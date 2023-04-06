| 10.2°C Dublin

Air movie review: The Nike Air genesis story is an easy watch but with no Michael Jordan it’s hardly a slam dunk

Also reviewed this week: Lola and In The Court Of The Crimson King

Ben Affleck plays Nike founder Phil Knight in Air
Emma Appleton in Lola
Robert Fripp, In The Court Of The Crimson King

Paul Whitington

In 1984, when Michael Jordan was just a promising college basketball player whose future greatness was evident only to connoisseurs, a bidding war for his footwear endorsement began.

Air (15A, 112mins)

Adidas was the hip trainer brand at that point, beloved of hip-hoppers and pop stars, while Converse was the shoe for basketball traditionalists.

