Blackbird review: Michael Flatley’s espionage caper is flawed but oddly entertaining

A man stands beside an open grave, head bowed, ignoring the rain, nursing secret sorrows. Friends greet him, express their condolences, but he nods and says nothing. The rain thickens till it’s positively rodding it down, and the poor fellow is soaked through altogether, but still he stands, wrestling with deep feelings, hiding under his hat.

He is Victor Blackley ( Michael Flatley), a renowned secret agent who abruptly quits the service following the tragic death of his girlfriend, an event which he will relive throughout this production in snatched and feverish flashbacks. Ten years later, he has emerged in the Caribbean, where he runs a plush hotel packed with more sultry brunettes than a Robert Palmer video, and spends most of his free time staring off moodily into the middle distance – a sure sign of secret sorrows.

But Victor, aka The Blackbird, is about to be woken from his stupor by the arrival of an old flame, Vivian (Nicole Evans). She is in the company of Blake (Eric Roberts), an apparent philanthropist who is really an unscrupulous arms dealer and part of a sinister group of underworld criminals hellbent on, well, some sort of geopolitical unpleasantness.

Central to their plans is a tiny mcguffin, a computer disc containing the formula for a dastardly bioweapon. Vivian, though formerly a secret agent herself, has lived with Blake for five years without for a moment doubting his bona fides, which is odd considering he comes across like a snappy-dressing lizard. But once Vivian figures out who she’s dealing with, she steals the disc and gives it to Victor.

“Bless me, father,” he says at one point, “for I have sinned – and I’m about to sin again!”

Sounds a bit like Casablanca, doesn’t it, and it and the early James Bond films appear to have been chief among Mr. Flatley’s inspirations. There’s been a lot of sight-unseen online sneering about Blackbird, which was completed some years back and is only now emerging into the light, but it should be pointed out that it’s a lot easier to post sarcastic comments than it is to actually go out and make something.

And he made it more or less on his own, writing, directing, co-producing and starring in a film shot on several exotic locations. Actually not that exotic: one is Mr. Flatley’s palatial home in Cork, the other his only marginally less palatial gaff in Barbados.

Why has he done this? He appears to be rich as Croesus, and certainly didn’t need to. Michael Flatley has said he made the film because he promised his mammy, who has since passed. But maybe writing, directing and starring in a movie was a lifelong ambition, another tick on his neverending bucket list.

Mr. Flatley himself has always been something of a conundrum, a whirling dervish who toured the world in blouses and pixie boots tapping up a storm while all the time sporting that blinding rictus smile, reminding me of an apparently insouciant duck whose little legs are working overtime beneath the water.

What is he really like? You won’t find out in Blackbird, an opaque and moribund espionage caper strangely bereft of action. Perhaps cunningly, the Lord of the Dance has surrounded himself with seasoned hams like Patrick Bergin and Eric Roberts, who’ve been chewing scenery for a living since the 1980s. Here they resume their calling with aplomb, particularly Mr Roberts, whose louche and villainous Blake moves around as though trying to rid himself of the spider in his slacks. Mr Flatley, meanwhile, tries to play it straight.

“Don’t worry about me,” Victor quips at a pivotal moment, “I’m firing on all cylinders.” We’ll have to take his word for that, though, because although The Blackbird talks a good game, fisticuffs only break out minutes from the finale, which involves a highly humorous offstage battle, all thumps and screams, from which our hero emerges suavely, carrying his white and bloodied dinner jacket.

He has killed men, and his pained expression bears witness to it. But don’t worry, because Victor feels bad about it, and pays regular visits to the nearest Catholic church, where a matey priest is only too happy to absolve him. “Bless me, father,” he says at one point, “for I have sinned – and I’m about to sin again!” And so he does, but in spite of its failings, Blackbird is oddly entertaining.

