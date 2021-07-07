| 17°C Dublin

Black Widow movie review: Scarlett Johansson shows why her Russian super agent is Marvel’s dark horse

If this terrific Avengers origin story doesn’t get film fans back into the cinema, nothing will

Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh make a great double act in Black Widow Expand
Taskmaster, the supervillain in Black Widow Expand
David Harbour is hilarious as Red Guardian Expand

Paul Whitington

Black Widow (12A, 134mins)

In her various Avengers outings, one thing about Black Widow has been made abundantly clear — she did not grow up in The Waltons.

A grim childhood, a daddy complex and various suppressed traumas have been darkly hinted at ever since Scarlett Johansson first turned up as Natasha Romanoff in Iron Man 2 more than a decade ago, playing a Russian agent with trust issues.

