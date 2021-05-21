| 9.5°C Dublin

Army Of The Dead movie review: Zack Snyder’s Las Vegas heist zombie horror lacks ‘braaaaains’

Also reviewed this week: The Woman In The Window and The Human Factor

Dave Bautista leads the band of mercenaries Expand
Ella Purnell plays Bautista's daughter Kate Expand
These aren't your regular lumbering zombies Expand
Amy Adams in The Woman in the Window Expand

Dave Bautista leads the band of mercenaries

Paul Whitington

Army Of The Dead, (Netflix, 148 mins)

Fans of Zack Snyder’s oeuvre must have felt vindicated by the acclaim lavished on his four-hour director’s cut of Justice League.

