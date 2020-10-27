| 9.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Borat is never subtle, but he can still be very funny

Sasha Baron Cohen’s Kazak creation targets Trump’s America in this belated follow-up which occasionally hits the mark

Review: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Amazon Prime Video, 96mins)

Sacha Baron Cohen returns as Borat, just in time for the US Presidential election. Photo: Reuters/Phil McCarten Expand

Close

Sacha Baron Cohen returns as Borat, just in time for the US Presidential election. Photo: Reuters/Phil McCarten

Sacha Baron Cohen returns as Borat, just in time for the US Presidential election. Photo: Reuters/Phil McCarten

Sacha Baron Cohen returns as Borat, just in time for the US Presidential election. Photo: Reuters/Phil McCarten

Paul Whitington

If Donald Trump has condemned a film, it has to have something going for it, right? Well, maybe. Sasha Baron Cohen’s tardy follow-up to his 2006 smash hit Borat has attracted many priceless column inches of free publicity since its rushed release in advance of the US Presidential election.

Most of them are courtesy of the mortifying encounter with Mr Trump’s former lawyer and eternal stooge Rudy Guiliani, who appears to be unduly interested in the actress posing as Borat Sagdiyev’s 15-year-old daughter. More of that anon.

There’s bad blood between Borat and Trump from way back. In the first film, the charmingly maladroit Kazak attempted to defecate in a flower bed outside Trump Tower. This is not respectful behaviour, and Donald’s motto would appear to be, never forgive, never forget.