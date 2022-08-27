Beast movie review: ‘Jurassic Park’ meets ‘The Lion King’ starring Idris Elba – perfect Sunday afternoon viewing

Beast Three stars In cinemas; Cert 15A

If you’re going to make a film in which Idris Elba goes toe to toe with an angry lion, you should at least try to have a good laugh with it.

Beast, Icelandic director Baltasar Kormákur’s wild and watchable thriller, bears valuable gifts – a competent lead performance among them, and some lovely scenery to boot. But it isn’t nearly as fun as it could have been.

Elba – a steady talent, handy with drama, cosier with action – is used to combining high-octane thrills with irreverent wit.

In The Suicide Squad, he portrayed a grumpy mercenary with zero patience and a whopper temper.

In Bastille Day, he played a hot-headed CIA agent who, together with a handsome pickpocket (Richard Madden), chases a group of terrorists around France.

In Hobbs & Shaw, Elba tackled the role of a genetically enhanced cyber baddie who referred to himself as ‘Black Superman’. We could go on.

plays out like every other caught-in-the-wilderness survival flick

The point is this: Elba is always interesting, even if the film around him isn’t, and though it rarely shines as bright as you’d hope, Beast is lucky to have such a capable and committed actor at its centre.

Elba is Dr Nate Samuels, a grieving widower who, in an attempt to reconnect with teenage daughters Norah (Leah Jeffries) and Meredith (Iyana Halley), plans a trip to South Africa, the birthplace of their recently deceased mum.

The dynamic is that of every other film family in crisis: tough, tense and tricky to fix.

Perhaps Nate’s old pal Martin (Sharlto Copley), an affable game reserve manager and savvy wildlife biologist, might be able to help. It was ‘Uncle Martin’ who first introduced Nate to his wife, and the Samuels clan will be staying with him for the duration of their holiday.

Following a boozy, emotionally charged reunion between the grown-ups, our generous host promises Nate and the girls a vacation they’re unlikely to forget.

You can see where this is going. A pleasant first day on safari takes a tragic turn when Martin and Co stumble upon a village whose inhabitants appear to have been slain by a vicious predator.

It’s out of the ordinary, reckons Martin – and he’s right.

The cast probably deserve a better film but this is the one we got, and hey, it doesn’t suck.

A gigantic lion, angered by greedy poachers who killed his pride, has gone rogue, and Nate and his girls have wandered straight into the big cat’s path.

Should our terrified friends remain in their car?

Probably. Would we even have a film if the characters in this thing conformed to basic common sense? Probably not. Chaos ensues.

Straightforward stuff, really, and that’s what keeps this fine if largely disposable thriller ticking over. Indeed, Beast plays out like every other caught-in-the-wilderness survival flick.

It presents a weary and worrisome protagonist who channels ordinary, real-life frustrations into an extraordinary, life-or-death situation.

It employs simple, old-school action charms (watch Idris survive the sort of combat that would test even the sturdiest of humans) with contemporary CG offerings (the ginormous digital cats look a little dodgy at times) without collapsing in on itself.

Our chief concern is that Ryan Engle’s lean screenplay – based on a story by Jaime Primak Sullivan – takes itself a tad too seriously and might have benefited from a sense of humour. I mean, come on, it’s a story about a man fighting a cat – there should be jokes, no?

Crucially, Elba puts the effort in. He convinces as a tipsy widower, crippled with regret and battered by trauma, and is believable as a hardened father who’ll do anything for his children.

I can probably count on one hand the number of films about a depressed medical practitioner who engages in bloody fisticuffs with a bloomin’ lion, but somehow, Elba makes it work.

The always welcome Copley excels as a cool and confident nature expert – he is exactly the sort of guy you’d want nearby if your safari trip went sideways.

Meanwhile, Jeffries and Halley do their best with a screenplay that requires one of them to wear a Jurassic Park T-shirt (we can see what you did there, clever filmmakers) and both of them to scream and look scared when things go wrong.

Together, they probably deserve a better film – or, at least, crisper dialogue – but this is the one we got, and hey, it doesn’t suck.

Plus, it’s done and dusted in 90 minutes, which is always a bonus. A blockbuster classic in the making? Not quite. But it’ll pass the time nicely on a rainy Sunday afternoon.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Also on release

Mr Malcolm’s List

Now showing; Cert PG

Four stars

No matter how liberal and right-on society becomes, it seems we’ll never fully tire of being zapped back to a time when snobbery reigned and women defined their happiness by the men they could bag. Oh well. The reviewer doth protest too much.

In truth, there is little to really complain about in this fit-for-purpose Jane Austen pastiche based on the novel and screenplay by Suzanne Allain.

Emma Holly Jones’s film is a pavlova of fluttering fans, genuflections, and courtly game-playing, all filmed to a backdrop of some of Ireland’s most beautiful stately houses.

Leading a notably diverse cast is Freida Pinto, who plays lovely Selina Dalton. She reluctantly agrees to help wealthy childhood friend Julia Thistlewaite (Zawe Ashton) get back at a highly eligible suitor called Mr Malcolm (Sope Dirisu) who jilted her. Malcolm, you see, has a list of what he looks for in a partner and, well, Julia didn’t quite cut it.

Her plan for revenge encounters a Selina-shaped fly in the ointment, when, of course, Malcolm falls hard for Julia’s friend.

Muddying the path of love is a handsome soldier (Theo James) who pops up like a whack-a-mole to give Selina the glad eye.

Hilary White

The Cry of Granuaile

IFI & selected cinemas from Friday; Cert TBC

Three stars

As is so often the case, grief exacts a warping effect on reality in this allegory centred around Connacht’s storied 16th-century pirate queen, Grace O’Malley.

While we await the inevitable Hollywood biopic of Granuaile – Jessica Chastain, we’re looking at you – this earthy, slippery, and charmingly naïve art piece by Dónal Foreman (The Image You Missed) should tide us over.

Playing filmmaker Maire is Dale Dickey, the excellent US character actor whose weathered features have lit up everything from Breaking Bad to Winter’s Bone.

She arrives in Ireland to research a project about O’Malley, and will be assisted on her journey west by Cáit (Judith Roddy), a straight-laced academic who, like Maire, is still coming to terms with the death of her mother.

After landing on Clare Island, one of O’Malley’s ancestral seats, they begin workshopping and filming with the help of friendly locals, but Cáit becomes irked with Maire’s increasingly unorthodox readings of the history.

Foreman’s film mightn’t be enough to launch a fleet of ships but it has an off-kilter romance to it that is pulls you along.

Hilary White

Her Way

Selected cinemas; Cert TBC

Four stars

Laure Calamy is Marie, a sex worker in Strasbourg whose son, Adrien (Nissim Renard), has been kicked out of school. The kid is a mess; moody, aggressive and mean to his poor mum, who only wants the best for her boy.

He likes to cook, and – following the advice of a regular client – Marie hatches a plan to send Adrien to the most prestigious cookery school in France. The only problem is the pricey tuition fee, for which she’ll have to make some tricky sacrifices, chief among them, swapping a precarious yet manageable freelance status for a full-time position at a sleazy club across the border.

A steady and accomplished presentation from first-time feature director Cécile Ducrocq, Her Way is as much a film about the sex industry as it is about a parent struggling to provide a secure future for their child. Armed with a lean, efficient screenplay, Ducrocq’s film is neither heavy-handed nor preachy, and prioritises story and character.

Calamy is its unique selling point – she delivers a brilliant, beguiling turn as an anxious mother whose resilience is put to the test but whose love remains unconditional. Seek it out.