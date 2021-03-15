Kilkenny's Cartoon Saloon has been nominated for an Academy Award for its acclaimed Wolfwalkers film

Ross Stewart, the co-director of Wolfwalkers, said that it’s “all a little surreal” to be nominated in the prestigious awards for the first time.

Although this makes it Cartoon Saloon’s fifth nomination, this is Stewart’s first time to be given the nod for the acclaimed Cartoon Saloon release in the Best Animated Feature film category.

“All of the crew at Cartoon Saloon were watching it on a big Google meeting when the announcement came through earlier today so we all had a big joint ‘cheers’.

“But it’s not the same obviously as when we’re all in the same room and you can go ‘cheers’ with a big glass of champagne. But we’re just doing the best that we can,” he told Independent.ie.

Cartoon Saloon has previously earned Oscar nods for Song of the Sea and Secret of Kells, while Wolfwalkers also received a Bafta nod last week, following on from a Golden Globes nomination last month.

Read More

Stewart said it’s difficult to pinpoint why it’s been such an international success. Set in 17th century Cromwellian Ireland, it tells the story of Robyn Goodfellowe. She is a young apprentice hunter who comes to Ireland with her father with the intention of wiping out the last wolf pack until things take an unexpected turn.

“I thought it might be a hit with young teenagers or kids under 10 because it’s quite an exciting, action-packed story. But to see that adults and critics are also responding to it so well is quite surprising and really rewarding,” said Stewart.

“Maybe it’s a bit of escapism in this time of a pandemic where you’re stuck at home and really you’re transported to a different time.

"Everyone had a childhood dream of turning into an animal and going off and having adventures so that’s always a plus for Wolfwalkers.”

Co-director Tomm Moore, who was nominated alongside Paul Young and Stéphan Roelants – making this his third Oscar nod - said he believes the tale featuring strong female protagonists could be the key to its success.

“I think there’s a bit of girl power going on; having two female leads resonates a lot. I've a little three-year-old grand-daughter and she’s mad for anything with a powerful girl in the lead so she loves Moana, Elsa and she really loves Robyn,” he said.

They will be fighting it out with Shaun the Sheep Movie, Onward, Over the Moon and Soul for the gong, with the awards taking place virtually on April 26.

Other nominees include the late Chadwick Boseman, who got a posthumous nomination for his performance as an ambitious trumpeter in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

Also in the Best Actor category are Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal), Gary Oldman (Mank), Anthony Hopkins (The Father) and Steven Yeun (Minari).

The Best Actress category included Carey Mulligan for Promising Young Woman, Frances McDormand for Nomadland and Viola Davis for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

This year has also seen two women being nominated for Best Director, for the first time in the awards 93-year-long history.

Chloé Zhao has been included for her role directing Nomadland while Emerald Fennell was recognised for Promising Young Woman.

Read More

Online Editors