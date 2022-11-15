Aftersun review: Paul Mescal is frighteningly good in this heartbreaking father-daughter drama that will surprise you at every turn

On the surface, writer and director Charlotte Wells’s deceptively straightforward presentation looks to be just another father-and-daughter vacation drama. A distracted dad takes his know-it-all pre-teen on a budget sun holiday.

They’ll barely speak. They might visit the local sites. Then, just as things are looking up, something terrible will happen, and a noisy argument will ensue, so on and so forth.

Nope, not today. Not this film.

Indeed, Wells (making her feature debut) digs a little deeper. The clue is in the casting.

Paul Mescal – synonymous, at this point, with the sort of moody, wistful male that viewers love to feel sorry for – takes what he learned from Normal People and expands upon it with both alarming confidence and startling naturalism.

The Maynooth native tackles the role of a Scottish dad in Aftersun and – to these ears, at least – his Edinburgh accent is note-perfect. Paired with a young newcomer, the remarkable Frankie Corio, and a thoughtful, semi-autobiographical screenplay, the result is a film that hits harder than you’d expect.

We begin on a crowded resort bus. Calum (Mescal) and Sophie (Corio) arrive in Turkey in the dead of night, bones weary, minds focused on something other than their holliers. They are not your typical dad-and-daughter duo.

It’s clearly been a while since they shared the same space. Calum is separated from Sophie’s mother – there is some talk of financial concerns and a new flat somewhere that isn’t Scotland. He is open with Sophie, not so much as to scare the poor kid off, but enough to suggest that, despite the distance, theirs is a healthier relationship than most.

On day one, Calum encourages Sophie to make some pals by the pool. She says they’re too young, and that he should befriend the parents instead. They’re too old, scoffs Calum. Yep, our frazzled leads are both out of whack.

The resort, meanwhile, looks and sounds like every other. A noisy construction job ticks away in the background, while the night-time entertainment consists of dodgy Macarena dances and ropey Karaoke sessions. You know the type.

Eventually, Sophie’s head is turned by a gaggle of boozy teenagers. The boys provide a tantalising glimpse of impending adolescence, and Calum allows her to spend time with them. It gives him the space to practice Tai Chi and to visit a local rug merchant. It’s at this point that you’ll convince yourself of what happens next – but again, Wells plays a different game.

There is a desperate, devastating sadness bubbling under the surface. Somewhere in the middle, Sophie tells her not-so-old man that she’s feeling down.

He asks her to expand, and her response – an innocent yet accurate description of what it means to be sad – weighs heavy on his heart. Ours too. Poor Calum isn’t doing well, his unshakeable sorrow slowly trickling over into the surface. Things might get tricky.

A quiet, reflective and undeniably charming display, Aftersun (co-produced by Oscar-winning filmmaker Barry Jenkins) occasionally toys with a peculiar framing device.

We are led to believe that a grown-up Sophie (fleetingly portrayed by Celia Rowlson-Hall) is revisiting home videos of their late-Nineties getaway.

These grainy snapshots provide a way into the story, and the ensuing film poses some interesting questions about memory. For a start, how we remember our loved ones – indeed, how we come to define our parents. Was Sophie aware of her dad’s inner turmoil? We’re not so sure.

Whatever the case, this artful, introspective feature works hard to stand out from the pack. A tender, slow-burning drama of rare quality and depth, Aftersun sets you up for one route, then welcomes you into another. It does so in a gentle, unfussy sort of way, uniquely capturing the awkward, choreographed freedom of a cheesy family holiday.

Mescal is frighteningly good as a tortured soul, trying hard to shield Sophie – and himself – from his despair. He and Corio (a gifted performer, with a bright future) spark off of one another in ways that make it difficult to believe that they are not related. Elsewhere, the final shot is one of the best I’ve seen in a long time.

There is so much going on in Aftersun that I might have to watch it again, and you know what? It will surely break my heart a second time. A beautiful film.



