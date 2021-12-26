Biopic of Victorian cat cartoonist Louis Wain is a trippy tale of two halves

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain Four stars Opens January 1; Cert 12A

Someone once said the internet was made of cats, and that images and clips of cute moggies doing funny things made up the lion’s share of daily traffic.

How true that is we’ll probably never know, but it can seem like we’re unable to get enough of these slightly ridiculous, self-serving, wildlife-ravaging, but undeniably elegant pets. The humble feline has been having a cultural moment thanks to the rabbit hole of frippery available online.

So how exactly did the cat transform from a purring nocturnal killer that keeps rodents in check to comedic icon of domestic entertainment?

Having sat through this eccentric biopic of Louis Wain, I like the idea that the Victorian illustrator who depicted cats gambling, playing snooker, having tea parties, etc, played some small part in all this.

As Wain’s career progressed, he is thought to have suffered mental episodes, and the noticeably psychotropic register his cat pictures took on in his later years has been attributed to this. Will Sharpe’s film doesn’t beat around the bush in its depiction of these things.

Behind the vibrant, saucer-eyed felines that dripped from Wain’s brush in his final years are the workings of an unquiet mind, and the clash of these two rhythms – cuteness and madness – are the currency the film as a whole trades in, perhaps not always successfully.

Benedict Cumberbatch plays the titular polymath whom we meet careening around Victorian London with pencils and sketchpads as a jobbing press illustrator.

With the advent of the camera yet still to come, hand-drawn images are the only show in town, but despite being prodigiously talented and brisk to boot, Louis brings in meagre earnings with which to support his mother and five sisters. Even when he lands employment and praise from bigwig editor William Ingram (Toby Jones), it doesn’t translate into increased finances.

Louis is portrayed as something of an idiot savant, gifted at his craft, hungrily pursuing various sciences and sports, but virtually clueless in the day-to-day realities of life and, by extension, love.

A crash course in the latter appears with the arrival of Emily (Claire Foy), a young and sturdy governess hired to tutor the younger of Louis’s sisters. Eldest sister Caroline (Andrea Riseborough) is less than pleased with him taking up with a commoner, but he will not be perturbed, and the pair retreat to a rural cottage to begin married life together.

Just as they are setting out, tragedy befalls the loving couple, bisecting the film and setting in motion a downward meander in the tale. Before that happens, however, a kitten appears in their garden, which they name Peter.

The black-and-white cat ends up deeply embedded in and fundamental to their idyllic cottage existence, to the point that Louis becomes obsessed with the species as a whole and adopts them as his prevailing artistic vehicle.

Happy-sad is probably how you would describe the tone of Sharpe’s film. It sets off with a dotty, gyroscopic pace that recalls Armando Iannucci’s brilliant foray into Charles Dickens’s David Copperfield.

As Louis, Cumberbatch flaps about like the most charmingly eccentric English oddball we’ve ever come across. The set-up with the five sisters, all various shapes and humours, also feels like a comedic affectation.

The shift into melodrama in the final act (broken only by some wildly intense moments of hallucinatory animation – kaleidoscopic cats, that sort of thing) is at odds with the freewheeling fun we encountered at the start.

Wain’s story is certainly not a happy one and perhaps no amount of cute cartoons can change that. Sharpe, who co-writes here with Simon Stephenson, has every right to tell it as it is but the opening chapters by comparison are very top-heavy with untethered whimsy for a tale of such misfortune.

Another part of the weirdness of The Electrical Life of Louis Wain is what makes it so memorable. Cinematographer Erik Wilson amplifies muzzy-headed colours so that at times it feels like a period saga trapped inside a Woodstock fever dream.

Truly inescapable and irresistible is the project’s leading man. Cumberbatch is guaranteed an Oscar nod for The Power of the Dog, and this outing is very much part of a purple patch that is yielding his best work to date.

If the nominations came instead for his turn here (or indeed that of co-star Claire Foy), there could really be no arguments.

Also showing

The Matrix Resurrections

One star

In cinemas; Cert 15A

A late contender for the messiest blockbuster of 2021, The Matrix Resurrections takes everything you loved about the game-changing 1999 original and spits in its face. Honestly, it’s like director Lana Wachowski is going out of her way to ensure this fourth chapter in the franchise – the first since 2003 – leaves us with our jaws on the floor.

How else do you explain the super-meta storyline, in which Thomas Anderson (a returning Keanu Reeves) is revealed to have spent the intervening years as an anxious video game designer in San Francisco? Yep, according to this sequel, the Matrix movies weren’t movies at all, but instead, games that Mr Anderson created. If that isn’t enough to make you throw rotten fruit at the screen, his bosses want a sequel.

Oh, and strange goings-on in San Fran have the former Neo questioning his reality. Can you see where this is going?

Awkwardly plotted and clumsily directed, this clunky and surprisingly dated follow-up hasn’t a clue what it’s at. Reeves and his co-star Carrie-Anne Moss (Trinity) are in fabulous nick, and they’re trying really, really hard. Alas, this aggressively stupid film should never have been made.

Being the Ricardos

Two stars

Amazon Prime Video: Cert 16

How do you know you’re watching an Aaron Sorkin film? Easy: You’ll hear it in the writing. For his latest trick, Sorkin – the man behind The West Wing and last year’s Oscar-nominated, The Trial of the Chicago 7 – doubles down on some of his worst habits, with a busy and oddly disjointed portrait of American TV icon Lucille Ball.

The week-in-the-life set-up is fine. It’s 1952, I Love Lucy is the most watched show in America and Ball (Nicole Kidman) is in a bit of a pickle. First, she has been accused of being a communist (her bosses won’t like that). Second, she is pregnant (likewise). Third, she reckons her husband and co-star Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem), is having an affair. That’s a lot for anyone to take in, but she and her team have a game-changing sitcom to be getting on with.

Ripe material there for a strong, insightful biopic, but Being the Ricardos is anything but and this noisy, over-written film does a lot of talking, but rarely says anything of interest. An overbearing score hardly helps. Kidman and her supporting players work hard, but Sorkin can’t decide if he wants to make a meaty drama or a hallmark soap opera. He stumbles with both.



Lola and the Sea

Two stars

IFI; Cert 15

This should have been something special. A flawed and fractious road movie that never quite takes off, Lola and the Sea boasts a star-making turn from Belgian transgender actor Mya Bollaers.

A cold and contrived screenplay, however, leaves much to be desired. Bollaers is Lola, an 18-year-old trans woman living out of a foster home. Lola has been saving up for gender reassignment surgery, her only financial support coming from her ill mother. After mum dies, Lola visits her estranged dad, Philippe (Benoît Magimel), an angry, bitter man who refuses to accept his daughter’s new identity.

When Philippe shares his plan to take a trip to the Belgian coast to scatter his wife’s ashes, Lola hops in the back of his car and orders him to drive. You can probably guess what happens next.

Writer/director Laurent Micheli presents us with a well-intentioned and beautifully performed set-up. Alas, it’s a frustrating and surprisingly shallow piece of work – and there isn’t enough of it. Clocking in at 90 minutes, Lola and the Sea is in such a rush that it often prioritises cliche and mawkishness over rich, explorative storytelling. Pity.

