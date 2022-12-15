Avatar: The Way Of Water review: I just wanted it to stop as a fog of boredom came over me

Avatar: The Way Of Water (12A, 192mins)

Mention the word ‘Avatar’ and the person standing next to you is more likely than not to throw their eyes to heaven.

Why? James Cameron’s epic is, after all, the most successful movie of all time in monetary terms, grossing almost $3bn and shattering the record set by Cameron’s own Titanic.

It ran in cinemas for months on end in 2009/10, and seemed to offer a real breakthrough in terms of the medium’s visual possibilities.

And yet, if you ask anyone what happened in it, it’s blank stares all around. It really is remarkable how little lasting cultural impact the film has had, and Cameron’s dogged plans to make this sequel (and two others!) have been met with weary resignation in industry circles, where it is assumed that prolonging this unloved franchise will merely result in further tedium.

Here, anyway, a mere 13 years later, is Avatar 2, and what do we get? Tedium, and lots of it.

For reasons best known to himself, Cameron has ditched the original film’s USP, the virtual alien body that allowed 22nd century paraplegic US Marine Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) to explore the wonders of the tropical moon Pandora.

In The Way Of Water, his human body is gone. He fully inhabits his avatar and has made himself very much at home.

Having fallen in love with Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), the daughter of a Na’vi chieftain, Jake has settled down in the forest and even had some blue kids, four of them, who do not always react kindly to his military style of parenting.

Still, they’re all doing fine. “Happiness is simple,” Jake says, spouting the first of a long series of greeting card platitudes.

But happiness is also fragile and one night Jake and Neytiri see a “new star” in the sky, which turns out to be a party of huge human spaceships, one of them containing Jake’s old nemesis, Colonel Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang).

But hang on a sec, I hear you say — didn’t Jake kill him at the end of the last film? I’m very impressed you remember that (I certainly didn’t), but the vicious imperialist Quaritch has been reconstituted in the form of an avatar containing the Colonel’s memories and winning personality.

Now 10ft tall and a fetching shade of azure, Quaritch hits the ground running and takes his crack team of avatar marines into the forest to find Jake and kill him.

When Quaritch starts burning down the forest, Jake and Neytiri flee their home and travel south towards Pandora’s oceans, where they find shelter with the Metkayina, a reef-dwelling people who’ve learnt how to live in harmony with the sea.

The Na’vi newcomers are not universally welcomed and one of Jake’s sons begins a half-hearted feud with the local chief’s cocky kid. One of his daughters turns out to be a sort of fish whisperer and his other son forms a bond with a huge whale-like creature, whose language he learns to speak.

When he asks the whale why it has been outcast by its own kind, the creature moans plaintively and, via subtitles, mutters: “It’s just too painful.” Indeed it is.

But meanwhile, Quaritch is still gnashing his teeth in the forest and sooner or later will manage to track the family down.

A simple plot, but Cameron and his co-writers spend 192 minutes and approximately $400m telling it. In order to watch it, one must reluctantly don the old 3D spectacles, though Cameron seems to be the only person still clinging desperately to that outmoded and deeply disappointing technology.

The visual effects combine animation and motion capture, and the undersea sequences in particular are competent.

But there’s a dreadful bluish sameyness to the whole thing that, as the hours tick by, begin to make one slightly nauseous, as though you’re stuck on a ferry in a rising swell.

Cameron’s story is seasoned with the usual mix of lazy pseudo environmentalism and high-minded imperialist critiques, though the director spends more time playfully referencing his own greatest hits — there are nods to Aliens, Titanic, even The Abyss.

It’s watchable — there is a kind of story, but I cannot describe to you the soporific fog of boredom that overcame me as I watched. And in the end, I just wanted it to stop. I didn’t care how, I just wanted it to stop.

Though inferior in most respects, the Avatar films are a bit like those late period David Lean epics Pauline Kael used to so enjoy giving out about, pristine cinematic surfaces with nothing much underneath — no humanity, no real drama, and no humour either.

Sitting in a cinema for three hours without laughing is bad for the soul — consider mine corroded.

Rating: Two stars