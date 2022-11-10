Black Panther: Wakanda Forever review — A poignant tribute to Chadwick Boseman with real emotion and a dash of sillyness

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (12A, 161mins)

Black Panther was culturally significant for lots of reasons and had a point to prove.

Dogged by online hate campaigns, and even a concerted attempt to skew its rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Ryan Coogler’s 2018 epic defied its critics to make almost $1.5bn at the box office, proving that cinema-goers were perfectly prepared to go see a superhero film set in Africa with an almost entirely black cast.

When I spoke to Chadwick Boseman in late 2019, he told me how he “felt the pressure of it not doing well because I understood the potential of what it could mean to people from the African diaspora.

Read More

If all these other Marvel movies are doing so great, I didn’t want Black Panther to be the one that didn’t make its money back”. It did that and more, and Boseman and Coogler were about to start shooting this sequel when the actor died of cancer in 2020, aged just 43.

It’s hardly surprising then that Wakanda Forever is a film mired in grief. Wisely, Coogler and Marvel decided not to recast the character of T’Challa, king of the technologically advanced African kingdom of Wakanda, who is revealed to have died of an incurable disease in a touching opening scene.

His younger sister Shuri (Letitia Wright) used all her scientific skills to try and save T’Challa, but failed, and is this film’s troubled protagonist. The Black Panther, Wakanda’s protector, is gone: will anyone have the courage to replace him?

Shuri’s mother Ramonda (a magnificently attired Angela Bassett) is now Queen and, on a trip to the UN, finds herself surrounded by angry and entitled western states keen to get their hands on the source of all Wakanda’s technological brilliance — the precious metal vibranium.

The Americans want it, the French want it, and Wakandan forces have just foiled a covert French commando raid when a more dangerous enemy presents.

Brilliant young MIT student Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) has invented a device that can find vibranium: a CIA team has used it to detect the metal at the bottom of the Atlantic, but come a cropper when they disturb Namor (Tenoch Huerta), king of the undersea city of Talokan, who roars to the surface to destroy the CIA vessel and then decides the Wakandans are to blame for it all.

Video of the Day

Expand Close Lupita Nyong’o and Letitia Wright in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Lupita Nyong’o and Letitia Wright in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Namor, like Plankton in Spongebob Squarepants, longs “to rule the world!”, or rather to lay waste to it so Talokan will be left alone. And so a war brews between the most powerful nation on Earth, and the most powerful one beneath it.

Played with great conviction by Huerta, Namor is not easy to take seriously, mainly because he has little wings on his ankles, which allow him to flutter puckishly in the air.

I’m no expert in aerodynamics, but if a fellow really did have winglets on his angles, wouldn’t he end up flying upside down and looking ridiculous?

Read More

Any critic who applies logic to a caper such as this is a spoilsport, but Namor’s anatomical irregularities point to a strange dichotomy in this film. Grief is everywhere, as you would expect, and Shuri’s problems lie in her inability to accept that her brother is dead and she couldn’t save him.

Ramonda too is laid low by the loss of her son, and when the Wakandan spy Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) shows up, she cannot hide her heartbreak either.

But all this raw and real emotion sits uneasily with a scenario so deeply silly, it reminded me at times of Flash Gordon. The story shunts along uneasily and only the Wakandan characters are given real depth.

And yet for all its emotional unevenness and excessive length, Wakanda Forever is very nicely put together.

The decor and costumes are terrific, the CGI is not horrible, and there’s real heft in some of the performances, particularly from Bassett, Wright, Nyong’o and Danai Gurira, who plays the warrior general Okoye.

It’s far from perfect, but very enjoyable, and the sadness that underlays everything feels real.

Rating: Three stars

Expand Close Jacob Tremblay voices lead character Elmer / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Jacob Tremblay voices lead character Elmer

My Father's Dragon (Netflix, PG, 99mins)

Based on the children’s books by Ruth Stiles Gannett, Nora Twomey’s animated adventure tells the story of Elmer Elevator (voiced by Jacob Tremblay), a curious and resourceful boy who moves to the big city with his mother, a harried widow, after their corner shop goes out of business during the Great Depression.

Money is tight and her mother is worried for the future, but meanwhile, Elmer meets a talking cat, follows it to the docks and is transported by a whale to a magical island where he bonds with a dragon called Boris (Gaten Matarazzo).

Made in association with Netflix, My Father’s Dragon is Cartoon Saloon’s largest scale animation yet. Working with American rather than Irish source material, Twomey and her team are careful to respect the spirit of the source books and the original 1940s illustrations.

But all the same, there’s a freedom to the storytelling that is appropriately child-like.

All of this is animated with impressive verve and emotion by Twomey and her team, and their vivid version of Wild Island almost seems like a character in itself.

Rating: Four stars

Expand Close Jafar Panahi plays a fatalistic version of himself in No Bears / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Jafar Panahi plays a fatalistic version of himself in No Bears

No Bears (12A, 107mins)

In spite of travel bans, house arrests and actual imprisonment, Iranian film-maker Jafar Panahi has managed to create a body of work that movingly describes life in a censorious theocracy.

Banned in Iran, No Bears is a subtle and tricky drama within a drama, starring Panahi as a bemused version of himself. He’s hiding out in a remote village near the Turkish border, on the other side of which a film is being made.

He is remotely directing the story of two lovers who dream of fleeing Iran, but the internet connection to his assistant keeps breaking down. Meanwhile, he becomes embroiled in a local scandal.

With chilling politeness, a village elder explains to Jafar how, when a female child is born, her umbilical cord is cut in the name of her future husband.

One woman seeks to defy her destiny, having fallen in love with another man: Panahi may have inadvertently photographed the lovers and so becomes an object of fury himself.

At one point, Jafar stands on the border, but shudders at the thought of crossing it and leaving his own people behind. He was jailed shortly after finishing this film.

Rating: Four stars