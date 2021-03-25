| 11.1°C Dublin

Ammonite review: Saoirse Ronan and Kate Winslet bring passionate lesbian affair to life in absorbing costume drama

Also reviewed this week: Banksy: Most Wanted and Operation Varsity Blues

Paul Whitington

Ammonite ****

(ifi@home, Prime etc, 120mins)

When Ammonite was first announced, it sounded like an Oscar party waiting to happen. Academy Award-winner Kate Winslet and four-time nominee Saoirse Ronan play 19th-century archaeologist lovers! They might as well hand over the gongs right now, you thought, but things haven’t turned out that way. Snubbed by the Globes and Academy Awards, Ammonite has been largely ignored even by the reliably partisan BAFTAs. Why?

