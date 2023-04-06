Air movie review: The Nike Air genesis story is an easy watch but with no Michael Jordan it’s hardly a slam dunk

In 1984, when Michael Jordan was just a promising college basketball player whose future greatness was evident only to connoisseurs, a bidding war for his footwear endorsement began.

Adidas was the hip trainer brand at that point, beloved of hip-hoppers and pop stars, while Converse was the shoe for basketball traditionalists.

Bringing up the rear was Nike, a brand favoured by distance runners and considered tragically uncool by everyone else.

Anyone alive in the last few decades of the 20th century ought to know who won, and Air, which is directed by Ben Affleck and produced by himself and Matt Damon, who also stars, tells this quintessentially American story pretty well.

I have questions about the film’s moral compass, but we’ll get to that.

Damon is Sonny Vaccaro, a Nike marketing executive and basketball expert whose job is to advise the company on which young players to endorse.

At this point, Nike’s basketball division is the brand’s poor relation, an underfunded backwater where a risk-averse policy has compounded a serious image problem with the runners they produce.

Sonny’s immediate boss, Rob Strasser (Jason Bateman), wants to hedge Nike’s bets on the upcoming draft by picking three promising players, but Sonny disagrees.

He’s seen Michael Jordan play and reckons he’s something truly special: Nike should offer all its $250,000 endorsement budget to Jordan, and even design a shoe for him.

Errant madness, says Nike’s founder Phil Knight (Affleck), a colourful and eccentric CEO prone to wandering around his office in his bare feet, quoting Buddhist mantras.

Phil trusts Sonny’s judgement and reluctantly agrees that if Vaccaro can persuade Jordan and his family to meet with them, he will consider the viability of the plan.

But Sonny will face an uphill battle: Jordan has made clear his intense dislike of Nike trainers; the player’s excitable agent David Falk (Chris Messina) has a personal grudge against Nike and Sonny.

And then there’s Jordan’s mother, Deloris (Viola Davis), who runs the show, is aware of her son’s potential worth, and leaning towards a deal with Adidas.

Sonny likes to gamble, and the pursuit of Jordan is presented as a high-stakes poker game.

No one knows at this point exactly how good a player he’s going to be, and an injury could end his career at any moment. Sonny only has his instinct to go on and his interactions with Deloris are crucial to what will turn out to be a historic deal.

Michael Jordan’s agreement with Nike involved not only that $250,000 and the creation of the famous Air Jordan trainer — in an unprecedented move, Deloris persuaded Sonny and Nike that if her son’s name was going to be on that shoe, he ought to get a percentage of the profits.

The deal would make him very wealthy very fast and change the whole nature of player endorsements.

In Air, this grubby nexus of sports and commerce is presented as a uniformly good thing. Instead of being diverted into the pockets of anonymous shareholders, some of the hundreds of millions of dollars generated by Air Jordan sneakers will revert to the man who inspired it.

Over his career, Jordan is estimated to have earned $150m from Air Jordan sales, and good luck to him.

But there’s nothing particularly noble about a sports person being paid obscene amounts of money for wearing runners, and the Jordan deal set a dangerous precedent that would further facilitate the commercial corruption of sport.

Air is an easy watch, nicely played by clever actors and interspersed with well chosen 80s power ballads. Affleck never shows us Jordan himself, reminding me of those old biblical epics where Jesus was always shot from the back.

Perhaps he thought an actor’s face would jar with all the archive shots of the real Jordan performing miracles on the court.

There are jokes, but Affleck’s film pointedly ignores the absurdities inherent in capitalist logic, and the conflation of Jordan’s sporting prowess with the civil rights movement and Martin Luther King seems a bit of a reach.

Rating: Three stars

Emma Appleton in Lola

Emma Appleton in Lola

Lola (15A, 79mins)

Andrew Legge’s imaginative and experimental science-fiction feature commits itself admirably to an outlandish idea, and skilfully weaves black and white ‘found footage’ into an intriguing, playful movie.

Filmed in Ireland during the lockdowns, Emma Appleton and Stefanie Martini play English sisters Thomasina and Martha, who live in a country house owned by their father, an inventor.

Martha has inherited his talent and created a transmitter that can receive sounds and images from the future.

It’s 1940 and the Nazis are stomping westwards towards the English Channel. When Martha and Thomasina discover that they can predict where bombs will fall, they join forces with the military to turn the tide of war. But their meddling has an unintended consequence.

Legge layers his story nicely, dancing between newsreel clips both real and imagined, and grainy, artfully distressed 16mm footage of the sisters.

There’s humour too: while the rest of Britain is being subjected to Vera Lynn and Glenn Miller, they’ve discovered David Bowie.

Rating: Three stars

Robert Fripp, In The Court Of The Crimson King

Robert Fripp, In The Court Of The Crimson King

In The Court Of The Crimson King (15A, 86mins)

There are shades of Spinal Tap and The Office to Toby Amies’ documentary on King Crimson, a monumental prog rock outfit that, over 50 years and numerous guises, has somehow failed to die.

At their core is Robert Fripp, the noodling guitarist hellbent on perfection. The band’s concerts are more like classical recitals than rock shows, and in this film, we watch Fripp and his current roster of musicians tour the world.

We hear from previous members who attest to the stresses of working with Fripp, now an immaculately dressed 76-year-old who expresses himself with robust bluntness.

“Let me get this straight,” he says, referring to his band’s tempestuous past, “I don’t have the problem — the problems lie elsewhere.”

For audiences, a Crimson gig is a quasi-religious experience, with Fripp playing while seated on a stool and seemingly conducting the others telepathically.

Amusingly, he recalls a period of mental instability when a guru reassured him with the following words: “If you have an unpleasant nature and do not like people, this is no obstacle to work.”

Rating: Four stars