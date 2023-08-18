Blue Beetle review: Ugly CGI and monotonous fights ruin this comic book hero adaptation

Also reviewed this week: The Future Tense and Lie With Me

The blue what now? Recent DC and Marvel capers have trawled antique comics to dig up ever more obscure heroes, but are scraping the bottom of the barrel at this stage.

Blue Beetle (12A, 127mins)

A pulpy Fox Comics character from the late 1930s, the Blue Beetle was a kind of yellow pack Batman, a beat cop who developed superpowers after taking too many vitamins.

Revamped by DC in the 1960s and again in the early 2000s, the Beetle now gets his own movie, which at least gives its central character a backstory, and a bit of heart.

Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña) hails from a poor quarter of the fictional American city of Palmera and returns home in triumph having completed his pre-law studies to discover that his family are about to lose their home.

His father (Damián Alcázar), mother (Elpidia Carrillo), grandmother (Adriana Barraza), uncle Rudy (George Lopez) and sister Milagro (Belissa Escobedo) all live there and if Jaime doesn’t get a job soon, they’ll be out on the street.

But Hispanics from his neighbourhood are not welcome among downtown Palmera’s skyscrapers and finding employment won’t be easy.

When Jaime and Milagro are cleaning the mansion of tech industrialist Victoria Kord (Susan Sarandon), they accidentally witness an argument between the tycoon and her niece Jenny (Bruna Marquezine) over the worryingly militaristic direction the company is taking.

After Jaime and Milagro are fired for eavesdropping, Jenny apologises and tells him to come down to the Kord HQ the next day and she’ll find him something to do.

When he does, he finds the skyscraper in lockdown and a harried Jenny gives him a fast-food burger box and tells him on no account to look inside. Needless to say, he does.

His family watches horrified as a metallic blue piece of biotech attaches itself to Jaime’s face, enters his person by means best left unexamined and begins attaching itself to his nervous system.

This ‘Scarab’ is an ancient piece of alien technology which bonds with hosts of its choosing and turns them into armoured warriors.

It will give him the power of flight and incredible strength, but has a mind of its own and will have to be accommodated if Jaime is to survive this transformation.

Directed by Ángel Manuel Soto, Blue Beetle starts pretty brightly, as Jaime’s histrionic family bicker and fret like the stars of a telenovela.

Their crosstalk is pretty funny and Milagro is very adept at bringing her dreamy brother down to earth.

He’s mooning after Jenny, or at least he would be if he didn’t have a small army of SWAT troops on his tail, because Victoria Kord intends to create an invincible tech army, and the Scarab is central to her plans.

Eyes glazed, and muttering lines her mouth has no wish to be associated with, Sarandon seems strangely abstracted from the proceedings, almost as if she performed all her scenes in a soundproof booth and was beamed into the movie afterwards, like a hologram.

She’s not very good.

And nor, for all the positive energy generated by the Reyes household, is the last 40 minutes of this film, when Jaime dons the metallic suit and the mindless CGI brawls take over.

"People in giant suits punching each other through walls is pretty old at this stage, and has been done much more convincingly elsewhere.”

DC have an uncanny knack for conjuring ugly CGI, and while the effects here are not as ghastly as they were in, say, The Flash, Blue Beetle’s climax is pretty wearing.

The idea of framing the story within the context of Latino America is a good one, and Alcázar gives a soulful turn as Jaime’s wise and sickly father, but an attempt to add serious issues like child-soldiering into the mix seems a bit of a reach for this silly film, which starts well before entering a dizzy tailspin.

The DC Universe, for many years the poor relation of the mighty Marvel franchise, is about to enter a brief period of hibernation, as the studio puts the finishing touches to its much vaunted Superman reboot and begins a new phase of movies.

There is definitely room for improvement.

Rating: Three stars

The Future Tense. Photo: IFI

The Future Tense (No Cert, IFI, 89mins)

Desperate Optimists, aka Christine Molloy and Joe Lawlor, the London-based Irish film-makers, have produced some fine psychological dramas in recent years, from Mister John (2013) to the excellent Rose Plays Julie (2019).

On the eve of the pandemic, they began making this playful and original documentary inspired by a personal quandary — whether or not the couple should move home to Ireland.

They’ve been in the UK for 30-odd years and had a daughter there, but as Brexit turned the national mood ever more jingoistic and ugly, Joe and Christine wondered if it might not be time to up sticks and return home.

They’d originally intended to use actors, but Covid put paid to that, so the couple speak candidly themselves about their time in England, memories of Ireland, the differences between the two countries and the family stories that interconnect with their migrant experience.

In the film’s most moving scenes, Joe recalls his late mother, Helen, who lived with a serious mental illness.

He speaks to her and Helen seems to listen, courtesy of footage he took of her 20 years ago. It’s an eerie moment in a thoughtful, funny and sometimes profound film that is bound to make you think.

Rating: Four stars

Guillaume de Tonquédec and Victor Belmondo in Lie With Me. Photo: TS Productions

Lie With Me (15A, 98mins)

A melodrama with hidden depths, Olivier Peyon’s Lie With Me stars Guillaume de Tonquédec as Stéphane Belcourt, a celebrated writer who returns to his hometown in south-western France to give a lecture and sign some books.

Belcourt, who is gay, fled the Charente as soon as he was able, but is haunted by the memory of his first great love, a school classmate, Thomas Andrieu.

He has returned to mull over the embers of that affair, and to see if perhaps Thomas is still alive. Instead, by chance, he meets Thomas’s son Lucas (Victor Belmondo), and uncovers some painful truths.

While Stéphane has lived openly, Thomas ran away from his homosexuality, marrying a Spanish woman and burying himself in farm work.

His inability to face his own essential truth has brought suffering to all around him, but the discovery of a lost letter presents a possibility to heal.

Unfussily made, Peyon’s film dips into sentimentality at times, particularly during a series of teenage flashbacks, but the film’s epiphany is genuinely moving.

De Tonquédec is very good as the rather self-involved writer and Belmondo is a ringer for his grandfather Jean-Paul, inheriting some of his charisma.

Rating: Four stars