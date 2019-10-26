Ireland proved to be a lucky charm for Mackenzie Davis, the star of new blockbuster Terminator: Dark Fate.

Wicklow proved to be lucky charm for new Terminator star Mackenzie Davis

The Canadian actress (32) is set for stardom after landing the role of Grace, a new super soldier.

It came about while she was working in Co Wicklow, shooting a Steven Spielberg movie called The Turning.

She was in the middle of filming the project at Kilruddery when Terminator director Tim Miller met her on set and asked her to audition.

Miller was so impressed with her performance that he immediately phoned Terminator legend Linda Hamilton, who plays Sarah Connor, to tell her he thought he had found his lead star.

Hamilton promptly flew to Ireland to meet Davis in person to seal the deal.

"It was very lucky," said Davis. "I mean, I think it's such a testament to Linda's character that she flew all the way from LA to Ireland for one day to test with me in the audition because she wanted the best for the film.

"She has no ego or any sort of pretence about that. She jet-lagged herself on a 12-hour flight and then a 12-hour flight back, just for one day to audition with me."

TV presenter Lisa Cannon recently interviewed Davis for her Virgin Media Two show, Box Office, and was bowled over by her grounded nature.

The talented star told her during the meeting that it was "absolutely amazing" the way it had worked out for her.

"It's what you call the luck of the Irish, right? It's the very reason I got the role," she said.

A follow-up to the events that brought Terminator 2 to an end, the new blockbuster features a strong female cast in Davis, Hamilton and Natalia Reyes.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is also back on the big screen for the project, which is produced by James Cameron.

H said he has enough material for two more movies, adding: "When we got a handle on something we looked at it as a three-film arc, so there's a greater story there."

