Borat is never subtle, but he can still be very funny

If Donald Trump has condemned a film, it has to have something going for it, right? Well, maybe. Sasha Baron Cohen’s tardy follow-up to his 2006 smash hit Borat has attracted many priceless column inches of free publicity since its rushed release in advance of the US Presidential election.

Most of them are courtesy of the mortifying encounter with Mr Trump’s former lawyer and eternal stooge Rudy Guiliani, who appears to be unduly interested in the actress posing as Borat Sagdiyev’s 15-year-old daughter. More of that anon.

There’s bad blood between Borat and Trump from way back. In the first film, the charmingly maladroit Kazak attempted to defecate in a flower bed outside Trump Tower. This is not respectful behaviour, and Donald’s motto would appear to be, never forgive, never forget.

“Years ago, you know, he tried to scam me,” Trump told reporters last Friday aboard Air Force One, referring to the fact Cohen once disguised himself as a BBC anchor in order to interview him. “That’s a phoney guy - and I don’t find him funny.”

With the effective blessing of the 45th President, then, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm arrives on Amazon Prime. Its plot is simple, yet oddly convoluted. Thanks to the shame and ignominy his original trip to “the US&A” brought on Kazakhstan, Borat has spent 14 years in a gulag.

But all of a sudden, he’s released by the country’s President and given an important mission - to deliver a present of a monkey to Donald Trump, and improve Kazakhstan’s standing. It doesn’t go well.

When the shipping crate carrying the monkey arrives in America, Borat discovers that it has been eaten by his stowaway 15-year-old daughter Tuta (Maria Bakalova), a feral child who now clings to her indifferent father like a limpet. A horrified Borat is keen to dispense with her until he has a bright idea: why not present Tuta as a gift to Rudy Guiliani? He’ll have to clean her up first.

Read More

Read More

He dyes her hair blonde, buys her dresses, takes her to an excruciating south debutantes’ ball and tries to bully her into getting plastic surgery, having discovered Guiliani’s “preference for women with ample cheese-producing capacity”.

Which is all very well of course, but Tuta is now exposed to the confusing and contradictory business of being a woman in America, and ultimately becomes liberated after a fashion, though still oddly attached to her oafish and neanderthal father.

Baron Cohen’s targets in this film are rather obvious ones. At one point Borat, takes his daughter to a Christian family planning centre; he bursts into a rally Mike Pence is holding dressed as Donald Trump and offering his daughter as a gift; later in the film he sings a bloodthirsty song about Barack Obama at a gathering of Trump’s less sophisticated supporters.

There are some funny lines in Borat 2, but many of its most amusing moments come courtesy of Maria Bakalova, who is every bit as fearless as Baron Cohen in her characterisation, and has wonderful comic timing.

Bakalova handles Tuta’s encounter with Rudy Guiliani brilliantly - it is a chilling moment. No doubt you’ve already heard about Mr Guiliani’s alleged inappropriate touchings, but the stuff he comes out with beforehand is equally shocking. The Chinese, he tells Tuta, “literally manufactured the virus and released it”.

Donald Trump, meanwhile “saved a million lives” with his prompt response. One wonders does Guiliani actually believe this horse manure.

The film’s big problem is that everyone in America knows who Borat is now, so in order to make his painfully awkward encounters work, he either has to adopt ridiculous disguises, or stage them. He does both, and neither work particularly satisfactorily. The anarchic freshness of the original is gone, and sadly for Borat, America has now reached the point where it is no longer possible to satirise.

As ever, Sacha Baron Cohen’s robust satire is fired from a blunderbuss. As ever, there’s no safety net: but when he occasionally hits the mark, he’s very, very funny.