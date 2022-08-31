| 12.9°C Dublin

Blackbird review: Michael Flatley’s espionage caper is flawed but oddly entertaining

Blackbird (15A; 88mins; two stars out of five)

Paul Whitington

A man stands beside an open grave, head bowed, ignoring the rain, nursing secret sorrows. Friends greet him, express their condolences, but he nods and says nothing. The rain thickens till it’s positively rodding it down, and the poor fellow is soaked through altogether, but still he stands, wrestling with deep feelings, hiding under his hat.

He is Victor Blackley ( Michael Flatley), a renowned secret agent who abruptly quits the service following the tragic death of his girlfriend, an event which he will relive throughout this production in snatched and feverish flashbacks. Ten years later, he has emerged in the Caribbean, where he runs a plush hotel packed with more sultry brunettes than a Robert Palmer video, and spends most of his free time staring off moodily into the middle distance – a sure sign of secret sorrows.

