresistible turn from Broadbent, works better than it should.

It’s 1961 in Newcastle upon Tyne and our man Jim is Kempton Bunton, a spirited taxi driver who spends his nights writing screenplays that never get picked up. Kempton is a good egg, and he’s always standing up for his neighbours and colleagues.

All he wants is for his government to treat the elderly with the respect and care they deserve, and he believes that OAPs should receive free television licences. So, to make a point, he decides to steal – and hold to ransom – Francisco Goya’s painting Portrait of the Duke of Wellington from the National Gallery in London. Chaos ensues.

Michell’s true-crime caper is a bit hammy in parts, and it’s frustrating to see Broadbent’s co-star Helen Mirren marooned with the long-suffering wife role. Still, The Duke leaves its mark, and Broadbent is hilarious as a cunning head-the-ball with a heart. Perfect Sunday afternoon viewing.

Chris Wasser