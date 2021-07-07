Black Widow movie review: Scarlett Johansson shows why her Russian super agent is Marvel’s dark horse

Black Widow (12A, 134mins)

In her various Avengers outings, one thing about Black Widow has been made abundantly clear — she did not grow up in The Waltons.

A grim childhood, a daddy complex and various suppressed traumas have been darkly hinted at ever since Scarlett Johansson first turned up as Natasha Romanoff in Iron Man 2 more than a decade ago, playing a Russian agent with trust issues.

A backstory that fills in the cracks has long been overdue and to be fair, Black Widow was limbering up for a May 2020 release when Covid, the ultimate supervillain, unleashed its reign of terror.

The Marvel adventure is one of five or six loitering blockbusters cinephiles hoped might reignite a cautious public’s love of the multiplex and, frankly, if this doesn’t do it, nothing will.

Black Widow has everything going on: dysfunctional families, sibling rivalry, a fatuous Russian superhero, a cackling Bond villain and an army of female assassins. What more do you want?

A marvellous opening sequence takes us back to 1990s Ohio, where young Natasha is living what seems a thoroughly American existence with her father Alexei (David Harbour), mother Melina (Rachel Weisz) and younger sister Yelena.

Taskmaster, the supervillain in Black Widow

But one day Alexei comes home from work and tells them all to pack a bag: they race to an airfield and take off in a rickety Cessna, hotly pursued by agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

For Natasha’s clan are not American, nor are they even a family. They’re a planted Russian cell, biologically unrelated, and once they reach Cuba, Alexei hands his two girls over to the authorities and a grim future in a state-sponsored programme called Red Room, which turns children into assassins.

Natasha will eventually escape to the west, but Yelena (played as an adult by Florence Pugh) is not so lucky and now, in the present, the women’s fates collide.

On the run in the aftermath of the Avenger feud depicted in Captain America: Civil War, Natasha flees to a safe house in Budapest, where she finds Yelena. After knocking lumps out of each other, they call a truce and catch up.

Things in the Red Room have got even worse since Natasha escaped and the programme’s demented director, Dreykov (Ray Winstone), has perfected a way of controlling the actions of his agents through implanted chips that force them to kill.

A mysterious serum has freed Yelena from this ghastly spell and now she wants to liberate her sister killers.

But doing so will involve a direct assault on the Red Room, which will acquire the assistance of their fake parents, Alexei and Melina.

The mere addition of an aggrieved Russian sister would have been enough to make Black Widow an invigorating action thriller, but director Cate Shortland and writers Jac Schaeffer and Ned Benson have added many more layers than that. Specifically, they play with preconceived notions of family.

You might expect Natasha and Yelena to be mad at their fake parents, who delivered them into the hands of a demented Svengali, but although there are anger issues to begin with, childhood bonds cannot easily be cast aside.

David Harbour, so good as a dogged police chief in Stranger Things, is absolutely priceless here as Alexei, a conceited oaf with the shambolic superhero alias of Red Guardian.

David Harbour is hilarious as Red Guardian

When the sisters spring him from a Russian prison for purely pragmatic reasons, he begs them not to thank him for being such a steadfast guardian and his self-love will prove impossible to puncture.

He’s oddly likeable for all that and his fake wife Melina is quite the character also. Rachel Weisz, while no stand-up comic, manages to eke deadpan laughs from this distinctly unmaternal mother, and their grandly dysfunctional family seems like a twisted take on Pixar’s The Incredibles.

Black Widow’s engine, though, is the seamless interplay between Black Widow and Florence Pugh’s Yelena.

The chippy little sister makes fun of Natasha’s melodramatic fight poses, but clearly envies them, and Pugh’s comic timing make her and Johansson a compelling double act.

Scarlett is a generous enough actor to give the hugely talented Pugh room to manoeuvre, but this is Johansson’s film and I like the fact that the producers resisted the urge to throw in cameos from male Avengers. This widow needs no propping up.