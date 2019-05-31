At the movies

(12A, 132 mins)

★★

Godzilla, an ancient sea beast roused from its slumbers by nuclear tests, first appeared to wage war on humanity in 1954, and time has not improved his mood. In Gareth Edwards' nicely designed 2014 film Godzilla, he emerged as an unlikely saviour when San Francisco was ravaged by a very large insect. He defeated it but, in this daft and badly orchestrated sequel, must come to the rescue once more as a plague of giant beasts emerges. The big guy comes into his own in the climax, but mostly, he looks bored with this whole enterprise, and so am I.

Sunset

(15A, IFI, 144mins)

★★★★

Laszlo Nemes' sumptuously photographed drama is set in 1913 in Budapest, where the existential anxieties of the Austro-Hungarian Empire are embodied in the slender form of Irisz Leiter (Juli Jakab), a young woman with a dark past. She bears the name of the city's most stylish hat store, Leiter's: her parents died there in a fire when she was two, and Irisz was raised elsewhere but now returns, looking for work and answers. Instead, she finds secrets, a wall of silence, and dark rumours about a murderous brother she never knew she had. Full of dark portents of the continental carnage to come, Sunset is Kafkaesque, melodramatic, enthralling.

Ma

(16, 99 mins)

★★★

Not, as its title might suggest, a salty comedy about an indomitable Dublin matriarch, Ma is an American horror film which at first seems mildly original, but really isn't. When 16-year-old Maggie (Diana Silvers) moves to a small town in Ohio, she befriends a group of high schoolers who are fond of alcohol. One night, a passer-by called Sue-Ann (Octavia Spencer) agrees to buy beers for them, then tells them they can drink it in her basement. Sue-Ann seems harmless, but may have ulterior motives. Ma boasts a dark sense of humour and a few twists, but is eventually overwhelmed by silliness and has dubious societal subtexts.

